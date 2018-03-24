Tour de Langkawi: Belletti wins stage 7 in Muar
Ovechkin leads overall into final stage
Stage 7: Nilai - Muar
At the end of a dramatic five hours of racing, Manuel Belletti (Androni) held off his breakaway companion for stage 7 victory at the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian beat Eugert Zhupa (Wilier) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) in the eight-rider sprint at Muar.
Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) was facing the possibility of losing his race lead after a dramatic opening 100km of racing but recovered his early deficit to arrive in the peloton 1:28 minutes after the breakaway. With one stage to come, he now leads Lukasz Owsian (CCC) with the Pole jumping into second place from 18th via the breakaway.
Ben Dyball (St George) lost his second place overall but holds his podium position as the top-ten was reshuffled. Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier) and Brendon Davids (Bennelong SwissWellness) also making a major leap up the standings as the breakaway got the better of the peloton for the second time this week.
"For me, it is a big relief to win today after two years, especially after last year when my season was ruined by a salmonella virus," said Belletti off his first win since re-joining Androni. "This year I started in Argentina at the Vuelta San Juan with a great condition but on stage 3 there was a crash and I broke my collarbone and three ribs. To come back from that crash and winning today is a big relief. I hope to continue this way starting from tomorrow when I try to win again."
Belletti, a Giro d'Italia stage winner, rejoined Androni in 2018 ten years after he started as a professional with Gianni Savio's Pro-Continental team.
With just under one minute separating second place to 15th on GC, the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi from Rembau to Kuala Lumpur is expected to be another explosive final. However, overall victory for Ovechkin looks but all assured after he his Terengganu team weathered the storm of stage 7 and are set to make history for Malaysian cycling with the victory. A first for a Malaysian team in the 23 editions of the race.
How it unfolded
Stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi started in front of the national velodrome in Nilai with 118 riders signing on. At 222.4km, the penultimate stage of the race was the longest of the 23rd edition and one final chance to test Artem Ovechkin's hold on the yellow jersey.
With six categorised climbs inside the opening 100km, the attacks that would eventually blow the peloton to pieces came thick and fast. The first incident with GC ramifications was a fall for Metkel Eyob (TSG) on approach to the intermediate sprint point where Yevgeniy Gidich took important bonus seconds and moved to within three seconds of the podium.
At the first climb in Mantin, Paolo Simion (Bardiani) and Brendon Davids (Bennelong-SwissWellness) made a move and went clear. They were soon brought back as several groups also went clear before being dragged back into the peloton. After the third KOM 50km into the stage, a front group of 36 riders emerged at the head of the race. Yellow jersey Ovechkin, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Gidich the notable absentees.
The front group contained Johann Van Zyl and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Manuel Belletti and Luca Chirico (Androni), Paolo Simion (Bardiani), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Arley Parra (Manzana-Postobon), Giuseppe Fonzi, Simone Velasco and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier), Davids and Sam Crome (Bennelong), Thomas Lebas and Salvador Guardiola (Kinan), Muhammad Zawawi, Dylan Page and Victor Niño (Sapura), Eyob, Ariya Phounsavath and Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand CT).
Having made the break, Lebas became the virtual leader on the road and by the halfway mark of the stage, Ovechkin was 2:15 minutes in arrears to the leading group. The Russian with only the injured Eyob for company with the Erirean dropping back to help out.
"It was probably the hardest stage of the tour those climbs were just one after the other just attack after attack … just always big groups going off the front just full gas all day," Dyball, who dropped once place to third overall, told Europort of the stage.
From the chase group, Astana was the team taking up the pace to save Gidich's GC position and had the deficit at 40 seconds with 40km left to race. Sensing a catch, there were attacks from both the lead and chase group that split both. The main peloton though had given up and would roll in almost 15 minutes down on Belletti.
At the head of the race, a ten-rider group of Van Zyl and Venter, Tleubayev, Belletti, Simion, Owsian, Fonzi and Zhupa, Davids and Page had gone clear and had 50 seconds over the chasers with 20km to race. It soon became clear that the breakaway would stay away. The only question being the margin of victory. In the closing kilometres, the attacks continued in the break but it would come back for the spring with Belletti taking the win. The fifth 'Italian job' of the race in seven stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5:08:23
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:02
|10
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:05
|11
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:28
|12
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|14
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|19
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|20
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|21
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|22
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|23
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|24
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|26
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|27
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|28
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|29
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|31
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|32
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|35
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|37
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|38
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|39
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|41
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|42
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:14:48
|43
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|44
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|45
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:14:50
|47
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|48
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|51
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|52
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|54
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|55
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|56
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|57
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|58
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|59
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|60
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|61
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|63
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|64
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|65
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|66
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|67
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|68
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|69
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|70
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|71
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|74
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|75
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|76
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|78
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|79
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|80
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|81
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|82
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|83
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|84
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|86
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|87
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|89
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|90
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|91
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|92
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|93
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|94
|John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
|95
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|96
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|97
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|98
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|100
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|101
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|102
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|103
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Ven Cariño (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|DNF
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|DNF
|Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|DNF
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|DNF
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Muhammad Elmi Jumari (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|3
|3
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|4
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|3
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|7
|5
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|10
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|2
|3
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|pts
|2
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5:08:23
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|5
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:14:48
|11
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|13
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:14:50
|14
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|15
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|16
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|19
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|20
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|21
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|22
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|23
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|24
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|25
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|26
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|27
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|28
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|29
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|30
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|31
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|32
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|35
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|36
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|37
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|38
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|39
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|40
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|41
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|42
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|43
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|44
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|45
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5:09:51
|2
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:20
|3
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:13:22
|5
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|7
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|9
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|11
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|13
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|15:26:37
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|4
|Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|Manzana Postobon Team
|6
|Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:50
|8
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|11
|7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|12
|Mitchelton - BikeExchange
|0:28:12
|13
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:29:40
|14
|Malaysian National Team
|15
|Rally Cycling
|16
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|17
|KFC Cycling Team
|0:42:58
|18
|Forca Amskins Racing
|0:43:00
|19
|Kinan Cycling Team
|0:43:02
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|28:56:20
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:28
|3
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:57
|5
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:00:59
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|8
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|9
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|10
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:01:10
|11
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|12
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|14
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|15
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:31
|16
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:33
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|18
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|19
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:56
|21
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|22
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|23
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|24
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:02:27
|26
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|27
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|28
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|29
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:42
|30
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:07
|31
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|32
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|33
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:05
|34
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:27
|35
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|36
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:13
|37
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:06:22
|38
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:48
|39
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:28
|40
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|41
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:15:34
|42
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:15:49
|43
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:52
|44
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:16:02
|45
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|46
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:16:27
|47
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:16:38
|49
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:16:42
|50
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:16:49
|51
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:17:05
|52
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:17:16
|53
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:17:23
|54
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|55
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|56
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:26
|57
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:19:38
|58
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|59
|John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:20:34
|60
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:17
|61
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|62
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:21:56
|63
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:21:57
|64
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:23:14
|65
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:13
|66
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:24:23
|67
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:25:33
|68
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:26:33
|69
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|70
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:27:13
|71
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:27
|72
|Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:28:29
|73
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:57
|74
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|75
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:35:08
|76
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:35:09
|77
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:35:51
|78
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:36:53
|79
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:37:02
|80
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:37:06
|81
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:20
|82
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:38:26
|83
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:41:51
|84
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:41:57
|85
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:46:26
|86
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:48:28
|87
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:49:07
|88
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:42
|89
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:50:57
|90
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:51:00
|91
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:51:05
|92
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:25
|93
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:51:46
|94
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:52:13
|95
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:52:42
|96
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:53:16
|97
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:54:51
|98
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:55:16
|99
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:55:17
|100
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:55:47
|101
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:55:53
|102
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:56:49
|103
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:58:07
|104
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|1:04:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|3
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|35
|4
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|7
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|8
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
|18
|9
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|18
|10
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|17
|11
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|12
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|16
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|18
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|11
|19
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|10
|20
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|10
|22
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|9
|23
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|24
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|25
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|8
|26
|Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|27
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|28
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|7
|29
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|30
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|31
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|5
|32
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|33
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|35
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|36
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|39
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|40
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|41
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|43
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|45
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|46
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|47
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|48
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|2
|49
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|52
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|53
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|54
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
|38
|3
|Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
|38
|4
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|18
|6
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|10
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|7
|13
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|6
|14
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|6
|15
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|16
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|17
|John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
|5
|18
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|4
|21
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|25
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|2
|26
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|27
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|28
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|29
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|30
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|1
|32
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|1
|33
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28:57:22
|2
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:01:25
|5
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|7
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:03
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|9
|Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|10
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:15:25
|11
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:15:36
|13
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:15:40
|14
|Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:15:47
|15
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:16:03
|16
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:21
|17
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|18
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:18:36
|19
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:20:19
|20
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|21
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:20:55
|22
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|23
|Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:25:31
|24
|Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:25:33
|25
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:26:11
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:25
|27
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:34:06
|28
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:35:51
|29
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:36:00
|30
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:36:04
|31
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:40:49
|32
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:40:55
|33
|Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:45:24
|34
|Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:47:26
|35
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:48:05
|36
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:49:55
|37
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
|0:50:03
|38
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:50:44
|39
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:51:11
|40
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:54:14
|41
|Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:54:45
|42
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:54:51
|43
|Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
|0:55:47
|44
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|0:57:05
|45
|Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
|1:03:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|86:52:23
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:39
|5
|Team Sapura Cycling
|0:01:46
|6
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:04:01
|7
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:58
|8
|Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|0:15:00
|9
|Kinan Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|10
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:45
|12
|Mitchelton - BikeExchange
|0:28:32
|13
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:13
|14
|Forca Amskins Racing
|0:30:40
|15
|7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|0:36:16
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|0:53:33
|17
|Rally Cycling
|0:55:53
|18
|KFC Cycling Team
|1:00:25
|19
|Malaysian National Team
|1:19:17
|20
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2:03:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy