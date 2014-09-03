Scott Law wins opening stage of Tour of Gippsland
Jones makes it one-two for Avanti
Stage 1: Warragul - Warragul
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|2:04:43
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|14
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|16
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|17
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|18
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|20
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|21
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|22
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|23
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|24
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|26
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|27
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|28
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|29
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|30
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|31
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|32
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|33
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|34
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|35
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|36
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|37
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|38
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|39
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|40
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|41
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|43
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|44
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|45
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|46
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|47
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|49
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|50
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|51
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|52
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|53
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|54
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|55
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|56
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|57
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|58
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|59
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|60
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|61
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|62
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|63
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|64
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|65
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|66
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|67
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|68
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|69
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|70
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|71
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|72
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|Ryan Thomas NSW) GPM Stulz
|74
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|75
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|76
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|77
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|78
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|81
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|82
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|83
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|84
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|86
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|87
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|88
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|89
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|90
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|91
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|92
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|93
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|94
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|95
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|96
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|97
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|98
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|99
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|100
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|101
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|102
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|103
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|104
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|105
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|106
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|107
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|108
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|109
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|110
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|111
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|112
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|113
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|114
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|115
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|116
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|117
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|118
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|119
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|120
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|121
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|122
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|123
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|124
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|125
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|504:00:00
|126
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:00:24
|127
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|128
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:00:44
|129
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:54
|130
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|131
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:04
|132
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|133
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|134
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|135
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|136
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|137
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|138
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|139
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:06:55
|140
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:11:06
|141
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|142
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|143
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|144
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|145
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|146
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|147
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|148
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|149
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|150
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|151
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:12:29
|152
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:15
|153
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|154
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|155
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|156
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|157
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|158
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|159
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|160
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|OTL
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|OTl
|Alex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|DNF
|Freddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|DNF
|Mark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|3
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|4
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|4
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|4
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2:04:40
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|5
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|6
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|7
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|8
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|9
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|6:14:09
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|SASI Cycling Team
|12
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|14
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|15
|St. George Merida
|16
|Lakes Oil
|17
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|19
|GPM Stulz
|20
|Team Polygon Australia
|21
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|22
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|23
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|24
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|25
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|2:04:33
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:10
|10
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|12
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:10
|13
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|17
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|18
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|19
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|20
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|21
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|22
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|23
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|25
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|26
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|27
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|28
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|29
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|30
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|31
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|32
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|33
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|34
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|35
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|36
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|37
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|38
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|39
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|40
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|41
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|43
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|44
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|45
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|46
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|47
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|49
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|50
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|51
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|52
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|53
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|54
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|55
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|56
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|57
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|58
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|59
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|60
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|61
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|62
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|63
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|64
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|65
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|66
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|67
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|68
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|69
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|70
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|71
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|72
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|Ryan Thomas NSW) GPM Stulz
|74
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|75
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|76
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|77
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|78
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|80
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|81
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|82
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|83
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|84
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|86
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|87
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|88
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|89
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|90
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|91
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|92
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|93
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|94
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|95
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|96
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|97
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|98
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|99
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|100
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|101
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|102
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|103
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|104
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|105
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|106
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|107
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|108
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|109
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|110
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|111
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|112
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|113
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|114
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|115
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|116
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|117
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|118
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|119
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|120
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|121
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|122
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|123
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|124
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|125
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|126
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:31
|127
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:00:34
|128
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|129
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:00:54
|130
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:04
|131
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|132
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:14
|133
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|134
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|135
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|136
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|137
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|138
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|139
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|140
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:07:05
|141
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:11:16
|142
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|143
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|144
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|145
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|146
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|147
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|148
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|149
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|150
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|151
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:12:39
|152
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:25
|153
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|154
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|155
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|156
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|157
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|158
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|159
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|160
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|4
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|5
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|6
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|4
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|6
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|7
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|8
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|6:14:09
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|SASI Cycling Team
|12
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|14
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|15
|St. George Merida
|16
|Lakes Oil
|17
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|19
|GPM Stulz
|20
|Team Polygon Australia
|21
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|22
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|23
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|24
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|25
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
