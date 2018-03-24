Image 1 of 23 Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Sea Keong Loh (Thailand Continental) (Image credit: LTDL2018) Image 3 of 23 Second place went to Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Metkel Eyob (Terengganu) tends to his injured knee after crashing early in the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) slipped down the GC today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 Race leader Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) survived a tense day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 Time to cool down post stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Manzana Postobon) won the sprint from the chase group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Artyom Zakharov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) is now fourth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Andrea Guardini gets ready for stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec sports director Alessandro Spezialetti planning for the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 Race leader Artem Ovechkin smiling pre-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 The winning Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team pose for a photo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 It was an emotional win for Manuel Belletti and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 The top three on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) sitting in the breakaway (Image credit: LTDL2018) Image 21 of 23 Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Dimension Data at the head of the chase group (Image credit: LTDL2018) Image 22 of 23 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Team Sapura) (Image credit: LTDL2018) Image 23 of 23 Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) on stage to collect the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the end of a dramatic five hours of racing, Manuel Belletti (Androni) held off his breakaway companion for stage 7 victory at the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian beat Eugert Zhupa (Wilier) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) in the eight-rider sprint at Muar.

Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) was facing the possibility of losing his race lead after a dramatic opening 100km of racing but recovered his early deficit to arrive in the peloton 1:28 minutes after the breakaway. With one stage to come, he now leads Lukasz Owsian (CCC) with the Pole jumping into second place from 18th via the breakaway.

Ben Dyball (St George) lost his second place overall but holds his podium position as the top-ten was reshuffled. Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier) and Brendon Davids (Bennelong SwissWellness) also making a major leap up the standings as the breakaway got the better of the peloton for the second time this week.

"For me, it is a big relief to win today after two years, especially after last year when my season was ruined by a salmonella virus," said Belletti off his first win since re-joining Androni. "This year I started in Argentina at the Vuelta San Juan with a great condition but on stage 3 there was a crash and I broke my collarbone and three ribs. To come back from that crash and winning today is a big relief. I hope to continue this way starting from tomorrow when I try to win again."

Belletti, a Giro d'Italia stage winner, rejoined Androni in 2018 ten years after he started as a professional with Gianni Savio's Pro-Continental team.

With just under one minute separating second place to 15th on GC, the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi from Rembau to Kuala Lumpur is expected to be another explosive final. However, overall victory for Ovechkin looks but all assured after he his Terengganu team weathered the storm of stage 7 and are set to make history for Malaysian cycling with the victory. A first for a Malaysian team in the 23 editions of the race.

How it unfolded

Stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi started in front of the national velodrome in Nilai with 118 riders signing on. At 222.4km, the penultimate stage of the race was the longest of the 23rd edition and one final chance to test Artem Ovechkin's hold on the yellow jersey.

With six categorised climbs inside the opening 100km, the attacks that would eventually blow the peloton to pieces came thick and fast. The first incident with GC ramifications was a fall for Metkel Eyob (TSG) on approach to the intermediate sprint point where Yevgeniy Gidich took important bonus seconds and moved to within three seconds of the podium.

At the first climb in Mantin, Paolo Simion (Bardiani) and Brendon Davids (Bennelong-SwissWellness) made a move and went clear. They were soon brought back as several groups also went clear before being dragged back into the peloton. After the third KOM 50km into the stage, a front group of 36 riders emerged at the head of the race. Yellow jersey Ovechkin, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Gidich the notable absentees.

The front group contained Johann Van Zyl and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Manuel Belletti and Luca Chirico (Androni), Paolo Simion (Bardiani), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Arley Parra (Manzana-Postobon), Giuseppe Fonzi, Simone Velasco and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier), Davids and Sam Crome (Bennelong), Thomas Lebas and Salvador Guardiola (Kinan), Muhammad Zawawi, Dylan Page and Victor Niño (Sapura), Eyob, Ariya Phounsavath and Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand CT).

Having made the break, Lebas became the virtual leader on the road and by the halfway mark of the stage, Ovechkin was 2:15 minutes in arrears to the leading group. The Russian with only the injured Eyob for company with the Erirean dropping back to help out.

"It was probably the hardest stage of the tour those climbs were just one after the other just attack after attack … just always big groups going off the front just full gas all day," Dyball, who dropped once place to third overall, told Europort of the stage.

From the chase group, Astana was the team taking up the pace to save Gidich's GC position and had the deficit at 40 seconds with 40km left to race. Sensing a catch, there were attacks from both the lead and chase group that split both. The main peloton though had given up and would roll in almost 15 minutes down on Belletti.

At the head of the race, a ten-rider group of Van Zyl and Venter, Tleubayev, Belletti, Simion, Owsian, Fonzi and Zhupa, Davids and Page had gone clear and had 50 seconds over the chasers with 20km to race. It soon became clear that the breakaway would stay away. The only question being the margin of victory. In the closing kilometres, the attacks continued in the break but it would come back for the spring with Belletti taking the win. The fifth 'Italian job' of the race in seven stages.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5:08:23 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:02 10 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:05 11 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:28 12 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 14 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 19 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 20 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 21 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 22 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 23 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 24 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 25 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 26 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 27 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 28 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 29 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 31 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 32 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 35 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 37 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 38 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team 39 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 41 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 42 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 0:14:48 43 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 44 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 45 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 46 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:14:50 47 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 48 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 51 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 52 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 54 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 55 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 56 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 57 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 58 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 59 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 60 Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 61 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 63 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team 64 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 65 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 66 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 67 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 68 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 69 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 70 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 71 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 74 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 75 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 76 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 78 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 79 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 80 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 81 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 82 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 83 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 84 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 86 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 87 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 89 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 90 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 91 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 92 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 93 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 94 John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing 95 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 96 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 97 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 98 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 99 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 100 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 101 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 102 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 103 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:20:12 DNF Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Daniel Ven Cariño (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines DNF Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team DNF Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team DNF Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team DNF Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling DNF Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling DNF Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling DNF Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team DNF Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team DNF Muhammad Elmi Jumari (Mas) Malaysia

Intermediate sprint 1 - Mantin, km .9.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 3 3 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 4 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Tampin, km. 136.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 3 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 2 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Intermediate sprint 3 - Tangkak, km. 194.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 pts 2 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 7 5 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 6 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 10 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 4) - Mantin, km. 14.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 4 pts 2 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) - Lenggeng, km. 23.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 pts 2 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 2 3 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 3 (Cat 4) - Bukit Putus, km. 49.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 pts 2 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 2 3 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 1

Mountain 4 (Cat 4) - Seri Menanti, km. 63.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 4 pts 2 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Mountain 5 (Cat 4) - Inas, km. 88.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 pts 2 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 6 (Cat 4) - Bukit Miku, km. 112.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 4 pts 2 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 3 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 1

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5:08:23 2 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 3 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 5 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 6 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 10 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 0:14:48 11 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 12 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 13 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:14:50 14 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 15 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 16 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 19 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 20 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 21 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 22 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 23 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 24 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 25 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 26 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 27 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 28 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 29 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 30 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 31 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 32 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 34 Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 35 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 36 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 37 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 38 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 39 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 40 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 41 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 42 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 43 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 44 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 45 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:20:12

Malaysian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5:09:51 2 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:20 3 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 4 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:13:22 5 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 6 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 7 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 9 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 11 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 13 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Dimension Data 15:26:37 2 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:05 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 4 Team Sapura Cycling 5 Manzana Postobon Team 6 Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:02:56 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:50 8 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:14:52 9 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:16:18 10 Bardiani CSF 11 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 12 Mitchelton - BikeExchange 0:28:12 13 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:29:40 14 Malaysian National Team 15 Rally Cycling 16 Hengxiang Cycling Team 17 KFC Cycling Team 0:42:58 18 Forca Amskins Racing 0:43:00 19 Kinan Cycling Team 0:43:02 20 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 28:56:20 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:28 3 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:00:32 4 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:57 5 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:00:59 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:00 7 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 8 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 9 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 0:01:08 10 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 0:01:10 11 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:20 12 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 14 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:01:29 15 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:31 16 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:33 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 18 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:49 19 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:56 21 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 22 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 23 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 24 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:02:27 26 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team 0:02:30 27 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 28 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 29 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:42 30 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:07 31 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:17 32 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:03:55 33 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:05 34 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:27 35 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 36 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:13 37 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:06:22 38 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:48 39 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:28 40 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:01 41 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:34 42 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:15:49 43 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:52 44 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:16:02 45 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:16:17 46 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 0:16:27 47 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:16:38 49 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:16:42 50 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:16:49 51 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:17:05 52 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:17:16 53 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:17:23 54 Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:17:27 55 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:31 56 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:19:26 57 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:19:38 58 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:20:22 59 John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing 0:20:34 60 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:17 61 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:21:21 62 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:21:56 63 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:21:57 64 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:23:14 65 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:13 66 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:24:23 67 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:25:33 68 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 0:26:33 69 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:26:35 70 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:27:13 71 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:27 72 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:28:29 73 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:57 74 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 0:34:41 75 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:35:08 76 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:35:09 77 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:35:51 78 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:36:53 79 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:37:02 80 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:37:06 81 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:20 82 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:38:26 83 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:41:51 84 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:41:57 85 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:46:26 86 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:48:28 87 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:49:07 88 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:42 89 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:50:57 90 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:51:00 91 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:51:05 92 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:25 93 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:51:46 94 Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 0:52:13 95 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:52:42 96 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:53:16 97 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:54:51 98 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:55:16 99 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:55:17 100 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:55:47 101 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:55:53 102 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:56:49 103 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:58:07 104 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 1:04:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 3 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 35 4 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 7 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 8 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling 18 9 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 18 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 17 11 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 13 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 12 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 16 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 11 17 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 11 18 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 11 19 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 10 20 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 21 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 10 22 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 9 23 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 24 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 25 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 8 26 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon 8 27 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 28 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 7 29 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 6 30 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 6 31 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 5 32 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 5 33 Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 34 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 35 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 36 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 4 37 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team 4 38 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 39 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 40 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 41 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3 42 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 43 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 44 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 45 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 46 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 47 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 48 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 2 49 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 2 50 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 2 51 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 1 52 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 53 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 1 54 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team 40 pts 2 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon 38 3 Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing 38 4 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 24 5 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 18 6 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data 16 8 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 10 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 11 11 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team 10 12 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 7 13 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 6 14 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 6 15 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 16 Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 17 John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing 5 18 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 19 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 4 20 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 4 21 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 22 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 23 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 24 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 2 25 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 2 26 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 27 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 28 Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 29 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 1 30 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 31 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 1 32 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 1 33 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28:57:22 2 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 3 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:01:25 5 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:01:28 6 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:02:53 7 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:03 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 9 Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:15:15 10 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling 0:15:25 11 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:15:36 13 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:15:40 14 Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:15:47 15 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:16:03 16 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:16:21 17 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:16:29 18 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:18:36 19 Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:20:19 20 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:20:54 21 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:20:55 22 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:23:21 23 Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia 0:25:31 24 Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:25:33 25 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:26:11 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:25 27 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:34:06 28 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:35:51 29 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:36:00 30 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:36:04 31 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:40:49 32 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:40:55 33 Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:45:24 34 Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:47:26 35 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines 0:48:05 36 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:49:55 37 Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing 0:50:03 38 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:50:44 39 Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 0:51:11 40 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:54:14 41 Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:54:45 42 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:54:51 43 Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team 0:55:47 44 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 0:57:05 45 Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team 1:03:32