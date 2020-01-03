Welsford wins men's Bay Crits opener in Geelong
Ivory second, Jones third
Race 1 - Elite Men: Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong - Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong
More to come
|1
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
|0:59:54
|2
|Cameron Ivory (Aus) GPM Stultz
|3
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Novotel-Mitchelton
|4
|Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|5
|Jensen Plowright (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|6
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
|7
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|8
|Taj Jones (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|9
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team BridgeLane
|0:00:06
|10
|Nicholas Spratt (Aus) GPM Stultz
|0:00:09
