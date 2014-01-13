Tour de Romandie general classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: AFP)

Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez scored his first victory of the season on his first try on the opening stage of La Tropicale Amissa in Cameroon.

Related Articles Belkin buy Luis Léon Sanchez out of his contract

Now with Caja Rural, Sanchez escaped early in the stage with a large group of riders, and as the 149km clicked off, the group grew smaller and smaller. By the sprint finale, only five remained, including Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) and Grégory Habeaux of Wanty-Group Gobert.

Sanchez, who was bought out of his contract with Belkin, which wanted to distance itself from lingering links between Sanchez and Operacion Puerto, was pleased to show his strength so soon in the season.

"This victory reassured me," Sanchez said. "That means I have already found a good feeling despite the strong heat that changes us from the cold in Europe."

Although Sanchez won the stage, the leader's jersey passed to Garcia, thanks to his superior tally in the intermediate sprints. He now leads the race over Sanchez by one second, with Berhane next, seven seconds in arrears.

"I am very happy with this first day," Berhane said. "I am happy with my work. I think, there are beautiful things to do till the last stage. I am here to do a very good performance. It's my ambition."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG 3:32:35 2 Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:04 7 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:53 8 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 9 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:46 10 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Reda Aadel (Mar) Maroc 12 Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia 13 Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc 14 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea 15 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Rasmané Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:09:21 17 Adil Barbari (Alg) Velo Club Sovac 0:09:28 18 Kindishih Debesay (Eri) Eritrea 0:09:38 19 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG 0:13:17 20 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:30 22 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Maroc 23 Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea 24 Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea 25 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda 26 Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroun 28 Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac 29 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Amadou Lengani (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire 31 Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG 32 Bassirou Konte (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire 33 Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Maroc 34 Souleymane Nikiema (Bur) Burkina Faso 35 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 36 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Maroc 37 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea 38 Hervé Raoul Mba (Cmr) Cameroun 39 Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso 40 Gaël Nzoughe (Gab) Gabon 41 Poroloh Yacouba Soro (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire 42 Frédéric Obiang (Gab) Gabon 43 Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac 44 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG 45 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 46 Raul Costa Seibeb (Nam) Namibia 47 Clovis Kamzong (Cmr) Cameroun 48 Johannes Hamunyela (Nam) Namibia 49 Hamza Merdj (Alg) Velo Club Sovac 50 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 51 Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 52 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda 53 Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda 54 Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG 55 Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon 56 Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroun 57 Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroun 58 Nabil Baz (Alg) Velo Club Sovac 59 Karima Bonkoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 60 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit 61 Geoffroy Ngandamba (Gab) Gabon 62 Yannick Lontsi (Cmr) Cameroun 63 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire 65 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire 66 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Salifou Yarbanga (Bur) Burkina Faso 68 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG 70 Mongonlon Toure (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire 71 Essaïd Abelouache (Mar) Maroc 72 Cédric Tchouta (Gab) Gabon 73 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) Burkina Faso 74 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda 76 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Faycal Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac 78 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Eritrea 0:18:42 79 Chiponeni Kashululu (Nam) Namibia 0:18:51 80 Tjipe Murangi (Nam) Namibia 0:19:37 81 Léris Moukagni (Gab) Gabon 0:21:56 82 Loto Petrus (Nam) Namibia 0:21:58 83 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:44:10