Welsford takes overall Bay Crits victory as Groves wins final race

Groves laps field then out-sprints Freiberg

Kaden Groves beats Michael Freiberg to the line on the final day of the 2020 Bay Crits. (Image credit: Con Chronis Photography)

Kaden Groves (Novotel-Mitchelton) won the final race of the 2020 Bay Crits after he out-sprinted Michael Freiberg (Sunshine Coast ACA), while Sam Welsford (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory by placing third.

More to follow...

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaden Groves (Novotel - Mitchelton) 1:00:36
2Michael Freiberg (Sunshine Coast Aca)
3Sam Welsford (Lexus Of Blackburn) 0:56:18
4Cameron Scott (Lexus Of Blackburn)
5Brenton Jones (Novotel - Mitchelton)
6Nicholas White (Bridgelane)
7Jensen Plowright (Bridgelane)
8Benjamin Hill (Bridgelane)
9Matthew Rice (Sunshine Coast Aca)
10Thomas Bolton (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
11Cameron Ivory (Gpm Stulz)
12Tom Chapman (Bridgelane)
13Taj Jones (Sunshine Coast Aca) 0:00:01
14Liam White (Novotel - Mitchelton) 0:00:06
15Ben Perry (Cyclehouse)
16Carter Turnbull (Inform Tm Insight Make)
17Nicholas Spratt (Gpm Stulz)
18Mathew Ross (Cyclehouse)
19William Hodges (Oliver's Real Food Racing) 0:00:15
20Luke Durbridge (Novotel - Mitchelton)
21Leigh Howard (Lexus Of Blackburn) 0:00:41
22Lucas Plapp (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNFStevo Michalicka (Novotel - Mitchelton)
DNFMatthew Sherwin (Novotel - Mitchelton)
DNFAlexander Porter (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNFZack Gilmore (Sunshine Coast Aca)
DNFPatrick Eddy (Inform Tm Insight Make)
DNFSamual Eddy (Inform Tm Insight Make)
DNFDavid Williams (Inform Tm Insight Make)
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFSean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNFHarrison Bailey (Gpm Stulz)
DNFAlex Lack (Gpm Stulz)
DNFTasman Nankervis (Gpm Stulz)
DNFBenjamin Spenceley (Gpm Stulz)
DNFTatsuyoshi Nakamura (Team Japan)
DNFTomoki Saito (Team Japan)
DNFTetsuo Yamamoto (Team Japan)
DNFChris Ball (Team Japan)
DNFTom Leaper (Cyclehouse)
DNFPatrick Drapac (Cyclehouse)
DNFCallan Douglas (Cyclehouse)
DNFAiden Buttigieg (Cyclehouse)
DNSKelland O'brien (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNSMark O'brien (Inform Tm Insight Make)
DNSBenjamin Andrews (Oliver's Real Food Racing)
DNSAngus Lyons (Oliver's Real Food Racing)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Welsford (Lexus Of Blackburn) 27
2Brenton Jones (Novotel - Mitchelton) 24
3Nicholas White (Bridgelane) 24
4Jensen Plowright (Bridgelane) 18
5Cameron Ivory (Gpm Stulz) 16
6Michael Freiberg (Sunshine Coast Aca) 14
7Kaden Groves (Novotel - Mitchelton) 12
8Benjamin Hill (Bridgelane) 10
9Cameron Scott (Lexus Of Blackburn) 7
10Taj Jones (Sunshine Coast Aca) 7
11Kelland O'brien (Lexus Of Blackburn) 5
12Thomas Bolton (Oliver's Real Food Racing) 4
13Matthew Rice (Sunshine Coast Aca) 2
14Rudy Porter (Inform Tm Insight Make) 2
15Nicholas Spratt (Gpm Stulz) 1
16Mathew Ross (Cyclehouse) 1

