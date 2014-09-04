Tour of Gippsland: Kerrison wins stage 2 in Yinnar
Law retains race leader's jersey
Stage 2: Leongatha - Yinnar
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2:44:25
|2
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|10
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|11
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|12
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|14
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|15
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|16
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|20
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|21
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|22
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|24
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|25
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|26
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|27
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|28
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|29
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|30
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|31
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|32
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|34
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|35
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|36
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|37
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|38
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|40
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|41
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|42
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|43
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|44
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|46
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|47
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|48
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|49
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|50
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|51
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|52
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|53
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|54
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|55
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|56
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|57
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|58
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|59
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|60
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|61
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|62
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|63
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|64
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|65
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|66
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|67
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|68
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|69
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|70
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|71
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|72
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|73
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|74
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|75
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|76
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|77
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|78
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|80
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|81
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|82
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|83
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|84
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|85
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|86
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|87
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|88
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|89
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|90
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|91
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|92
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|93
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|94
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|95
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|96
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|97
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|98
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|99
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|100
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|101
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|102
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|103
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|104
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|105
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|106
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|107
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|108
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|109
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|110
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|111
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:06:24
|112
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|113
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|114
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|115
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|116
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|117
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|118
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|119
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|120
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:06:28
|121
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|122
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|123
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:13:50
|124
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:13:54
|125
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|126
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|127
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|128
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|129
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|130
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|131
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|132
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|133
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|134
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|135
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|136
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|137
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|138
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|139
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|140
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|141
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|142
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|143
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|144
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|145
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|146
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|147
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|148
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:20:41
|149
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|150
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|151
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|152
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|153
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|OTL
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|OTL
|Adam Taylor (NSW) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Troy (NSW) GPM Stulz
|DNF
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|DNF
|Mitchell Carrington (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ryan Thomas NSW) GPM Stulz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|2
|3
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|4
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|8:13:15
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Team Seight
|10
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|11
|SASI Cycling Team
|12
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|13
|Lakes Oil
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|15
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|17
|Team Scody Downunder
|18
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|19
|St. George Merida
|20
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|21
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:06:24
|22
|GPM Stulz
|0:06:28
|23
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:12:48
|24
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|25
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:27:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4:48:53
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:02
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|7
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|9
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:14
|10
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:14
|13
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|15
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|18
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|19
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|20
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|21
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|22
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|23
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|24
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|25
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|26
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|27
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|29
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|30
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|31
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|32
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|Zane Hunter (VIC) Team Seight
|34
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|35
|Cyrus Monk (VIC) Lakes Oil
|36
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|38
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|39
|Conor Murtagh (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|40
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|41
|Kristian Juel (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|43
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|44
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|46
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|47
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|48
|Nick Miller (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|49
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|50
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|51
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|52
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|53
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|54
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|55
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|57
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|58
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|59
|Alistair Crameri (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|60
|James Cummings (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|61
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|62
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|63
|Jason Rigg (WA) Team Polygon Australia
|64
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|65
|Logan Griffin (NZL) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|66
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|67
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St. George Merida
|68
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St. George Merida
|69
|Joshua Prete (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|70
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|71
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|72
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|74
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|75
|Ben Comfort (ACT) Team Scody Downunder
|76
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|77
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|78
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|79
|Miles Scotson (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|80
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St. George Merida
|81
|Declan Baker (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|82
|Samuel Wood (QLD) GPM Stulz
|83
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|84
|William Andersson (NSW) St. George Merida
|85
|Tyson Chambers (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|86
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|87
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|88
|Josh Berry (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|89
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Lakes Oil
|90
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|91
|Fergus Sully (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|92
|Matthew Clark (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|93
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|94
|David Parker (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|95
|Samuel Hill (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|96
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|97
|Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Stulz
|98
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|99
|Justin Gassner (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|100
|Josh Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|101
|Daniel Molyneux (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|102
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:36
|103
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:09
|104
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|105
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:19
|106
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:39
|107
|Matthew Slee (QLD) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|108
|Michael Smith (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|109
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|110
|Aden De Jager (QLD) Team Scody Downunder
|111
|Paul Edelstein (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|112
|Mitchell Barry (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|113
|Leo Simmonds (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|114
|Craig Evers (NSW) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|115
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|116
|Sam Welsford (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:06:43
|117
|Reece Robinson (NSW) GPM Stulz
|118
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|119
|Trent Morey (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:13:03
|120
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:14:05
|121
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:14:09
|122
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St. George Merida
|123
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|124
|Brad Davies (SA) Team Scody Downunder
|125
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|126
|Jarryd Jones (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|127
|Edward White (NSW) GPM Stulz
|128
|Aaron Slavik (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|129
|Cameron Fraser (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|130
|Matt Boys (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:14:33
|131
|Thomas Donald (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|132
|Wilbur Derham (VIC) Lakes Oil
|0:14:53
|133
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|134
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:18:57
|135
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|136
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|137
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:20:56
|138
|Liam Hill (VIC) Team Scody Downunder
|139
|Marc Wilson (VIC) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|140
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:21:04
|141
|Simon Dwyer (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:25:15
|142
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Stulz
|143
|Tirian McManus (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|144
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|145
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|146
|Thomas Patton (NSW) GPM Stulz
|147
|Kris Johnston (NSW) Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:26:38
|148
|Scott Sunderland (WA) Team Scody Downunder
|0:27:20
|149
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|150
|Samuel Moorby (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|0:32:02
|151
|William Key (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:32:51
|152
|Joseph Higginson (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|153
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|4
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|5
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Michael Jaeger (DEN) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|9
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Lakes Oil
|2
|11
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Stuart Smith (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|6
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|7
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|8
|Rhys Gillett (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|10
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|12
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Phoenix Cycling Collective
|2
|13
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|14
|Luke Cridland (NSW) St. George Merida
|1
|15
|Ben Dyball (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|4:48:55
|2
|Jacob Restall (QLD) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:12
|4
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Harrison Munday (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|6
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|7
|Alexander Porter (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|8
|Harrison Carter (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|10
|Ayden Toovey NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|14:27:24
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|Team Scody Downunder
|12
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|14
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|15
|Lakes Oil
|16
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|18
|St. George Merida
|19
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|20
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|21
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|0:06:24
|22
|GPM Stulz
|0:06:28
|23
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|0:12:48
|24
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|25
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:27:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy