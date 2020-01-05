Trending

Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final day

Australian beats Lepisto and Mullens in sprint

Chloe Hosking seals victory in the 2020 Bay Crits by winning the final stage. (Image credit: Con Chronis Photography)

Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory in the 2020 Bay Crits series after she delivered a powerful sprint to win the final stage ahead of Lotta Lepisto and Peta Mullens.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Lexus Of Blackburn) 0:44:57
2Lotta Lepisto
3Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)
4Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)
5Teneal Attard
6Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)
7Charlotte Culver (Appselec)
8Abigail Van Twisk 0:00:05
9Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)
10Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team) 0:00:06
11Sarah Gigante (Lexus Of Blackburn)
12Lizzie Stannard
13Alana Forster
14Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)
15Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)
16Eloise Vaughan
17Jessica Allen (Lexus Of Blackburn)
18Justine Barrow (Roxsolt) 0:00:15
19Gemma Mollenhauer (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
20Kerry Jonker (Appselec) 0:00:27
21Elizabeth Nuspan 0:00:45
22Saffron Button (Appselec) 0:00:46
23Jordyn Hassett (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
DNFEmma Roberts (Novotel - Mitchelton)
DNFLucia Azzopardi (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
DNFIsla Bradbury
DNFAnnie Bramley
DNFDharlia Haines
DNFJade Haines
DNFBree Playel
DNFCourtney Sherwell
DNFKasuga Watabe
DNSAmanda Spratt (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNSShannon Malseed (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNSLauren Kitchen (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNSEmma Chilton (Roxsolt)
DNSElla Falzarano (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
DNSChloe Moran (Appselec)
DNSMolly Patch (Appselec)
DNSCarina Newman
DNSMatilda Raynolds

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) 32
2Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec) 27
3Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn) 19
4Lotta Lepisto 17
5Peta Mullens (Roxsolt) 17
6Teneal Attard 13
7Matilda Raynolds 12
8Alana Forster 6
9Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt) 5
10Charlotte Culver (Appselec) 5
11Jessica Allen (Lexus of Blackburn) 5
12Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team) 4
13Abigail Van Twisk 3
14Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton) 3
15Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton) 2
16Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton) 2
17Lauren Kitchen (Lexus of Blackburn) 2

