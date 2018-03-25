Trending

Artem Ovechkin wins 2018 Tour de Langkawi

Andrea Guardini wins final stage in Kuala Lumpur

Image 1 of 16

Race winner Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu)

Race winner Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 16

Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) after dropping from fifth to tenth following a double flat inside 6km to go

Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) after dropping from fifth to tenth following a double flat inside 6km to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

The peloton passes the Petronas Towers in KL

The peloton passes the Petronas Towers in KL
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

The finish line in KL

The finish line in KL
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Race leader Artem Ovechkin smiling pre-stage

Race leader Artem Ovechkin smiling pre-stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

The 2018 Tour de Langkawi classification winners

The 2018 Tour de Langkawi classification winners
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Second place went to Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Second place went to Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Thumbs up from Artem Ovechkin after sealing the overall win

Thumbs up from Artem Ovechkin after sealing the overall win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Andrea Guardini safely tucked into the peloton

Andrea Guardini safely tucked into the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Johann van Zyl leading the charge for Dimension Data

Johann van Zyl leading the charge for Dimension Data
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

2018 Tour de Langkawi winner, Artem Ovechkin of Terengganu

2018 Tour de Langkawi winner, Artem Ovechkin of Terengganu
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

The winning Terengganu team after the final stage of Tour de Langkawi 2018

The winning Terengganu team after the final stage of Tour de Langkawi 2018
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Artem Ovechkin and the Terengganu team on stage as race winners

Artem Ovechkin and the Terengganu team on stage as race winners
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) celebrating Tour de Langkawi win number 24

Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) celebrating Tour de Langkawi win number 24
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) wins the final day sprint at the Tour de Langkawi

Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) wins the final day sprint at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Artem Ovechkin has made history for Malaysian cycling with the Russian holding off a plethora of attacks to deliver overall victory for the Terengganu Continental outfit at the Tour de Langkawi. In 23 editions of the race, the win is the first for a Malaysian team.

In the final stage from Rembau to the capital Kuala Lumpur, Andrea Guardini won his second stage of the race and 24th overall. The Bardiani-CSF sprinter getting the better of compatriots Manuel Belletti and Luca Pacioni. Ovechkin safely placed in the bunch in 37th place.

"I thought it was would be easy but it was not easy. It was a very hard day. After two mountains, the breakaway went away with one or two good guys on GC," Ovechkin told Cyclingnews on the finish line. "I am very happy of course. Thank you very much to all my team and staff. I am very happy."

In an aggressive final stage, Arturo Sierra and Amanuel Gebreigzabhier both enjoyed moments as the virtual leader of the race. However, the work of Rally and Bardiani-CSF ensured the sprint final with Guardini keeping intact his winning record in the Kuala Lumpur finale.

"Start the sprint before the others," Guardini said of the secret to his success in the capital. "Some guys start the sprint with 150 metres but I know it will be too late. I was also a bit lucky because the Androni guys leave me space in the left and I say. 'It is unbelievable'. They leave me space and I start and say ok this is my best finish ever."

The win also gave Guardini the points classification ahead of Riccardo Minali after the Astana rider suffered a mechanical in the final 600 meters and could only finish eighth. There was also a change in the mountains classification with Alvaro Raul Duarte of Forca Amskins claiming the red polka dot jersey. Another classification win for a Malaysian team.

Yevgeniy Gidich defended his best Asian rider classification with Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia also holding on for the team classification. There was a reshuffle to the top-ten overall though with Harry Sweeny suffering a double puncture inside the final 6km and dropped from fifth to tenth. Gebreigzabhier the major beneficiary as moved up from sixth into fourth.

How it unfolded

From Rembau, 104 riders lined out for the stage to Kuala Lumpur. The capital hosting its 19th stage finish, a new record for the race, overtaking Genting Highlands as the most popular finish.

Within the first ten kilometres of the 141km stage, the quartet of Scott Davies (Dimension Data), Arturo Sierra (Manzana-Postobon), Simone Velasco (Wilier) and Joe Cooper (Bennelong) kicked off the breakaway. Sierra, starting the day in 15th place 1:31 minutes off yellow, was riding into the virtual race lead as the peloton pulled out a maximum led of 2:50 minutes by the 40km mark.

The reaction from the peloton saw the lead drop to a manageable two minutes. At the 50km mark, Sierra was dropped by the group with Ovechkin resuming his position as race leader. In the peloton, points leader Riccardo Minali broke a saddle and required a bike change while Cooper lost contact with the leaders. Velasco then forged on alone before also being reeled in by a new breakaway on the Hulu Langat climb.

A dangerous group of Nich Dlamini and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data), Alessando Bisolti (Androni), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Alvaro Duarte (Forca), Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton) and Victor Nino (Sapura) went clear with Velasco. The new leaders held a lead of 50 seconds en route to the six circuits of the capital with Bardiani-CSF and Rally working hard to make the catch and set up the sprint.

On the second circuit, Ghebreigzabhier, Velasco and Dylan Sunderland attacked from the front group. Ghebreigzabhier briefly riding into yellow before he dropped from the lead group and re-joined the peloton.

Inside 10km to race, the catch of Sunderland and Velasco was made and from there, the sprint finish was a foregone conclusion. Guardini enjoying a comfortable winning margin for win number 24 in Malaysia. For the fans in Kula Lumpur though, the result that mattered most was the first win by a Malaysian team on home soil.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:10:25
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
7Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
10Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
11Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
12Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
15Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
16Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
17Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
18Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
20Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
21Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
24Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
26Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
27Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
28Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
29Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
30Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
31Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
32Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
34Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
35Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
36Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
37Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
38Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
39Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
40Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
41Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
42Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
43Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
44Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
49Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:00:18
50Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:27
51Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:00:38
52Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:51
53Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:07
54Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:29
55Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
56Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:04:06
57Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:05:34
58Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team0:06:05
59Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:25
60Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:08:14
61Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:10:00
62Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
63Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:20:00
64Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
65Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
70Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
71Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
72Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
73Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
74Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
75Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
76Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
77Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
78Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
79Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
80Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
81Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
82Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
83Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
84Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
85Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
86Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
87Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
88Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
89Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
90Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
91Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFNicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFJoseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
DNFMohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
DNFGuangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
DNFBo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
DNFAndris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFSungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
DNFMetkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFPhuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFMuhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia

Intermediate sprint 1- Seremban, km. 18.8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
2Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
4Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 2 - 1st Passage at Finishline, km. 108.1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
2Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 3 - 3rd Passage at Finishline, km. 121.3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
2Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
4Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15pts
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
3Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia9
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
5Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
6Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon5
7Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling4
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
10Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat 4) Mantin, km. 29.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team4pts
2Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) Sungai Tekali, km. 74.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling4pts
2Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
3Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing1

Mountain 3 (Cat 4) Menara Tinjau, km. 87.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing4pts
2Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling2
3Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:10:25
2Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
3Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
5Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
6Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
7Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
8Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
9Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
10Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
11Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
12Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
13Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:29
16Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:05:34
17Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:08:14
18Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:10:00
19Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:00
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
22Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
23Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
24Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
25Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
26Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
27Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
28Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
29Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
30Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
31Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
33Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
34Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
35Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
36Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
37Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
38Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines

Malaysian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia3:10:25
2Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
3Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:29
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:20:00
5Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
6Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
7Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
8Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
9Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
10Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
11Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia9:31:15
2Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
3Thailand Continental Cycling Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Team Sapura Cycling
6Team Dimension Data
77 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
8Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
9St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:38
10Kinan Cycling Team0:02:51
11Manzana Postobon Team0:03:29
12KFC Cycling Team0:08:14
13Terengganu Cycling Team0:20:00
14Forca Amskins Racing
15Malaysian National Team0:25:52
16Mitchelton - BikeExchange0:26:05
17Bardiani CSF0:40:00
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team32:06:45
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
3Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:32
4Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:54
5Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:57
6Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
7Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team0:01:08
9Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing0:01:10
10Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:01:17
11Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:20
12Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
13Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:01:29
14Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:33
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
16Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:49
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
18Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:56
19Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling0:01:57
20Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:24
22Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:02:27
23Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team0:02:30
24Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
25Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:42
26Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:07
27Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:03:55
28Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:05
29Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:27
30Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
31Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:13
32Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:22
33Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:42
34Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:28
35Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:34
36Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling0:16:27
37Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:16:38
38Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:17:05
39Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:17:27
40Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:58
41Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:20:07
42Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team0:21:06
43Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:21:21
44Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:29
45Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon0:21:56
46Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
47Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:57
48Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:22:16
49Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:22:55
50Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:23:41
51Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:13
52Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:24
53Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:26:27
54Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia0:26:33
55Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:26:35
56Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:57
57Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:35:09
58Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:35:33
59Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:35:47
60Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:35:49
61Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:36:17
62Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:36:49
63Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:20
64Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:31
65Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:39:38
66Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:40:22
67John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing0:40:34
68Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:41:51
69Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:41:57
70Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:44:23
71Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:47:13
72Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:27
73Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:48:29
74Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:32
75Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:56:53
76Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:57:02
77Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:57:50
78Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:58:08
79Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:58:26
80Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling1:01:57
81Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team1:06:26
82Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia1:08:28
83Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines1:09:07
84Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:10:57
85Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange1:11:00
86Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing1:11:05
87Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:11:46
88Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team1:12:48
89Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:16
90Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team1:15:47
Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF61pts
2Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team58
3Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia44
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec42
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team42
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
7Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling22
8Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team22
9Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data21
10Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing18
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling17
12Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
13Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team15
14Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon13
15Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
16Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team12
17Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
19Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team11
20Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team11
21Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines10
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
24Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia10
25Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange10
26Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange9
27Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing8
28Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon7
29Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing7
30Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data6
31Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling6
32Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines5
33Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
34Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team4
35Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
36Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team4
37Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team4
38Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
39Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
40Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team3
41Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3
42Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
43Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
44Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
45Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
46Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon2
47Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
48Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines2
49Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team2
50Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team2
51Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team1
52Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling1
53Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon1
54Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data1
55Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1
56Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing43pts
2Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team40
3Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon38
4Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team24
5Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines18
6Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon16
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data16
8Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon13
9Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
10Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team11
11Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team10
12Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling7
13Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling7
14Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling6
15Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange6
16Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
17Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
18John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing5
19Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team4
20Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team4
21Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling4
22Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
24Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
25Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
26Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing2
27Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
28Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
29Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling1
30Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines1
31Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team1
32Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team32:07:47
2Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
3Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:01:25
4Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:01:28
5Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:02:53
6Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:03
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
8Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling0:15:25
9Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:16:03
10Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:19:05
11Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:20:19
12Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:20:54
13Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:55
14Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:21:14
15Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:25:25
16Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia0:25:31
17Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:25:33
18Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:35:15
19Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:35:47
20Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:36:29
21Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:38:36
22Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:40:49
23Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:40:55
24Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:43:21
25Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:46:11
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:25
27Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:55:51
28Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:56:00
29Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling1:00:55
30Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team1:05:24
31Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia1:07:26
32Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines1:08:05
33Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:09:55
34Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing1:10:03
35Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:10:44
36Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team1:11:46
37Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team1:14:45
38Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team1:15:47

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia96:23:38
2Astana Pro Team0:00:14
3Team Dimension Data0:00:33
4Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:39
5Team Sapura Cycling0:01:46
6Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:15:38
7Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:18:37
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:45
9Kinan Cycling Team0:23:23
10Manzana Postobon Team0:24:01
11St George Continental Cycling Team0:33:42
127 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:36:16
13Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:03
14Mitchelton - BikeExchange0:54:24
15Bardiani CSF0:56:24
16Forca Amskins Racing1:10:40
17KFC Cycling Team1:20:25
18Malaysian National Team1:59:17

 

