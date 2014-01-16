Trending

Jans claims sprint stage in Tropicale

Sanchez remains in race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Goubert3:19:16
2Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Goubert
3Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
4Yohann Gene (Fra) Europcar
5Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
6Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
8Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
9Reda Aadel (Mar) Morocco
10Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9:46:00
2Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis0:00:01
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Europcar0:00:08
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:16
5Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Goubert
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Europcar0:00:20
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Goubert0:00:47
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:01:02
9Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar0:03:02
10Reda Aadel (Mar) Morocco

