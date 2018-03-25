Artem Ovechkin wins 2018 Tour de Langkawi
Andrea Guardini wins final stage in Kuala Lumpur
Stage 8: Rembau - Kuala Lumpur
Artem Ovechkin has made history for Malaysian cycling with the Russian holding off a plethora of attacks to deliver overall victory for the Terengganu Continental outfit at the Tour de Langkawi. In 23 editions of the race, the win is the first for a Malaysian team.
In the final stage from Rembau to the capital Kuala Lumpur, Andrea Guardini won his second stage of the race and 24th overall. The Bardiani-CSF sprinter getting the better of compatriots Manuel Belletti and Luca Pacioni. Ovechkin safely placed in the bunch in 37th place.
"I thought it was would be easy but it was not easy. It was a very hard day. After two mountains, the breakaway went away with one or two good guys on GC," Ovechkin told Cyclingnews on the finish line. "I am very happy of course. Thank you very much to all my team and staff. I am very happy."
In an aggressive final stage, Arturo Sierra and Amanuel Gebreigzabhier both enjoyed moments as the virtual leader of the race. However, the work of Rally and Bardiani-CSF ensured the sprint final with Guardini keeping intact his winning record in the Kuala Lumpur finale.
"Start the sprint before the others," Guardini said of the secret to his success in the capital. "Some guys start the sprint with 150 metres but I know it will be too late. I was also a bit lucky because the Androni guys leave me space in the left and I say. 'It is unbelievable'. They leave me space and I start and say ok this is my best finish ever."
The win also gave Guardini the points classification ahead of Riccardo Minali after the Astana rider suffered a mechanical in the final 600 meters and could only finish eighth. There was also a change in the mountains classification with Alvaro Raul Duarte of Forca Amskins claiming the red polka dot jersey. Another classification win for a Malaysian team.
Yevgeniy Gidich defended his best Asian rider classification with Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia also holding on for the team classification. There was a reshuffle to the top-ten overall though with Harry Sweeny suffering a double puncture inside the final 6km and dropped from fifth to tenth. Gebreigzabhier the major beneficiary as moved up from sixth into fourth.
How it unfolded
From Rembau, 104 riders lined out for the stage to Kuala Lumpur. The capital hosting its 19th stage finish, a new record for the race, overtaking Genting Highlands as the most popular finish.
Within the first ten kilometres of the 141km stage, the quartet of Scott Davies (Dimension Data), Arturo Sierra (Manzana-Postobon), Simone Velasco (Wilier) and Joe Cooper (Bennelong) kicked off the breakaway. Sierra, starting the day in 15th place 1:31 minutes off yellow, was riding into the virtual race lead as the peloton pulled out a maximum led of 2:50 minutes by the 40km mark.
The reaction from the peloton saw the lead drop to a manageable two minutes. At the 50km mark, Sierra was dropped by the group with Ovechkin resuming his position as race leader. In the peloton, points leader Riccardo Minali broke a saddle and required a bike change while Cooper lost contact with the leaders. Velasco then forged on alone before also being reeled in by a new breakaway on the Hulu Langat climb.
A dangerous group of Nich Dlamini and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Alessando Bisolti (Androni), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Alvaro Duarte (Forca), Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton) and Victor Nino (Sapura) went clear with Velasco. The new leaders held a lead of 50 seconds en route to the six circuits of the capital with Bardiani-CSF and Rally working hard to make the catch and set up the sprint.
On the second circuit, Ghebreigzabhier, Velasco and Dylan Sunderland attacked from the front group. Ghebreigzabhier briefly riding into yellow before he dropped from the lead group and re-joined the peloton.
Inside 10km to race, the catch of Sunderland and Velasco was made and from there, the sprint finish was a foregone conclusion. Guardini enjoying a comfortable winning margin for win number 24 in Malaysia. For the fans in Kula Lumpur though, the result that mattered most was the first win by a Malaysian team on home soil.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:10:25
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|8
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|11
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|12
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|15
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|16
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|17
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|18
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|20
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|21
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|26
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|27
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|28
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|30
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|31
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|32
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|34
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|35
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|36
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|37
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|38
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|39
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|40
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|41
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|42
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|43
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|44
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|49
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:00:18
|50
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:27
|51
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|52
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:51
|53
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:07
|54
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:29
|55
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|56
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:04:06
|57
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:05:34
|58
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|59
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:25
|60
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|61
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|62
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|63
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|64
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|65
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|67
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
|70
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|71
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|72
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|73
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|74
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|75
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|76
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|77
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|79
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|80
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|81
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|82
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|83
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|84
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|85
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|86
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|87
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|88
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|89
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|90
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|91
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|DNF
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|DNF
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|pts
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|3
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|9
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|6
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|5
|7
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|4
|8
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|10
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:10:25
|2
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|5
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|8
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|9
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|10
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|11
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|12
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|13
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:29
|16
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:05:34
|17
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|18
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|19
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:00
|20
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|22
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|23
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|24
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|25
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|26
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|27
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|28
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|29
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|30
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|33
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|34
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|35
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|36
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|37
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|38
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|3:10:25
|2
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:29
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:20:00
|5
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|8
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|9
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|10
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|11
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|9:31:15
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|7
|7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|8
|Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|9
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Kinan Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|11
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:03:29
|12
|KFC Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|13
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|14
|Forca Amskins Racing
|15
|Malaysian National Team
|0:25:52
|16
|Mitchelton - BikeExchange
|0:26:05
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:40:00
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32:06:45
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|3
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|5
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:57
|6
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|9
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:01:10
|10
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:01:17
|11
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:20
|12
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|14
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:33
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|16
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:56
|19
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:01:57
|20
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:24
|22
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:02:27
|23
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|24
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|25
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:42
|26
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:07
|27
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|28
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:05
|29
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:27
|30
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|31
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:13
|32
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:22
|33
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:42
|34
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:28
|35
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:34
|36
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:16:27
|37
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|38
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:17:05
|39
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|40
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:58
|41
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:20:07
|42
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:21:06
|43
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|44
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:29
|45
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:21:56
|46
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|47
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:57
|48
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:22:16
|49
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:22:55
|50
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:23:41
|51
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:13
|52
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:24
|53
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|54
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:26:33
|55
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|56
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:57
|57
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:35:09
|58
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:35:33
|59
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:35:47
|60
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:35:49
|61
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:36:17
|62
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:36:49
|63
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:20
|64
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|65
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:39:38
|66
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:40:22
|67
|John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:40:34
|68
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:41:51
|69
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:41:57
|70
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:44:23
|71
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:47:13
|72
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:27
|73
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:48:29
|74
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:32
|75
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:56:53
|76
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:57:02
|77
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:57:50
|78
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:58:08
|79
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:58:26
|80
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|1:01:57
|81
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|1:06:26
|82
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|1:08:28
|83
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|1:09:07
|84
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:10:57
|85
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|1:11:00
|86
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|1:11:05
|87
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:11:46
|88
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|1:12:48
|89
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:13:16
|90
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|1:15:47
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|3
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|44
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|5
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|7
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|22
|8
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|9
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|10
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|18
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|17
|12
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|13
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|15
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|16
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|18
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|19
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|11
|21
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|10
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|23
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|24
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|10
|25
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|10
|26
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|9
|27
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|8
|28
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|29
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|7
|30
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|31
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|32
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|5
|33
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|34
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|36
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|39
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|40
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|3
|41
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|42
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|44
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|45
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|47
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|48
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|2
|49
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|1
|52
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|53
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|54
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|55
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|56
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|43
|pts
|2
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|38
|4
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|18
|6
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|8
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|9
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|7
|13
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|7
|14
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|15
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|6
|16
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|17
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|18
|John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
|5
|19
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|4
|22
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|24
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|26
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|2
|27
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|28
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|29
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|30
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|1
|31
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32:07:47
|2
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:01:25
|4
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|6
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:03
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|8
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:15:25
|9
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:16:03
|10
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:19:05
|11
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:20:19
|12
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|13
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:55
|14
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:21:14
|15
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|16
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:25:31
|17
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:25:33
|18
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:35:15
|19
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:35:47
|20
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:36:29
|21
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:38:36
|22
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:40:49
|23
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:40:55
|24
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:43:21
|25
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:46:11
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:25
|27
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:55:51
|28
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:56:00
|29
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|1:00:55
|30
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|1:05:24
|31
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|1:07:26
|32
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|1:08:05
|33
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:09:55
|34
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|1:10:03
|35
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:10:44
|36
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|1:11:46
|37
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|1:14:45
|38
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|1:15:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|96:23:38
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:39
|5
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:01:46
|6
|Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:15:38
|7
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:45
|9
|Kinan Cycling Team
|0:23:23
|10
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:24:01
|11
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:33:42
|12
|7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:36:16
|13
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:03
|14
|Mitchelton - BikeExchange
|0:54:24
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:56:24
|16
|Forca Amskins Racing
|1:10:40
|17
|KFC Cycling Team
|1:20:25
|18
|Malaysian National Team
|1:59:17
