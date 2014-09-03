Trending

Scott Law wins opening stage of Tour of Gippsland

Jones makes it one-two for Avanti

NRS overall leader Brenton Jones (Avanti), Scott Law (Avanti) and Jacob Restall (CharterMason Giant Racing)

(Image credit: JXPPhotography)
Scott Law (Avanti) in the first leader's jersey of the race

(Image credit: JXPPhotography)
Scott Law (Avanti) gets the win ahead ahead of teammate Brenton Jones

(Image credit: JXPPhotography)

Results

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team2:04:43
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
4Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
6Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
9Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
10Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
11Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
12Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
13James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
15Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
16Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
17Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
18Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
19Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
21Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
22Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
23Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
24Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
26Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
27Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
28Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
29Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
30Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
31Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
32Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
33Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
34Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
35Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
36Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
37Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
38Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
39Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
40Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
41Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
42Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
43Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
44Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
45Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
46Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
47Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
48James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
49Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
50Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
51James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
52Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
53Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
54Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
55Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
56Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
57Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
58Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
59Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
60Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
61Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
62Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
63Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
64Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
65Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
66Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
67Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
68Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
69Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
70Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
71Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
72Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
73Ryan Thomas NSW) GPM Stulz
74Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
75Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
76Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
77Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
78Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
79Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
80Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
81Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
82Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
83Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
84William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
85Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
86Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
87Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
88Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
89Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
90Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
91Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
92Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
93Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
94Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
95Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
96Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
97Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
98Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
99Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
100Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
101Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
102Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
103Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
104Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
105Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
106Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
107Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
108Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
109Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
110Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
111Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
112Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
113Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
114Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
115Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
116David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
117Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
118Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
119Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
120Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
121Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
122Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
123Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
124Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
125Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts504:00:00
126Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:00:24
127Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
128Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:00:44
129Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:54
130Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:57
131Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:04
132Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:24
133Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
134David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
135Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
136Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
137Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
138Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
139Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:06:55
140Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:11:06
141Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
142Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
143Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
144Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
145Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
146Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
147Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
148Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
149Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
150Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
151Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:12:29
152William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:18:15
153Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:18:42
154William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
155Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
156Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
157Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
158Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
159Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
160Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
OTLEtienne Blumstein-Jones (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
OTlAlex Beedie (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
DNFFreddy Ovett (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
DNFMark Fagg (VIC) Team Seight

Sprint 1 - Willow Grove Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Sprint 2 - Willow Grove Primary
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3pts
2Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Points - Western Park (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
3Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2
4Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Mountian 1 - Wilkes Rd (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
3Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
4Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1

Mountain 2 - Old Sale Rd (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts7pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
4Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida1

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing2:04:40
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
3Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:03
4Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
5Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
6Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
7Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
8Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
9Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team6:14:09
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Wormall Civil CCS
4Team Budget Forklifts
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Team Scody Downunder
10Team Seight
11SASI Cycling Team
12African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
14Jayco/John West/VIS
15St. George Merida
16Lakes Oil
17Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team
19GPM Stulz
20Team Polygon Australia
21Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
22Cellarbrations Racing Team
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
24Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
25Phoenix Cycling Collective

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team2:04:33
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:01
3Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:07
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
5Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
6Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:09
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:10
10Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
11Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
12Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:10
13Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
14Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
15Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
17Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
18Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
19Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
20Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
21Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
22Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
23Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
25Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
26Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
27Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
28Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
29Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
30Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
31Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
32Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
33Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
34Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
35Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
36Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
37Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
38Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
39Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
40Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
41Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
42Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
43Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
44Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
45Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
46Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
47Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
48James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
49Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
50Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
51James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
52Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
53Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
54Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
55Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
56Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
57Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
58Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
59Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
60Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
61Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
62Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
63Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
64Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
65Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
66Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
67Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
68Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
69Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
70Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
71Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
72Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
73Ryan Thomas NSW) GPM Stulz
74Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
75Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
76Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
77Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
78Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
79Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
80Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
81Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
82Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
83Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
84William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
85Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
86Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
87Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
88Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
89Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
90Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
91Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
92Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
93Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
94Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
95Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
96Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
97Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
98Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
99Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
100Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
101Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
102Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
103Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
104Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
105Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
106Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
107Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
108Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
109Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
110Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
111Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
112Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
113Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
114Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
115Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
116David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
117Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
118Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
119Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
120Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
121Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
122Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
123Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
124Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
125Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
126Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:31
127Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:00:34
128Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
129Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:00:54
130Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:04
131Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:07
132Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:14
133Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:34
134Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
135David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
136Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
137Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
138Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
139Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
140Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:07:05
141Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:11:16
142Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
143Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
144Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
145Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
146Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
147Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
148Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
149Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
150Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
151Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:12:39
152William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:18:25
153Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:18:52
154William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
155Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
156Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
157Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
158Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
159Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
160Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3
4Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
5Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
6Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
7Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1
8Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts7pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
4Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
5Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
6Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
7Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
8Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team6:14:09
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Wormall Civil CCS
4Team Budget Forklifts
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Team Scody Downunder
10Team Seight
11SASI Cycling Team
12African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
14Jayco/John West/VIS
15St. George Merida
16Lakes Oil
17Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team
19GPM Stulz
20Team Polygon Australia
21Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
22Cellarbrations Racing Team
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
24Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
25Phoenix Cycling Collective

