Roe seals overall victory on dramatic final day
Edmondson claims stage win ahead of Bevin and Lovelock-Fay
Stage 6: Traralgon - Traralgon
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1:03:16
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:00:03
|8
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:11
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|12
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|13
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|14
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|15
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|16
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|18
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|19
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|20
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|21
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|22
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|23
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|24
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|25
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|26
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|27
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|29
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|30
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|31
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|32
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|33
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|35
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|36
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|37
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|39
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|40
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|41
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|42
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|43
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|44
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|45
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|46
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|47
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|48
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|49
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|50
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|51
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|52
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:32
|53
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|54
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|55
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|56
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:35
|57
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|58
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|59
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:42
|60
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:48
|61
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|62
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:59
|63
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|65
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|66
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:20
|67
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:51
|68
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:52
|69
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:06
|70
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|71
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|72
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:10
|73
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|74
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|75
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|76
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|77
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|0:04:12
|78
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|79
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|81
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|82
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|83
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|84
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|85
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|86
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|87
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|88
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|89
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|90
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|91
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|92
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|93
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|94
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|95
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|96
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|97
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|98
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|99
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|100
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|101
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|102
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|103
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|104
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:15
|105
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|106
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|107
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|108
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|109
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|110
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|111
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|112
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|113
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|114
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|115
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|116
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|117
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|118
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|119
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|120
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|121
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|122
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|123
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|124
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|125
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:07:21
|126
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|127
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|128
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|129
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|130
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|131
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|132
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|133
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:24
|134
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|135
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|136
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|137
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:10:30
|DNS
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|DNS
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|DNS
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|DNS
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|DNS
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3:09:57
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|SASI Cycling Team
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:24
|7
|Team Scody Downunder
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:37
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|11
|GPM Stulz
|12
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:59
|13
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|14
|St. George Merida
|15
|Team Seight
|16
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|17
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|18
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:07:16
|19
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:26
|20
|Lakes Oil
|0:10:06
|21
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:11:35
|22
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:12:27
|23
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:17:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|11:38:12
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:24
|10
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|11
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:30
|12
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:36
|13
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|14
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|17
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|18
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:57
|19
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|20
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:01:01
|21
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|22
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|23
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|24
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|25
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|26
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|27
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|28
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|29
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|30
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|31
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:06
|32
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|33
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:14
|34
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|35
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|36
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|37
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|38
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|39
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|40
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|41
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|42
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|43
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|44
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|45
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|46
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|47
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:26
|48
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:01:29
|49
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:35
|50
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|51
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:50
|52
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|53
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:53
|54
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:00
|55
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:02:09
|56
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|57
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|58
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:39
|59
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|60
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:57
|61
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:01
|62
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:13
|63
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:04:29
|64
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:05:03
|65
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|66
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:05:14
|67
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:05:15
|68
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|69
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|70
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|71
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|72
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|73
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|74
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|75
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:05:57
|76
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:06:18
|77
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|78
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:38
|79
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:46
|80
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:09:23
|81
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:09:27
|82
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:11:39
|83
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|84
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:12:11
|85
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:12:59
|86
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|0:13:29
|87
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:15:00
|88
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:15:29
|89
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:16:08
|90
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:16:12
|91
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|92
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:16:24
|93
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|0:17:15
|94
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:17:27
|95
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|96
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|97
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:17:43
|98
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|0:18:35
|99
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:18:39
|100
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:18:49
|101
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:19:33
|102
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:21:38
|103
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:21:46
|104
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:22:48
|105
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:23:00
|106
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|107
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:23:04
|108
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:26:24
|109
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:27:10
|110
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:29:57
|111
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:30:02
|112
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:30:18
|113
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:31:48
|114
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:35:06
|115
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:35:47
|116
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|117
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:37:56
|118
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:42:00
|119
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:42:32
|120
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:43:03
|121
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:43:21
|122
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:43:46
|123
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:44:24
|124
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:44:40
|125
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:46:15
|126
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:46:46
|127
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:47:04
|128
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:51:04
|129
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:56:17
|130
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:56:56
|131
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:57:48
|132
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:58:01
|133
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:01:29
|134
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1:10:10
|135
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|1:14:26
|136
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|1:14:50
|137
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1:21:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|13
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|13
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|6
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|8
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|5
|9
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|11
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|15
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|17
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|18
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|3
|19
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|20
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|22
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|23
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|24
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|25
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|26
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|27
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|2
|28
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|6
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|5
|9
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|10
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|12
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|15
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|16
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2
|17
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|18
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|19
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|20
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|21
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|22
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|11:38:34
|2
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:14
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:39
|4
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|6
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|7
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|8
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:52
|9
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|10
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|34:55:37
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:49
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|6
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:40
|7
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:02:05
|9
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|10
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:38
|11
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:05:02
|12
|Team Seight
|0:06:06
|13
|St. George Merida
|0:06:30
|14
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:06:42
|15
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|16
|GPM Stulz
|0:09:06
|17
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|18
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:27:06
|19
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:28:04
|20
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:32:11
|21
|Lakes Oil
|0:35:26
|22
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1:01:13
|23
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1:22:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|167
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|112
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|84
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|73
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|61
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS
|50
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|9
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|16
|10
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|15
|11
|GPM Sultz
|15
|12
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|13
|Team Scody Downunder
|12
|14
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|9
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|9
|16
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|17
|SASI Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|7
|19
|St. George Merida
|6
|20
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Team Seight
|5
|22
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|4
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|3
|26
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|2
|27
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|2
|28
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2
|29
|Team Direct Asia
|1
|30
|Racing Kangaroos
|1
|31
|DH Racing
|1
|32
|GDT Racing
|1
|32
|Hall Cycle Training
|1
|32
|Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan
|1
|32
|Total Sports NeilPryde Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|52
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|5
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|40
|6
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|7
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|22
|8
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|9
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|10
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|11
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|12
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|16
|13
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|15
|Wesley Sulzberger (TAS) Drapac
|13
