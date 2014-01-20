Robert scores another win for Wanty
Berhane closes in on podium
Stage 6: Port-Gentil -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2:19:56
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|3
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|4
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|6
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Amanuel Gebrezgabihier (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
|10
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural
|20:19:34
|2
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:01
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|4
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:25
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:00:52
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:07
|9
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia
|0:03:04
