Tour de Langkawi: Belletti wins stage 7 in Muar

Ovechkin leads overall into final stage

Image 1 of 23

Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 7

Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Sea Keong Loh (Thailand Continental)

Sea Keong Loh (Thailand Continental)
(Image credit: LTDL2018)
Image 3 of 23

Second place went to Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

Second place went to Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Metkel Eyob (Terengganu) tends to his injured knee after crashing early in the stage

Metkel Eyob (Terengganu) tends to his injured knee after crashing early in the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) celebrates

Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) slipped down the GC today

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Dimension Data) slipped down the GC today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

Race leader Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) survived a tense day

Race leader Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) survived a tense day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Time to cool down post stage

Time to cool down post stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 23

Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) crosses the line

Harry Sweeny (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Manzana Postobon) won the sprint from the chase group

Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Manzana Postobon) won the sprint from the chase group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)

Mattia Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Artyom Zakharov (Astana)

Artyom Zakharov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) is now fourth overall

Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) is now fourth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

Andrea Guardini gets ready for stage 7

Andrea Guardini gets ready for stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec sports director Alessandro Spezialetti planning for the stage

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec sports director Alessandro Spezialetti planning for the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

Race leader Artem Ovechkin smiling pre-stage

Race leader Artem Ovechkin smiling pre-stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

The winning Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team pose for a photo

The winning Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team pose for a photo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

It was an emotional win for Manuel Belletti and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

It was an emotional win for Manuel Belletti and Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

The top three on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi

The top three on stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) sitting in the breakaway

Jaco Venter (Dimension Data) sitting in the breakaway
(Image credit: LTDL2018)
Image 21 of 23

Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Dimension Data at the head of the chase group

Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Dimension Data at the head of the chase group
(Image credit: LTDL2018)
Image 22 of 23

Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Team Sapura)

Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Team Sapura)
(Image credit: LTDL2018)
Image 23 of 23

Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) on stage to collect the yellow jersey

Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) on stage to collect the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

At the end of a dramatic five hours of racing, Manuel Belletti (Androni) held off his breakaway companion for stage 7 victory at the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian beat Eugert Zhupa (Wilier) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) in the eight-rider sprint at Muar.

Artem Ovechkin (Terengganu) was facing the possibility of losing his race lead after a dramatic opening 100km of racing but recovered his early deficit to arrive in the peloton 1:28 minutes after the breakaway. With one stage to come, he now leads Lukasz Owsian (CCC) with the Pole jumping into second place from 18th via the breakaway.

Ben Dyball (St George) lost his second place overall but holds his podium position as the top-ten was reshuffled. Giuseppe Fonzi (Wilier) and Brendon Davids (Bennelong SwissWellness) also making a major leap up the standings as the breakaway got the better of the peloton for the second time this week.

"For me, it is a big relief to win today after two years, especially after last year when my season was ruined by a salmonella virus," said Belletti off his first win since re-joining Androni. "This year I started in Argentina at the Vuelta San Juan with a great condition but on stage 3 there was a crash and I broke my collarbone and three ribs. To come back from that crash and winning today is a big relief. I hope to continue this way starting from tomorrow when I try to win again."

Belletti, a Giro d'Italia stage winner, rejoined Androni in 2018 ten years after he started as a professional with Gianni Savio's Pro-Continental team.

With just under one minute separating second place to 15th on GC, the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi from Rembau to Kuala Lumpur is expected to be another explosive final. However, overall victory for Ovechkin looks but all assured after he his Terengganu team weathered the storm of stage 7 and are set to make history for Malaysian cycling with the victory. A first for a Malaysian team in the 23 editions of the race.

How it unfolded

Stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi started in front of the national velodrome in Nilai with 118 riders signing on. At 222.4km, the penultimate stage of the race was the longest of the 23rd edition and one final chance to test Artem Ovechkin's hold on the yellow jersey.

With six categorised climbs inside the opening 100km, the attacks that would eventually blow the peloton to pieces came thick and fast. The first incident with GC ramifications was a fall for Metkel Eyob (TSG) on approach to the intermediate sprint point where Yevgeniy Gidich took important bonus seconds and moved to within three seconds of the podium.

At the first climb in Mantin, Paolo Simion (Bardiani) and Brendon Davids (Bennelong-SwissWellness) made a move and went clear. They were soon brought back as several groups also went clear before being dragged back into the peloton. After the third KOM 50km into the stage, a front group of 36 riders emerged at the head of the race. Yellow jersey Ovechkin, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Gidich the notable absentees.

The front group contained Johann Van Zyl and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Manuel Belletti and Luca Chirico (Androni), Paolo Simion (Bardiani), Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Arley Parra (Manzana-Postobon), Giuseppe Fonzi, Simone Velasco and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier), Davids and Sam Crome (Bennelong), Thomas Lebas and Salvador Guardiola (Kinan), Muhammad Zawawi, Dylan Page and Victor Niño (Sapura), Eyob, Ariya Phounsavath and Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand CT).

Having made the break, Lebas became the virtual leader on the road and by the halfway mark of the stage, Ovechkin was 2:15 minutes in arrears to the leading group. The Russian with only the injured Eyob for company with the Erirean dropping back to help out.

"It was probably the hardest stage of the tour those climbs were just one after the other just attack after attack … just always big groups going off the front just full gas all day," Dyball, who dropped once place to third overall, told Europort of the stage.

From the chase group, Astana was the team taking up the pace to save Gidich's GC position and had the deficit at 40 seconds with 40km left to race. Sensing a catch, there were attacks from both the lead and chase group that split both. The main peloton though had given up and would roll in almost 15 minutes down on Belletti.

At the head of the race, a ten-rider group of Van Zyl and Venter, Tleubayev, Belletti, Simion, Owsian, Fonzi and Zhupa, Davids and Page had gone clear and had 50 seconds over the chasers with 20km to race. It soon became clear that the breakaway would stay away. The only question being the margin of victory. In the closing kilometres, the attacks continued in the break but it would come back for the spring with Belletti taking the win. The fifth 'Italian job' of the race in seven stages.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5:08:23
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling
5Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:02
10Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:05
11Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:28
12Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data
14Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
15Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
19Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team
20Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
21Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
22Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team
23Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
24Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
25Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
26Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing
27Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
28Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
29Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
31Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
32Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
35Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
37Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
38Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
39Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
40Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon
41Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
42Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling0:14:48
43Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
44Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
45Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
46Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:14:50
47Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
48Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
51Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
52Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
54Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
55Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
56Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
57Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
58Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
59Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
60Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
61Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
63Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team
64Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
65Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
66Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
67Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
68Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
69Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
70Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
71Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
74Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
75Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
76Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
78Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
79Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
80Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon
81Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
82Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
83Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
84Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
86Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
87Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
89Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
90Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
91Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
92Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
93Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
94John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing
95Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
96Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
97Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
98Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
99Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
100Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
101Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
102Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
103Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:20:12
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFEric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFDaniel Ven Cariño (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
DNFZheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
DNFMeng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
DNFMarcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team
DNFSeungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
DNFSukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
DNFDaeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
DNFJay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
DNFSea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNFMuhammad Elmi Jumari (Mas) Malaysia

Intermediate sprint 1 - Mantin, km .9.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange3
3Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
4Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Tampin, km. 136.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3
3Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling2
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Intermediate sprint 3 - Tangkak, km. 194.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5pts
2Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team9
4Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling7
5Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data6
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team4
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
10Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Mountain 1 (Cat 4) - Mantin, km. 14.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing4pts
2Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) - Lenggeng, km. 23.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon4pts
2Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing2
3Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Mountain 3 (Cat 4) - Bukit Putus, km. 49.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon4pts
2Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing2
3Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling1

Mountain 4 (Cat 4) - Seri Menanti, km. 63.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling4pts
2Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Mountain 5 (Cat 4) - Inas, km. 88.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon4pts
2Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Mountain 6 (Cat 4) - Bukit Miku, km. 112.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling4pts
2Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
3Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling1

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5:08:23
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
3Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
5Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
6Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
10Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling0:14:48
11Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia
12Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
13Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:14:50
14Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
15Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team
16Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
18Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
19Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
20Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
21Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
22Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
23Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
24Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
25Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
26Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
27Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
28Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
29Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
30Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
31Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
32Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
34Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
35Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
36Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
37Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
38Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
39Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
40Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
41Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
42Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
43Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team
44Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
45Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:20:12

Malaysian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5:09:51
2Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia0:13:20
3Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia
4Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:13:22
5Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
6Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
7Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing
9Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
11Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
12Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
13Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Dimension Data15:26:37
2Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:05
3Astana Pro Team0:01:28
4Team Sapura Cycling
5Manzana Postobon Team
6Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:02:56
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:50
8Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:14:52
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:16:18
10Bardiani CSF
117 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
12Mitchelton - BikeExchange0:28:12
13St George Continental Cycling Team0:29:40
14Malaysian National Team
15Rally Cycling
16Hengxiang Cycling Team
17KFC Cycling Team0:42:58
18Forca Amskins Racing0:43:00
19Kinan Cycling Team0:43:02
20Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team28:56:20
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:28
3Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:32
4Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:57
5Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:00:59
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:00
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
8Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
9Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team0:01:08
10Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing0:01:10
11Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:20
12Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
14Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:01:29
15Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:31
16Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:33
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
18Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:49
19Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
20Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:56
21Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon
22Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
23Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
24Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:02:27
26Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Kinan Cycling Team0:02:30
27Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
28Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
29Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:42
30Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:07
31Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:17
32Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:03:55
33Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:05
34Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:27
35Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
36Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:13
37Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:06:22
38Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:48
39Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:28
40Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:01
41Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:34
42Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:15:49
43Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:52
44Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:16:02
45Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:16:17
46Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling0:16:27
47Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
48Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:16:38
49Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:16:42
50Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:16:49
51Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:17:05
52Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:17:16
53Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:17:23
54Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:17:27
55Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:31
56Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:19:26
57Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:19:38
58Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:20:22
59John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing0:20:34
60Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:17
61Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:21:21
62Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:21:56
63Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:21:57
64Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:23:14
65Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:13
66Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:24:23
67Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:25:33
68Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia0:26:33
69Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:26:35
70Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:27:13
71Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:27
72Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:28:29
73Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:57
74Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:34:41
75Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:35:08
76Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:35:09
77Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:35:51
78Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:36:53
79Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:37:02
80Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:37:06
81Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:20
82Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:38:26
83Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:41:51
84Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:41:57
85Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:46:26
86Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia0:48:28
87Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:49:07
88Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:42
89Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:50:57
90Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:51:00
91Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:51:05
92Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:25
93Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:51:46
94Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia0:52:13
95Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:52:42
96Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:53:16
97Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:54:51
98Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:55:16
99Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:55:17
100Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:55:47
101Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:55:53
102Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:56:49
103Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:58:07
104Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team1:04:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team55pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
3Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia35
4Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec30
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
7Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team22
8Dylan Page (Swi) Team Sapura Cycling18
9Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing18
10Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling17
11Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team15
13Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team12
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
16Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team11
17Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data11
18Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team11
19Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines10
20Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team10
21Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange10
22Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-BikeExchange9
23Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
24Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
25Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing8
26Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Col) Manzana Postobon8
27Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
28Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing7
29Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data6
30Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling6
31Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines5
32Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
33Brendon Davids (RSA) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team4
34Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon4
35Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
36Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team4
37Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team4
38Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
39Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
40Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
41Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
43Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team2
44Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
45Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon2
46Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
47Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
48Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines2
49Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team2
50Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team2
51Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling1
52Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon1
53Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia1
54Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team40pts
2Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon38
3Alvaro Raul Duarte Sandoval (Col) Forca Amskins Racing38
4Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team24
5Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines18
6Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon16
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data16
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
9Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon11
10Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team11
11Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan Cycling Team10
12Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling7
13Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling6
14Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Mitchelton-BikeExchange6
15Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
16Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
17John Ebsen (Den) Forca Amskins Racing5
18Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team4
19Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team4
20Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling4
21Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
22Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Cycling Team3
23Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
24Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
25Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing2
26Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
27Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
28Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
29Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling1
30Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team1
31Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling1
32Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines1
33Massimo Rosa (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team28:57:22
2Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
3Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:01:25
5Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:01:28
6Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:02:53
7Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:03
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
9Muhammad Abdurrohman (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:15:15
10Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Team Sapura Cycling0:15:25
11Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:15:36
13Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:15:40
14Nik Mohd Hazwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:15:47
15Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:16:03
16Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:16:21
17Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:16:29
18Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:18:36
19Agung Sahbana (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:20:19
20Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:20:54
21Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:20:55
22Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:23:21
23Muhammad Shaiful Adlan Mohd Shukri (Mas) Malaysia0:25:31
24Selamat Juangga (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:25:33
25Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:26:11
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:25
27Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:34:06
28Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:35:51
29Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:36:00
30Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:36:04
31Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:40:49
32Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:40:55
33Abdul Gani (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:45:24
34Muhamad Firdaus Awang (Mas) Malaysia0:47:26
35Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:48:05
36Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:49:55
37Anuar Manan (Mas) Forca Amskins Racing0:50:03
38Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:50:44
39Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia0:51:11
40Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:54:14
41Imam Arifin Muh (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:54:45
42Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:54:51
43Mahrus Ali (Ina) KFC Cycling Team0:55:47
44Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team0:57:05
45Kenji Nakanishi (Jpn) Kinan Cycling Team1:03:32

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia86:52:23
2Astana Pro Team0:00:14
3Team Dimension Data0:00:33
4Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:39
5Team Sapura Cycling0:01:46
6Manzana Postobon Team0:04:01
7Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:58
8Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team0:15:00
9Kinan Cycling Team0:15:09
10Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:18:37
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:45
12Mitchelton - BikeExchange0:28:32
13St George Continental Cycling Team0:30:13
14Forca Amskins Racing0:30:40
157 Eleven - Cliqq Roadbike Philippines0:36:16
16Bardiani CSF0:53:33
17Rally Cycling0:55:53
18KFC Cycling Team1:00:25
19Malaysian National Team1:19:17
20Hengxiang Cycling Team2:03:18

 

