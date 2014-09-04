Trending

Tour of Gippsland: Kerrison wins stage 2 in Yinnar

Law retains race leader's jersey

The peloton on its way to Yinnar

The peloton on its way to Yinnar
(Image credit: JXPPhotography)
Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) lunges for the line and gets the win

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) lunges for the line and gets the win
(Image credit: JXPPhotography)
Scott Law (Avanti) holds onto the overall lead by two seconds

Scott Law (Avanti) holds onto the overall lead by two seconds
(Image credit: JXPPhotography)

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2:44:25
2Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
6Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
10Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
11Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
12Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
13Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
15Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
16Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
17Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
18Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
19Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
20Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
21Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
22Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
24Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
25Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
26Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
27Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
28Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
29Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
30Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
31Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
32Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
33Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
34Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
35Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
36Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
37Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
38Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
39Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
40Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
41Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
42Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
43Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
44Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
46Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
47Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
48Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
49Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
50Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
51Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
52Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
53Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
54Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
55Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
56Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
57Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
58Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
59Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
60Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
61Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
62Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
63James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
64Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
65Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
66Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
67Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
68Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
69Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
70Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
71James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
72Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
73Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
74Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
75Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
76Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
77Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
78Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
79Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
80Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
81Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
82Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
83Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
84Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
85David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
86Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
87Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
88Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
89Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
90Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
91Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
92Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
93Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
94William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
95Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
96Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
97Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
98Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
99Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
100Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
101Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
102Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
103Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
104Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
105Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
106Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
107Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
108Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
109Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
110Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:36
111Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:06:24
112Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
113Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
114Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
115Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
116Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
117Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
118Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
119Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
120Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:28
121Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
122Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
123Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:13:50
124William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:13:54
125Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
126Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
127Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
128Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
129Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
130Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
131Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
132Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
133Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
134Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
135Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
136Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
137Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
138Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
139Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
140Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
141Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
142Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
143Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
144Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
145Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
146Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
147Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
148Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:20:41
149Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
150Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
151Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
152David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
153Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
OTLSamuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
OTLAdam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
DNFMichael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
DNFWilliam Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
DNFMitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNSRyan Thomas NSW) GPM Stulz

Sprint 1 - Dumbalk North
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Sprint 2 - Boolara
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS3pts
2Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil2
3Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Points - Main St Yinnar (Stage Finish) •
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5pts
2Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Limonite (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts5
3Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
4Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Boolara South 1 (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
3Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective2

Mountain 3 - Boolara South 2 (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
3Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2

Most combative
Rider Name (Country) Team
Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team8:13:15
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Wormall Civil CCS
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Subaru NSWIS Development Team
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Team Seight
10Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
11SASI Cycling Team
12Paradice Investment Cycling Team
13Lakes Oil
14Team Polygon Australia
15Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Jayco/John West/VIS
17Team Scody Downunder
18Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
19St. George Merida
20Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
21Cellarbrations Racing Team0:06:24
22GPM Stulz0:06:28
23Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:12:48
24Phoenix Cycling Collective
25Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:27:48

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4:48:53
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:02
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:03
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
5Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:12
6Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
7Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
9Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:14
10Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:14
13Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
14James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:15
15Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
16Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
17Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
18Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
19Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
20Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
21Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
22Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
23Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
24Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
25Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
26Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
27Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
28Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
29Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
30Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
31Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
32Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
33Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
34Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
35Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
36Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
38Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
39Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
40Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
41Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
42Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
43Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
44Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
46Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
47Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
48Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
49Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
50James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
51Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
52Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
53Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
54Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
55Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
57Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
58Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
59Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
60James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
61Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
62Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
63Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
64Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
65Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
66Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
67Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
68Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
69Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
70Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
71Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
72Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
74Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
75Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
76Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
77Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
78Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
79Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
80Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
81Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
82Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
83Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
84William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
85Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
86Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
87Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
88Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
89Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
90Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
91Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
92Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
93Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
94David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
95Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
96Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
97Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
98Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
99Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
100Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
101Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
102Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:36
103Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:09
104Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:12
105Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:19
106Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:39
107Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
108Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
109Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
110Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
111Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
112Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
113Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
114Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
115Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
116Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:43
117Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
118Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:10:15
119Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:13:03
120Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:14:05
121Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:14:09
122Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
123Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
124Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
125Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
126Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
127Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
128Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
129Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
130Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:14:33
131Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
132Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil0:14:53
133Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:17:49
134Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:18:57
135Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
136Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:20:33
137Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:20:56
138Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
139Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
140Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:21:04
141Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:25:15
142Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
143Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
144Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
145Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
146Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
147Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team0:26:38
148Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder0:27:20
149David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
150Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective0:32:02
151William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:32:51
152Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
153Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts8pts
2Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team8
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7
4Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS4
5Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
6Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
7Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
8Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing3
9Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
10Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil2
11Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
12Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Mountians classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team17pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts12
3Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
4Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
5Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
7Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team3
8Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3
9Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
10Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team3
11Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
12Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective2
13Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
14Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida1
15Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts4:48:55
2Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:10
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:12
4Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:13
5Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
6Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
7Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
8Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
10Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team14:27:24
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Wormall Civil CCS
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5Team Budget Forklifts
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
10Team Seight
11Team Scody Downunder
12Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
13SASI Cycling Team
14Paradice Investment Cycling Team
15Lakes Oil
16Jayco/John West/VIS
17Team Polygon Australia
18St. George Merida
19Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
20Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
21Cellarbrations Racing Team0:06:24
22GPM Stulz0:06:28
23Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:12:48
24Phoenix Cycling Collective
25Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:27:48

