Uwizeyimana wins stage 5 in Gabon

Sanchez maintains race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda3:16:31
2Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:00:05
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:26
4Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
5Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Eritrea
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
8Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
9Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso0:00:31
10Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural17:57:46
2Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis0:00:01
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:07
4Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:17
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:18
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:49
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:01:04
9Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia0:03:01
10Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04

