Berhane first African winner of Tropicale Amissa Bongo
Sanchez loses lead in bonus sprints, Robert takes another stage
Stage 7: Owendo - Libreville
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2:32:52
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|3
|Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
|6
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|8
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|9
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|10
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|22:52:24
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:01
|3
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:02
|4
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:22
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:23
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:09
|9
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|10
|Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
|0:03:06
