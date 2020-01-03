Trending

Welsford wins men's Bay Crits opener in Geelong

Ivory second, Jones third

Australia's Sam Welsford
Australia's Sam Welsford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
1Sam Welsford (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn0:59:54
2Cameron Ivory (Aus) GPM Stultz
3Brenton Jones (Aus) Novotel-Mitchelton
4Nicholas White (Aus) Team BridgeLane
5Jensen Plowright (Aus) Team BridgeLane
6Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
7Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
8Taj Jones (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
9Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team BridgeLane0:00:06
10Nicholas Spratt (Aus) GPM Stultz0:00:09

