Debesay wins stage 4 in Tropicale Amissa Bongo

Sanchez keeps one second lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4:42:36
2Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Maroc0:00:02
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:03
4Hervé Raoul Mba (Cmr) Cameroun
5Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
6Raul Costa Seibeb (Nam) Namibia
7Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
8Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:10
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:40
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG14:35:16
2Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:01
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:08
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:16
5Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:01:02
9Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:02
10Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc

