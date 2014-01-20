Trending

Robert scores another win for Wanty

Berhane closes in on podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2:19:56
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
3Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
4Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
5Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
6Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
7Amanuel Gebrezgabihier (Eri) Eritrea
8Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
9Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
10Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural20:19:34
2Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis0:00:01
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:04
4Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:20
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:21
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:00:52
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis0:01:07
9Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
10Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia0:03:04

