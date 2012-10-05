Trending

Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge Race History

Race history 2010-present

2012
Men: Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Off-Road Team
Women: Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing

2011
Men: Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
Women: Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol

2010
Men: Lachlan Norris (Aus)

