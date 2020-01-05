Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final day
Australian beats Lepisto and Mullens in sprint
Race 3 - Elite Women: Williamstown - Williamstown
Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory in the 2020 Bay Crits series after she delivered a powerful sprint to win the final stage ahead of Lotta Lepisto and Peta Mullens.
More to follow...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|0:44:57
|2
|Lotta Lepisto
|3
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)
|4
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)
|5
|Teneal Attard
|6
|Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)
|7
|Charlotte Culver (Appselec)
|8
|Abigail Van Twisk
|0:00:05
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|10
|Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
|0:00:06
|11
|Sarah Gigante (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|12
|Lizzie Stannard
|13
|Alana Forster
|14
|Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|15
|Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|16
|Eloise Vaughan
|17
|Jessica Allen (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|18
|Justine Barrow (Roxsolt)
|0:00:15
|19
|Gemma Mollenhauer (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
|20
|Kerry Jonker (Appselec)
|0:00:27
|21
|Elizabeth Nuspan
|0:00:45
|22
|Saffron Button (Appselec)
|0:00:46
|23
|Jordyn Hassett (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
|DNF
|Emma Roberts (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|DNF
|Lucia Azzopardi (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
|DNF
|Isla Bradbury
|DNF
|Annie Bramley
|DNF
|Dharlia Haines
|DNF
|Jade Haines
|DNF
|Bree Playel
|DNF
|Courtney Sherwell
|DNF
|Kasuga Watabe
|DNS
|Amanda Spratt (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|DNS
|Shannon Malseed (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|DNS
|Lauren Kitchen (Lexus Of Blackburn)
|DNS
|Emma Chilton (Roxsolt)
|DNS
|Ella Falzarano (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
|DNS
|Chloe Moran (Appselec)
|DNS
|Molly Patch (Appselec)
|DNS
|Carina Newman
|DNS
|Matilda Raynolds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn)
|32
|2
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)
|27
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn)
|19
|4
|Lotta Lepisto
|17
|5
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)
|17
|6
|Teneal Attard
|13
|7
|Matilda Raynolds
|12
|8
|Alana Forster
|6
|9
|Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)
|5
|10
|Charlotte Culver (Appselec)
|5
|11
|Jessica Allen (Lexus of Blackburn)
|5
|12
|Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
|4
|13
|Abigail Van Twisk
|3
|14
|Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|3
|15
|Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|2
|16
|Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)
|2
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Lexus of Blackburn)
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final dayAustralian beats Lepisto and Mullens in sprint
-
Welsford takes overall Bay Crits victory as Groves wins final raceGroves laps field then out-sprints Freiberg
-
2020 Team Preview: Jumbo-VismaThe arrival of Tom Dumoulin and the potential of Primoz Roglic to challenge Team Ineos at the Tour de France
-
2020 Team Preview: Team Sunweb WomenWomen's WorldTour team needs to turn consistency into wins to keep ascending up the peloton
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy