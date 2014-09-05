Cooper wins in Port Albert to take overall lead
Roe and Bayly round out podium
Stage 4: Sale - Port Albert
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|2:47:40
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|6
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|11
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|13
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|14
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:06
|15
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|16
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|18
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|19
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|20
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|21
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|22
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|23
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|24
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|26
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|29
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|30
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|31
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|32
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|34
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|35
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|36
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|38
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|39
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|40
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|41
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|42
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|43
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|44
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|45
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|46
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|47
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|49
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|50
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|51
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|52
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|53
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|54
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|55
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|56
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|57
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|58
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|59
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|60
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|61
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|62
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|63
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|64
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|65
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|66
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|67
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|68
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|69
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|70
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|71
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|72
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|73
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|74
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|75
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|76
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|77
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|78
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|80
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|81
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|82
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|83
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|84
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|85
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|86
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|87
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|88
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|89
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|90
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|91
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:01:33
|92
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:01:38
|93
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:26
|94
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:11:47
|95
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|96
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|97
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|98
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|99
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|100
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|101
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|102
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|103
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|104
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|105
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|106
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|107
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|108
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|109
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|110
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|111
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|112
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|113
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|114
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|115
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|116
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|117
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|118
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|119
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|120
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|121
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|122
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|123
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|124
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|125
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|126
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|127
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|128
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|129
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|130
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|131
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|132
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|133
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|134
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|135
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|136
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|137
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|138
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|139
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:16:01
|140
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|141
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|142
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|143
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|144
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|145
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:16:04
|146
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|147
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:21:36
|148
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|149
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|150
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|151
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|152
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:25:09
|OTl
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|3
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|3
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|8:23:00
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:16
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:54
|10
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|11
|Team Seight
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|13
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|15
|SASI Cycling Team
|16
|GPM Stulz
|17
|St. George Merida
|18
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|19
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:12:31
|20
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:13:03
|21
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|22
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:23:34
|23
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:24:12
|24
|Lakes Oil
|25
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:35:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|8:23:34
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:01
|3
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:07
|5
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:11
|8
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|11
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:17
|12
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|14
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30
|16
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|17
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:35
|18
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|19
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|20
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|22
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|23
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|24
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|25
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|26
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|27
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|28
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|30
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|31
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|32
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|33
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|35
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|36
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|37
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|38
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|40
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|41
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|42
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|43
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|45
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|46
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:01
|47
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|48
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|49
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|50
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|51
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|52
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|53
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|54
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|55
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|56
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|57
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|58
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|59
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|60
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|61
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|62
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|63
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|64
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|65
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|66
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|67
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|68
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|69
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|70
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|71
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|72
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|73
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:10
|74
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|75
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:01:16
|76
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|77
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|78
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:43
|79
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|80
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:01:49
|81
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:01:56
|82
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|83
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|84
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:34
|85
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:04:37
|86
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:07:25
|87
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|88
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:29
|89
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|90
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:11:57
|91
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:11:58
|92
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|93
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|94
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|95
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|96
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|97
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|98
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|99
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|100
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|101
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|102
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:12:26
|103
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|0:12:39
|104
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:12:52
|105
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:13:32
|106
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:14:15
|107
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:14:55
|108
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|109
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:16:40
|110
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|111
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:18:22
|112
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|113
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:18:26
|114
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:18:34
|115
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|116
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:18:50
|117
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|118
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:19:31
|119
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:22:56
|120
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:25:48
|121
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:26:04
|122
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|123
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|124
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:26:20
|125
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|126
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:26:28
|127
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:26:31
|128
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:26:55
|129
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:27:55
|130
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:29:44
|131
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:30:34
|132
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:30:52
|133
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:32:39
|134
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:33:45
|135
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:34:56
|136
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:37:15
|137
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:37:26
|138
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:38:49
|139
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:39:41
|140
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:41:40
|141
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:42:06
|142
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:42:56
|143
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:43:04
|144
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:45:39
|145
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:47:51
|146
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:49:16
|147
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:49:33
|148
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:50:47
|149
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:51:22
|150
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:53:03
|151
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:55:04
|152
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1:04:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|7
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|6
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|5
|7
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|9
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|12
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|13
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|3
|14
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|17
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|19
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|21
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|2
|22
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|3
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|7
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|8
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|9
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|10
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|13
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|15
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2
|16
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|17
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|18
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|19
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|8:23:43
|2
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:14
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:21
|4
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:37
|5
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:39
|6
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|9
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|10
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|25:11:15
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:38
|3
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:16
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Team Seight
|0:01:54
|10
|Team Scody Downunder
|11
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:06
|12
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|13
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|St. George Merida
|15
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:02:30
|16
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|17
|GPM Stulz
|0:08:34
|18
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:12:43
|19
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|20
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:16:42
|21
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:20:03
|22
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:23:58
|23
|Lakes Oil
|0:25:33
|24
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:38:08
|25
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1:04:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy