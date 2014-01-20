Uwizeyimana wins stage 5 in Gabon
Sanchez maintains race lead
Stage 5: Lambarene - Kango
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|3:16:31
|2
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:05
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|4
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Meron Teshome Hagos (Eri) Eritrea
|6
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|9
|Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:00:31
|10
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural
|17:57:46
|2
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:01
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:07
|4
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:18
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:04
|9
|Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia
|0:03:01
|10
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:04
