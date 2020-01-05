Welsford takes overall Bay Crits victory as Groves wins final race
Groves laps field then out-sprints Freiberg
Race 3 - Elite Men: Williamstown - Williamstown
Kaden Groves (Novotel-Mitchelton) won the final race of the 2020 Bay Crits after he out-sprinted Michael Freiberg (Sunshine Coast ACA), while Sam Welsford (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory by placing third.
More to follow...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaden Groves (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|1:00:36
|2
|Michael Freiberg (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|3
|Sam Welsford (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|0:56:18
|4
|Cameron Scott (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|5
|Brenton Jones (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|6
|Nicholas White (Bridgelane)
|7
|Jensen Plowright (Bridgelane)
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Bridgelane)
|9
|Matthew Rice (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|10
|Thomas Bolton (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|11
|Cameron Ivory (Gpm Stulz)
|12
|Tom Chapman (Bridgelane)
|13
|Taj Jones (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|0:00:01
|14
|Liam White (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|0:00:06
|15
|Ben Perry (Cyclehouse)
|16
|Carter Turnbull (Inform Tm Insight Make)
|17
|Nicholas Spratt (Gpm Stulz)
|18
|Mathew Ross (Cyclehouse)
|19
|William Hodges (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|0:00:15
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|21
|Leigh Howard (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|0:00:41
|22
|Lucas Plapp (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|DNF
|Stevo Michalicka (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|DNF
|Matthew Sherwin (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|DNF
|Alexander Porter (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|DNF
|Zack Gilmore (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|DNF
|Patrick Eddy (Inform Tm Insight Make)
|DNF
|Samual Eddy (Inform Tm Insight Make)
|DNF
|David Williams (Inform Tm Insight Make)
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNF
|Harrison Bailey (Gpm Stulz)
|DNF
|Alex Lack (Gpm Stulz)
|DNF
|Tasman Nankervis (Gpm Stulz)
|DNF
|Benjamin Spenceley (Gpm Stulz)
|DNF
|Tatsuyoshi Nakamura (Team Japan)
|DNF
|Tomoki Saito (Team Japan)
|DNF
|Tetsuo Yamamoto (Team Japan)
|DNF
|Chris Ball (Team Japan)
|DNF
|Tom Leaper (Cyclehouse)
|DNF
|Patrick Drapac (Cyclehouse)
|DNF
|Callan Douglas (Cyclehouse)
|DNF
|Aiden Buttigieg (Cyclehouse)
|DNS
|Kelland O'brien (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|DNS
|Mark O'brien (Inform Tm Insight Make)
|DNS
|Benjamin Andrews (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|DNS
|Angus Lyons (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Welsford (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|27
|2
|Brenton Jones (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|24
|3
|Nicholas White (Bridgelane)
|24
|4
|Jensen Plowright (Bridgelane)
|18
|5
|Cameron Ivory (Gpm Stulz)
|16
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|14
|7
|Kaden Groves (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|12
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Bridgelane)
|10
|9
|Cameron Scott (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|7
|10
|Taj Jones (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|7
|11
|Kelland O'brien (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|5
|12
|Thomas Bolton (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
|4
|13
|Matthew Rice (Sunshine Coast Aca)
|2
|14
|Rudy Porter (Inform Tm Insight Make)
|2
|15
|Nicholas Spratt (Gpm Stulz)
|1
|16
|Mathew Ross (Cyclehouse)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final dayAustralian beats Lepisto and Mullens in sprint
-
Welsford takes overall Bay Crits victory as Groves wins final raceGroves laps field then out-sprints Freiberg
-
2020 Team Preview: Jumbo-VismaThe arrival of Tom Dumoulin and the potential of Primoz Roglic to challenge Team Ineos at the Tour de France
-
2020 Team Preview: Team Sunweb WomenWomen's WorldTour team needs to turn consistency into wins to keep ascending up the peloton
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy