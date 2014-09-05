Trending

Cooper wins in Port Albert to take overall lead

Roe and Bayly round out podium

Joe Cooper (Avanti) grabs the stage win to move into the overall race lead on his return from injury

(Image credit: JXPPhotography)

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2:47:40
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
3Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
5Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
6Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
7Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
11Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
13Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
14Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:06
15Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:38
16Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
18Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
19Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
20Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
21Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
22Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
23Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
24James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
26Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
27Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
28Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
29Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
30Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
31Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
32Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
33Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
34Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
35Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
36Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
38Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
39Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
41Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
42Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
43David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
44Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
45Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
46Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
47Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
48Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
49Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
50Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
51Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
52Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
53Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
54Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
55Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
56Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
57Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
58Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
59James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
60James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
61Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
62Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
63Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
64Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
65Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
66Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
67David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
68Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
69Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
70Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
71Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
72Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
73Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
74Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
75Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
76Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
77Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
78Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
79Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
80Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
81Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
82Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
83Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
84Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
85Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
86Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
87Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
88Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
89Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:52
90Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:54
91Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:01:33
92Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:01:38
93Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:26
94Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:11:47
95Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
96Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
97Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
98Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
99Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
100Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
101Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
102Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
103Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
104Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
105Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
106William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
107Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
108Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
109Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
110William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
111Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
112Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
113Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
114Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
115Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
116Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
117Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
118Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
119Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
120Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
121Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
122Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
123Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
124Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
125William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
126Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
127Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
128Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
129Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
130Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
131Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
132Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
133Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
134Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
135Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
136Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
137Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
138Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
139Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:16:01
140Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
141Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
142Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
143Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
144Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
145Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:16:04
146Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
147Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:21:36
148Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
149Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
150Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
151Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
152Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:25:09
OTlThomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
DNFNathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
DNFMarcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Sprint 1 - Rosedale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3pts
2Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Sprint 2 - Woodside
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1

Points -Port Albert (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts3
3Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Mountain 1 - Old Sale Road (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
3Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
4Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team8:23:00
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:38
3Wormall Civil CCS
4CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:16
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Subaru NSWIS Development Team
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:54
10Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
11Team Seight
12Team Scody Downunder
13Jayco/John West/VIS
14Paradice Investment Cycling Team
15SASI Cycling Team
16GPM Stulz
17St. George Merida
18Phoenix Cycling Collective
19Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:12:31
20Cellarbrations Racing Team0:13:03
21Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
22Team Polygon Australia0:23:34
23Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:24:12
24Lakes Oil
25Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:35:21

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team8:23:34
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:01
3Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:05
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:07
5Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:09
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:10
7Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:11
8Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
9Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
10Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
11Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:17
12Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:23
13Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
14Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
15Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:30
16Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
17Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:35
18Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:45
19Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
20Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
21Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:46
22Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
23Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
24Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:48
25Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
26James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:49
27Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
30Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
31Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
32Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
33Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
34Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
35Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
36Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
37Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
38Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
39James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
41Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
42Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
43Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
44Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
45Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
46Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:01
47Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
48Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
49Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
50Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
51Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
52Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
53Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
54Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
55Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
56Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
57Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
58Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
59James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
60Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
61Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
62Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
63Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
64Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
65Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
66Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
67Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
68Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
69Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
70Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
71Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
72Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
73Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:10
74Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:15
75Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:01:16
76Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:17
77Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
78Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:43
79David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
80Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:01:49
81Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:01:56
82Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:58
83Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:02:23
84Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:34
85Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:37
86Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:07:25
87Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
88Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:29
89Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:07:41
90Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:11:57
91Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:11:58
92Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
93Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
94Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
95Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
96Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:12:10
97Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
98Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
99Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
100Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
101Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
102Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil0:12:26
103Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil0:12:39
104Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:12:52
105William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida0:13:32
106Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:14:15
107Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:14:55
108Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:16:24
109Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:16:40
110Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:16:43
111Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:18:22
112Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
113Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:18:26
114Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:18:34
115Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
116Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:18:50
117Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:19:01
118Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:19:31
119Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:22:56
120Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:25:48
121Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:26:04
122Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
123Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
124Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:26:20
125Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
126Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:26:28
127Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder0:26:31
128Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:26:55
129Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:27:55
130Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:29:44
131Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:30:34
132Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:30:52
133Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:32:39
134Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:33:45
135David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:34:56
136Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:37:15
137Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:37:26
138Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:38:49
139Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:39:41
140Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:41:40
141Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:42:06
142Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:42:56
143Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:43:04
144William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:45:39
145Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:47:51
146Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:49:16
147Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:49:33
148Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:50:47
149William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:51:22
150Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz0:53:03
151Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:55:04
152Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1:04:09

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team8
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing7
5Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team5
6Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team5
7Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
8Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
9Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
10Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
11Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
12Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts3
13Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team3
14Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team3
15Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
16Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
17Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
18Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
19Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
20Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
21Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil2
22Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
23Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

King of the mountians classification'
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team17pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts12
3Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
5Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
6Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
7Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
8Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
10Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
11Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
12Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
13Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
14Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
15Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective2
16Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1
17Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
18Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1
19Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team8:23:43
2Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:00:14
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:21
4Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:37
5Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:39
6Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:40
7Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
9Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
10Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team25:11:15
2Wormall Civil CCS0:00:38
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:16
5Team Budget Forklifts
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:28
9Team Seight0:01:54
10Team Scody Downunder
11Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:06
12SASI Cycling Team0:02:18
13Jayco/John West/VIS
14St. George Merida
15Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:02:30
16Paradice Investment Cycling Team
17GPM Stulz0:08:34
18Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:12:43
19Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:13:55
20Phoenix Cycling Collective0:16:42
21Cellarbrations Racing Team0:20:03
22Team Polygon Australia0:23:58
23Lakes Oil0:25:33
24Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:38:08
25Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1:04:37

