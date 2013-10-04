Image 1 of 4 Race leader Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 4 Women's stage 4 podium: Lea Davison (3rd Place), Eva Lechner (1st place) and Lea Davison (3rd place) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 4 Men's stage 4 winner Maxime Marotte (BH-SR-Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 4 of 4 Men's race leader Kohei Yamamoto (Specialized) (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

Maxime Marotte (Team BH-SR Suntour-KMC) won stage 4 of the Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge (LIMBC) with a finish time of 1:37:53 at the Oriental Village on Friday. Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) celebrated victory in the women's stage. There was no change to the men's or women's GC leaders.

Men

It was a one-two finish for Team BH-SR Suntour-KMC as Marotte's teammate Stephane Tempier took second position in 1:38:52. But all eyes were on the contest brewing behind the two Frenchmen, involving yellow jersey holder Kohei Yamamoto (Specialized Racing Team) and Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC Team).

Overall leader Yamamoto, who had carried a 2:47 lead over Lindgren into the race, carried out his race strategy perfectly to stay close on the heels of his closest competitor. Lindgren clinched the third spot on the podium with a 1:39:50 ride, but failed to put a dent into Yamamoto's overall lead.

The Japanese rider crossed the finish line just two seconds behind Lindgren, and will now carry a comfortable 2:47 lead into Saturday's final stage.

"Today, winning the stage was not important for me. My main strategy was to protect my overall lead by not making any mistakes and not letting Emil out of my sight," said Yamamoto.

"I had a slight mechanical problem during the race and lost some time against Emil, but I worked hard to close the gap and finished right behind him. "The hard work is over for me and because the stage 5 is held on a flat course, and I only need to be in the main group of riders to confirm victory."

If he wins on Saturday, Yamamoto will create history as the first LIMBC men's overall champion from Asia since the championship began in 2010.

Lindgren conceded that it is almost impossible to overhaul Yamamoto's huge lead.

"I tried my best to pull away, but Kohei rode a very good race to keep pace with me. I blew my chance at maintaining my overall lead by performing badly in stage 3. " There is no chance for to fight back in the final stage, which will be more of a procession," said Lindgren.

Women

In the women's open contest, 2012 LIMBC champion Lea Davison (Specialized Racing Team) edged closer to defending her overall title despite settling for third place in stage 4.

The American crossed the finish line in 1:23:27 behind stage winner Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol), who stopped the clock at 1:20:48 and Giant Pro XC Team's Maja Wloszczowska (1:22:09). However, the contest for the pink jersey is as good as over because Davison holds a massive 5:56 lead over closest challenger Wloszczowska.

"The overall title is out of everybody's reach now because the final stage on Saturday is just a short race on a flat course," said stage 4 winner Lechner.

"My main priority on Saturday will be to fight for another stage win and protect my third position in the overall standings."

Stage 5 will be held on a 1.6km course circuit at Pantai Kok.

Brief Stage Results (GC not yet available)

Men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Marrotte (Fra) BH Brsuntour KMC 1:37:53 2 Stephane Tempier (Fra) BH Brsuntour KMC 0:00:40 3 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:57 4 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 0:01:59 5 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:05:06

Women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 1:20:48 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:01:21 3 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:02:39 4 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:32 5 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Raufoss & Gjovik SK 0:04:23

Masters stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marzio Deho (Ita) Cicli Olympia 0:59:38 2 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Scott 0:01:32 3 Patrick Jansen (Ned) Ten Tusscher 0:05:11 4 Anthony White (GBr) Mt Zoom/XCRacer.Com 0:11:20 5 Ton De Haan (Ned) WV Ede 0:12:45