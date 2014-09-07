Trending

Roe seals overall victory on dramatic final day

Edmondson claims stage win ahead of Bevin and Lovelock-Fay

Alex Edmondson (SASI) nudges Patrick Bevin (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) for the stage win

Alex Edmondson (SASI) nudges Patrick Bevin (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) for the stage win
BudgetForklifts celebrate a successful tour in which they won the overall and points classification

BudgetForklifts celebrate a successful tour in which they won the overall and points classification
The top three from the final stage: Patrick Bevin, Alex Edmondson and Mitchell Lovelock-Fay

The top three from the final stage: Patrick Bevin, Alex Edmondson and Mitchell Lovelock-Fay
The top three overall: Cameron Bayly, Tim Roe and Raphael Freinstein

The top three overall: Cameron Bayly, Tim Roe and Raphael Freinstein
Tim Roe (BudgetForklifts) celebrates the overall victory

Tim Roe (BudgetForklifts) celebrates the overall victory
Results

Stage 6 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team1:03:16
2Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
4Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
5Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
7Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:00:03
8Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:09
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:11
11Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
12Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
13Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
14Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
15Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
16Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
18Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
19Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
21Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
22Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
23Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
24Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
25Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
26Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
27Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
28Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
29Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
30Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
31Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
32Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
33Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
34Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
35Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
36Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
37Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
39Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
40Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
41Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
42James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
43Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
44Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
45Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
46Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
47Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
48Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
49Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
50James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
51Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
52Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:32
53Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
54Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
55Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
56Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:35
57Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
58Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
59Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:42
60Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:48
61Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
62Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:59
63Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
64James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:00
65Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:16
66Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:01:20
67Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:51
68Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:52
69Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:06
70Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
71Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
72Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:10
73Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
74Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
75Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
76Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
77Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil0:04:12
78Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
79Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
80Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
81Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
82Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
83Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
84Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
85Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
86Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
87Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
88Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
89Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
90Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
91Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
92Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
93David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
94Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
95Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
96Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
97Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
98Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
99Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
100Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
101Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
102Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
103Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
104Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:05:15
105Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
106Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
107Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
108Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
109Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
110Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
111David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
112William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
113Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
114William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
115Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
116Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
117Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
118Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:06:18
119Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
120Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
121Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
122Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
123Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
124Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
125Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida0:07:21
126Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
127Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
128Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
129Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
130Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
131Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
132Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
133Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:08:24
134Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
135Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
136Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
137Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz0:10:30
DNSMatthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
DNSGuy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
DNSJordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
DNSSamuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
DNSNathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Sprint 1 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3pts
2Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team5pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team2
4Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3:09:57
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:13
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4SASI Cycling Team
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:22
6Wormall Civil CCS0:00:24
7Team Scody Downunder
8Team Budget Forklifts0:00:37
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:45
10Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
11GPM Stulz
12CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:59
13Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:04:25
14St. George Merida
15Team Seight
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
17Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:06:31
18Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:16
19Team Polygon Australia0:08:26
20Lakes Oil0:10:06
21Phoenix Cycling Collective0:11:35
22Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:12:27
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:17:42

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts11:38:12
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:05
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:09
4Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
5Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:12
6Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
7Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:21
8Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:22
9Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:24
10Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
11Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:30
12Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:36
13Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
14Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
15Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:41
16Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:44
17Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:56
18Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:57
19Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:58
20Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:01
21James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:02
22Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
23Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
24Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
25Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
26Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
27Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
28Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
29Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
30Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
31Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:01:06
32Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
33Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:14
34Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
35Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
36Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
37Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
38James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
39Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
40Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
41Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
42Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
43Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
44Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
45Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
46Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:25
47Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:26
48Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:01:29
49Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:35
50Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
51Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:50
52James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:51
53Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:01:53
54Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:00
55Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:02:09
56Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:02:11
57Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:19
58Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:39
59Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:54
60Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:02:57
61Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:01
62Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:13
63Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:04:29
64Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:03
65Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
66Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:05:14
67Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:05:15
68Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
69Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
70Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
71Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
72Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
73Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:05:29
74Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:05:31
75David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:05:57
76Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:06:18
77Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:06:37
78Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:38
79Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:46
80Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:23
81Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:09:27
82Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:11:39
83Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:11:55
84Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:12:11
85Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:12:59
86Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil0:13:29
87Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:15:00
88Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz0:15:29
89Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:16:08
90Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:16:12
91Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
92Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:16:24
93Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia0:17:15
94Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:17:27
95Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
96Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
97Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil0:17:43
98Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder0:18:35
99Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:18:39
100William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida0:18:49
101Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida0:19:33
102Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:21:38
103Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:21:46
104Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:22:48
105Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:23:00
106Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:23:03
107Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:23:04
108Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:26:24
109Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:27:10
110Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:29:57
111Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:30:02
112Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:30:18
113Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder0:31:48
114Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:35:06
115Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:35:47
116Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:36:54
117Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:37:56
118Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:42:00
119Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:42:32
120Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:43:03
121Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:43:21
122Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:43:46
123Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:44:24
124Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida0:44:40
125Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:46:15
126Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:46:46
127Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:47:04
128David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:51:04
129Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:56:17
130Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:56:56
131Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:57:48
132Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:58:01
133Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective1:01:29
134Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective1:10:10
135Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz1:14:26
136William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia1:14:50
137Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1:21:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing13
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team13
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team12
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team11
6Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team8
7Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team5
8Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team5
9Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
10Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
11Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
12Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
13Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
14Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
15Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
16Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts3
17Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team3
18Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team3
19Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
20Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
21Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
22Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
23Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
24Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
25Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
26Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
27Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil2
28Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
29Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team25pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts19
3Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team14
4Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
5Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team6
6Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
7Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
8Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS5
9Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
10Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
11Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
12Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
13Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
14Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
15Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
16Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective2
17Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1
18Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
19Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
20Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1
21Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team1
22Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team11:38:34
2Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:00:14
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:39
4Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:40
5Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
6Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
7Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
8Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:52
9Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
10Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team34:55:37
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:47
3Wormall Civil CCS0:00:49
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:03
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:16
6Team Budget Forklifts0:01:40
7Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:00
8Team Scody Downunder0:02:05
9SASI Cycling Team0:02:18
10Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:38
11CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:02
12Team Seight0:06:06
13St. George Merida0:06:30
14Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:06:42
15Paradice Investment Cycling Team
16GPM Stulz0:09:06
17Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:20:13
18Cellarbrations Racing Team0:27:06
19Phoenix Cycling Collective0:28:04
20Team Polygon Australia0:32:11
21Lakes Oil0:35:26
22Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:01:13
23Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1:22:06

NRS teams aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team167pts
2Team Budget Forklifts112
3CharterMason Giant Racing84
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team73
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team73
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team61
7Wormall Civil CCS50
8Drapac Professional Cycling27
9Jayco/John West/VIS16
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team15
11GPM Sultz15
12Subaru NSWIS Development Team12
13Team Scody Downunder12
14Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
15SUVelo Racing9
16Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team8
17SASI Cycling Team7
18Team Polygon Australia7
19St. George Merida6
20Swiss Wellness Cycling Team5
21Team Seight5
22Subaru Albion NRS Development Team4
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team4
24Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team3
25Cellarbrations Racing Team3
26Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing2
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part2
28Phoenix Cycling Collective2
29Team Direct Asia1
30Racing Kangaroos1
31DH Racing1
32GDT Racing1
32Hall Cycle Training1
32Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
32Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

NRS aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team56pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team52
3Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts49
4Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts49
5Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing40
6Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team34
7Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team22
8Brodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts18
9Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team18
10Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing17
11Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17
12Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team16
13Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team14
14Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team14
15Wesley Sulzberger (TAS) Drapac13

