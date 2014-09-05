Kerrison wins stage 3 Sale criterium to move into race lead
Edmondson and Jones round out podium
Stage 3: Sale - Sale
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:46:57
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|12
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|13
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|14
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|15
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|18
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|19
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|20
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|21
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|23
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|24
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|26
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|27
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|28
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|29
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|30
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|31
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|32
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|33
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|35
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|36
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|37
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|38
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|39
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|40
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|41
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|43
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|44
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|45
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|46
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|47
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|48
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|49
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|50
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|51
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|52
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|53
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|54
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|55
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|56
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|57
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|58
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:00:12
|59
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|60
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|61
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|62
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|63
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|64
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|65
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|66
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|67
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|68
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|69
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|70
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|71
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|72
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|73
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|74
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|75
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|76
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|77
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|78
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|79
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|80
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|81
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|82
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|83
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|84
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|85
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|86
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|87
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|88
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|89
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|90
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|91
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|92
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|93
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|94
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|95
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|96
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|97
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|98
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|99
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|100
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|101
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|102
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|103
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|104
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|105
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|106
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|107
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|108
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|109
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|110
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|111
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|112
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:27
|113
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:28
|114
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|115
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|116
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|117
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|118
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|119
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|120
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|121
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|122
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|123
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|124
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|125
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|126
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|127
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|128
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|129
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|130
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|0:00:41
|131
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|132
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:54
|133
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|134
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|135
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|136
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|137
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:01:05
|138
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:01:19
|139
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|0:01:34
|140
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|141
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|142
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|143
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|144
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|145
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:04:42
|146
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|147
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|148
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:06:16
|149
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|150
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|151
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:07:02
|152
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|153
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|154
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|155
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|2
|3
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wormall Civil CCS
|2:20:51
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|Team Seight
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|10
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:12
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|GPM Stulz
|13
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|14
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|15
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|16
|Team Polygon Australia
|17
|St. George Merida
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|19
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|20
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|21
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|22
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:01:08
|23
|Lakes Oil
|0:01:21
|24
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|25
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:02:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5:35:46
|2
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:14
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|6
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|8
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:18
|11
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|15
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|16
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|18
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|19
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|20
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|21
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|22
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|23
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|25
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|26
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|27
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|28
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|29
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|30
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|31
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|32
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|33
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|34
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|35
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|37
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|38
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|39
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|40
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|41
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|43
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|45
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|46
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|47
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|48
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|49
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|50
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|51
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|52
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|53
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|54
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|55
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|56
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|57
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|58
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|59
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|60
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|61
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|62
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|63
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|64
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|65
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|66
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|67
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|68
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|69
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|70
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|71
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|72
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|73
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|74
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|75
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|76
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|77
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|78
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|79
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|80
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|81
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|82
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|83
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|84
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|85
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|86
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|87
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|88
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|89
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|90
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|91
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|92
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:40
|93
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:46
|94
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:00:47
|95
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|96
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|97
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|98
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|0:01:00
|99
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:13
|100
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|101
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|102
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|103
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|104
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|105
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:04
|106
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:43
|107
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|108
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:06:47
|109
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:06:55
|110
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|111
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|112
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|113
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:06:59
|114
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|115
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|116
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|117
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|118
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:13:45
|119
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:14:09
|120
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|121
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|122
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|123
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|124
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:14:41
|125
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|126
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|127
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:14:52
|128
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:15:16
|129
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|130
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:16:16
|131
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:17:49
|132
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:18:05
|133
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:18:55
|134
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:19:01
|135
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:19:13
|136
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:21:00
|137
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:21:28
|138
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:21:36
|139
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:25:19
|140
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:25:47
|141
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|142
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:26:13
|143
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:26:23
|144
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:27:10
|145
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|0:28:02
|146
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:30:01
|147
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|0:31:35
|148
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:33:40
|149
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:34:00
|150
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:34:26
|151
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:37:37
|152
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:39:08
|153
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|154
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:39:11
|155
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:39:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|5
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|5
|6
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|8
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|12
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|14
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|2
|15
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|6
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|8
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|10
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|12
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2
|13
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|14
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|1
|15
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5:35:46
|2
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:16
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:18
|4
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|6
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|7
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|8
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|10
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|16:48:15
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Team Seight
|9
|Team Scody Downunder
|10
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|12
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|15
|Team Polygon Australia
|16
|St. George Merida
|17
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|18
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|19
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Lakes Oil
|0:01:21
|21
|GPM Stulz
|0:06:40
|22
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:07:00
|23
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:13:56
|24
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:14:48
|25
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:29:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy