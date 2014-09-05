Trending

Kerrison wins stage 3 Sale criterium to move into race lead

Edmondson and Jones round out podium

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) moves into the overall lead

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) moves into the overall lead
(Image credit: JXPPhotography)
Alex Edmondson (SASI), Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) and Brenton Jones (Avanti)

Alex Edmondson (SASI), Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) and Brenton Jones (Avanti)
(Image credit: JXPPhotography)
Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) wins another NRS stage

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) wins another NRS stage
(Image credit: JXPPhotography)

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:46:57
2Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
9James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
11Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
12Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
13Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
14Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
15Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
17Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
18Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
19Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
20Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
21Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
22Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
23Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
24Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
26Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
27Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
28Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
29Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
30Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
31Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
32Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
33Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
34Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
35Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
36Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
37Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
38Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
39Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
40Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
41Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
42Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
43Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
44Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
45Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
46Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
47Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
48Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
49Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
50Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
51James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
52Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
53Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
54Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
55Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
56Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
57Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
58Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:00:12
59Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
60Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
61Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
62Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
63Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
64Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
65Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
66Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
67Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
68Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
69Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
70Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
71Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
72Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
73Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
74Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
75Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
76Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
77Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
78Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
79Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
80Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
81Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
82Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
83Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
84Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
85Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
86Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
87Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
88Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
89Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
90James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
91Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
92Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
93Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
94Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
95Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
96Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
97Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
98Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
99Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
100Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
101Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
102Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
103Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
104Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
105Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
106Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
107Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
108Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
109Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
110Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
111Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
112Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:27
113Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:28
114Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
115Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
116Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
117Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
118Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
119Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
120Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
121William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
122Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
123Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
124Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
125Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
126Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
127Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:00:39
128Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
129Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
130Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil0:00:41
131Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
132Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:54
133David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
134Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
135Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:58
136Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:01:04
137William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:05
138Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:01:19
139William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida0:01:34
140Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
141Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
142Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:04:42
143Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
144Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
145Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:04:42
146Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
147Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
148Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:06:16
149Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
150Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
151Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:07:02
152Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
153Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
154David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
155Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team2
3Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team3pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5pts
2Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team3
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wormall Civil CCS2:20:51
2Avanti Racing Team
3Team Budget Forklifts
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7CharterMason Giant Racing
8Team Seight
9Team Scody Downunder
10Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:12
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team
12GPM Stulz
13Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
14SASI Cycling Team0:00:24
15Jayco/John West/VIS
16Team Polygon Australia
17St. George Merida
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:36
19Cellarbrations Racing Team
20Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
21Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:00:52
22Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:01:08
23Lakes Oil0:01:21
24Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:01:28
25Phoenix Cycling Collective0:02:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5:35:46
2Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:05
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:14
5Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:15
6Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:16
8Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
9Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
10Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:18
11Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
13Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
14Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
15James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:19
16Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
18Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
19Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
20Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
21Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
22Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
23Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
25Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
26Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
27Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
28Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
29Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
30Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
31Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
32Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
33Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
34Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
35Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
37Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
38Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
39James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
41Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
42Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
43Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
44Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
45Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
46Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
47Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
48Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
49Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
50Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
51Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:31
52Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
53Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
54Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
55Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
56Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
57Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
58Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
59Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
60Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
61Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
62Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
63Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
64Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
65Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
66James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
67Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
68Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
69Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
70Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
71Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
72Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
73Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
74Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
75Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
76Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
77Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
78Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
79Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
80Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
81Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
82Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
83Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
84Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
85Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
86Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
87Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
88Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
89Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
90Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
91Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
92Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:40
93Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:46
94Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil0:00:47
95Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
96Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
97Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
98Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil0:01:00
99Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:13
100Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
101David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
102Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:28
103Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:01:53
104William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
105Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:04
106Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:43
107Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
108Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz0:06:47
109Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:06:55
110Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
111Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
112Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
113Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:59
114Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:07:11
115Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
116Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:07:22
117Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:17
118Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:13:45
119Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:14:09
120Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:14:25
121Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
122Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
123Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
124Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:14:41
125Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
126Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:14:49
127Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder0:14:52
128Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:15:16
129Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:15:47
130Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:16:16
131Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:17:49
132Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:18:05
133Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:18:55
134Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:19:01
135Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:19:13
136Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:21:00
137Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:21:28
138Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:21:36
139Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:25:19
140Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz0:25:47
141Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
142Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:26:13
143Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:26:23
144Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:27:10
145Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder0:28:02
146Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:30:01
147Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz0:31:35
148Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:33:40
149William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:34:00
150David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:34:26
151Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:37:37
152Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:39:08
153Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
154Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:39:11
155William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:39:43

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team8
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
5Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team5
6Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team4
7Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
8Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
9Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team3
10Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
11Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
12Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
13Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team2
14Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil2
15Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
16Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team17pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts12
3Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
4Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
5Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
7Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
8Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
9Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
10Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
11Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
12Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective2
13Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
14Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida1
15Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5:35:46
2Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:16
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:18
4Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:19
5Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
6Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
7Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
8Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
10Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team16:48:15
2Wormall Civil CCS
3CharterMason Giant Racing
4Team Budget Forklifts
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Team Seight
9Team Scody Downunder
10Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:12
11Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
12Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
13SASI Cycling Team0:00:24
14Jayco/John West/VIS
15Team Polygon Australia
16St. George Merida
17Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:00:36
18Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
19Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:00:52
20Lakes Oil0:01:21
21GPM Stulz0:06:40
22Cellarbrations Racing Team0:07:00
23Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:13:56
24Phoenix Cycling Collective0:14:48
25Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:29:16

