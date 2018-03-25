Image 1 of 16 Race winner Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) after dropping from fifth to tenth following a double flat inside 6km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 The peloton passes the Petronas Towers in KL (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 The finish line in KL (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Race leader Artem Ovechkin smiling pre-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 The 2018 Tour de Langkawi classification winners (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Second place went to Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Thumbs up from Artem Ovechkin after sealing the overall win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Andrea Guardini safely tucked into the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Johann van Zyl leading the charge for Dimension Data (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 2018 Tour de Langkawi winner, Artem Ovechkin of Terengganu (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 The winning Terengganu team after the final stage of Tour de Langkawi 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Artem Ovechkin and the Terengganu team on stage as race winners (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) celebrating Tour de Langkawi win number 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) wins the final day sprint at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Artem Ovechkin has made history for Malaysian cycling with the Russian holding off a plethora of attacks to deliver overall victory for the Terengganu Continental outfit at the Tour de Langkawi. In 23 editions of the race, the win is the first for a Malaysian team.

In the final stage from Rembau to the capital Kuala Lumpur, Andrea Guardini won his second stage of the race and 24th overall. The Bardiani-CSF sprinter getting the better of compatriots Manuel Belletti and Luca Pacioni. Ovechkin safely placed in the bunch in 37th place.

"I thought it was would be easy but it was not easy. It was a very hard day. After two mountains, the breakaway went away with one or two good guys on GC," Ovechkin told Cyclingnews on the finish line. "I am very happy of course. Thank you very much to all my team and staff. I am very happy."

In an aggressive final stage, Arturo Sierra and Amanuel Gebreigzabhier both enjoyed moments as the virtual leader of the race. However, the work of Rally and Bardiani-CSF ensured the sprint final with Guardini keeping intact his winning record in the Kuala Lumpur finale.

"Start the sprint before the others," Guardini said of the secret to his success in the capital. "Some guys start the sprint with 150 metres but I know it will be too late. I was also a bit lucky because the Androni guys leave me space in the left and I say. 'It is unbelievable'. They leave me space and I start and say ok this is my best finish ever."

The win also gave Guardini the points classification ahead of Riccardo Minali after the Astana rider suffered a mechanical in the final 600 meters and could only finish eighth. There was also a change in the mountains classification with Alvaro Raul Duarte of Forca Amskins claiming the red polka dot jersey. Another classification win for a Malaysian team.

Yevgeniy Gidich defended his best Asian rider classification with Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia also holding on for the team classification. There was a reshuffle to the top-ten overall though with Harry Sweeny suffering a double puncture inside the final 6km and dropped from fifth to tenth. Gebreigzabhier the major beneficiary as moved up from sixth into fourth.

How it unfolded

From Rembau, 104 riders lined out for the stage to Kuala Lumpur. The capital hosting its 19th stage finish, a new record for the race, overtaking Genting Highlands as the most popular finish.

Within the first ten kilometres of the 141km stage, the quartet of Scott Davies (Dimension Data), Arturo Sierra (Manzana-Postobon), Simone Velasco (Wilier) and Joe Cooper (Bennelong) kicked off the breakaway. Sierra, starting the day in 15th place 1:31 minutes off yellow, was riding into the virtual race lead as the peloton pulled out a maximum led of 2:50 minutes by the 40km mark.

The reaction from the peloton saw the lead drop to a manageable two minutes. At the 50km mark, Sierra was dropped by the group with Ovechkin resuming his position as race leader. In the peloton, points leader Riccardo Minali broke a saddle and required a bike change while Cooper lost contact with the leaders. Velasco then forged on alone before also being reeled in by a new breakaway on the Hulu Langat climb.

A dangerous group of Nich Dlamini and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Alessando Bisolti (Androni), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Alvaro Duarte (Forca), Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton) and Victor Nino (Sapura) went clear with Velasco. The new leaders held a lead of 50 seconds en route to the six circuits of the capital with Bardiani-CSF and Rally working hard to make the catch and set up the sprint.

On the second circuit, Ghebreigzabhier, Velasco and Dylan Sunderland attacked from the front group. Ghebreigzabhier briefly riding into yellow before he dropped from the lead group and re-joined the peloton.

Inside 10km to race, the catch of Sunderland and Velasco was made and from there, the sprint finish was a foregone conclusion. Guardini enjoying a comfortable winning margin for win number 24 in Malaysia. For the fans in Kula Lumpur though, the result that mattered most was the first win by a Malaysian team on home soil.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:10:25 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 11 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 12 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 15 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 16 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 17 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 18 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 20 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 21 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 24 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 26 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 27 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 28 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 30 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 31 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 32 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 34 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team 35 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 36 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 37 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 38 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 39 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 40 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 42 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 43 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 44 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 49 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:00:18 50 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:27 51 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:00:38 52 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:51 53 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:07 54 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:29 55 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 56 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:04:06 57 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:05:34 58 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:06:05 59 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:25 60 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:08:14 61 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:10:00 62 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 63 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:20:00 64 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 65 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 67 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing 70 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 71 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 72 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 73 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 74 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 75 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 76 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 77 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 78 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 79 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 80 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 81 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 82 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 83 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 84 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 85 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 86 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 87 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 88 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 89 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 90 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 91 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines DNF Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team DNF Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing DNF Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team DNF Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team DNF Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team DNF Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team DNF Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling DNF Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team DNF Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team DNF Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia

Intermediate sprint 1- Seremban, km. 18.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 2 - 1st Passage at Finishline, km. 108.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 2 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 3 - 3rd Passage at Finishline, km. 121.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 2 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 pts 2 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 3 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 9 4 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 6 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 5 7 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 4 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 10 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 4) Mantin, km. 29.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) Sungai Tekali, km. 74.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 4 pts 2 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 3 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 1

Mountain 3 (Cat 4) Menara Tinjau, km. 87.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 4 pts 2 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 2 3 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:10:25 2 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 3 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 5 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 6 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 7 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 8 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 9 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 10 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 11 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 12 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 13 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:29 16 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:05:34 17 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:08:14 18 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:10:00 19 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:00 20 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 22 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 23 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 24 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 25 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 26 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 27 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 28 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 29 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 30 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 33 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 34 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 35 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 36 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 37 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 38 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines

Malaysian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 3:10:25 2 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:29 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:20:00 5 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 8 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 9 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 10 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 11 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 9:31:15 2 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 3 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Team Sapura Cycling 6 Team Dimension Data 7 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 8 Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 9 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:00:38 10 Kinan Cycling Team 0:02:51 11 Manzana Postobon Team 0:03:29 12 KFC Cycling Team 0:08:14 13 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:20:00 14 Forca Amskins Racing 15 Malaysian National Team 0:25:52 16 Mitchelton - BikeExchange 0:26:05 17 Bardiani CSF 0:40:00 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 32:06:45 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:27 3 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:00:32 4 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:54 5 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:57 6 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 7 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 8 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 0:01:08 9 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 0:01:10 10 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:01:17 11 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:20 12 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:01:29 14 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:33 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 16 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:49 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 18 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:56 19 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 0:01:57 20 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:24 22 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:02:27 23 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team 0:02:30 24 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 25 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:42 26 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:07 27 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:03:55 28 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:05 29 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:27 30 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 31 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:13 32 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:22 33 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:42 34 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:28 35 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:34 36 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 0:16:27 37 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:16:38 38 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:17:05 39 Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:17:27 40 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:58 41 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:20:07 42 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:21:06 43 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:21:21 44 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:29 45 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:21:56 46 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 47 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:57 48 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:22:16 49 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:22:55 50 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:23:41 51 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:13 52 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:24 53 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:26:27 54 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 0:26:33 55 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:26:35 56 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:57 57 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:35:09 58 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:35:33 59 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:35:47 60 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:35:49 61 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:36:17 62 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:36:49 63 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:20 64 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:31 65 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:39:38 66 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:40:22 67 John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing 0:40:34 68 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:41:51 69 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:41:57 70 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:44:23 71 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:47:13 72 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:27 73 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:48:29 74 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:32 75 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:56:53 76 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:57:02 77 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:57:50 78 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:58:08 79 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:58:26 80 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 1:01:57 81 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 1:06:26 82 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 1:08:28 83 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 1:09:07 84 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1:10:57 85 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 1:11:00 86 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 1:11:05 87 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1:11:46 88 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 1:12:48 89 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:16 90 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 1:15:47 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 pts 2 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 3 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 44 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 5 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 7 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 22 8 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 9 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 21 10 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 18 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 17 12 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 13 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 14 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 15 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 16 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 12 17 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 18 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 19 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 11 20 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 11 21 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 10 22 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 23 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 24 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 10 25 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 10 26 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 9 27 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 8 28 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 29 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 7 30 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 6 31 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 6 32 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 5 33 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 5 34 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 35 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 36 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 4 37 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 38 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 39 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 40 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 3 41 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 42 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 43 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 44 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 45 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 46 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 47 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 48 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 2 49 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 2 50 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 2 51 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 1 52 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 1 53 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 54 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 1 55 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 1 56 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 43 pts 2 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 40 3 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 38 4 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 24 5 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 18 6 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 16 8 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 9 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 11 11 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 10 12 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 7 13 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 7 14 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 6 15 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 6 16 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 17 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 18 John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing 5 19 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 20 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 21 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 4 22 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 24 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 25 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 2 26 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 2 27 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 28 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 29 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 1 30 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 1 31 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 32 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32:07:47 2 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 3 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:01:25 4 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:01:28 5 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:02:53 6 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:03 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 8 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 0:15:25 9 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:16:03 10 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:19:05 11 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:20:19 12 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:20:54 13 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:55 14 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:21:14 15 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:25:25 16 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 0:25:31 17 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:25:33 18 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:35:15 19 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:35:47 20 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:36:29 21 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:38:36 22 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:40:49 23 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:40:55 24 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:43:21 25 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:46:11 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:25 27 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:55:51 28 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:56:00 29 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 1:00:55 30 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 1:05:24 31 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 1:07:26 32 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 1:08:05 33 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1:09:55 34 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 1:10:03 35 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1:10:44 36 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 1:11:46 37 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 1:14:45 38 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 1:15:47