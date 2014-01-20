Trending

Berhane first African winner of Tropicale Amissa Bongo

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2:32:52
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
3Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
6Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
8Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
9Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco
10Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar22:52:24
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:01
3Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis0:00:02
4Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:22
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:23
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:54
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:01:09
9Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
10Salaheddine Mraouni (Mar) Morocco0:03:06

