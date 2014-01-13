Trending

First victory with Caja Rural for Luis Leon Sanchez

Spaniard wins stage, but Garcia leads on time bonuses

Tour de Romandie general classification leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

(Image credit: AFP)

Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez scored his first victory of the season on his first try on the opening stage of La Tropicale Amissa in Cameroon.

Now with Caja Rural, Sanchez escaped early in the stage with a large group of riders, and as the 149km clicked off, the group grew smaller and smaller. By the sprint finale, only five remained, including Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) and Grégory Habeaux of Wanty-Group Gobert.

Sanchez, who was bought out of his contract with Belkin, which wanted to distance itself from lingering links between Sanchez and Operacion Puerto, was pleased to show his strength so soon in the season.

"This victory reassured me," Sanchez said. "That means I have already found a good feeling despite the strong heat that changes us from the cold in Europe."

Although Sanchez won the stage, the leader's jersey passed to Garcia, thanks to his superior tally in the intermediate sprints. He now leads the race over Sanchez by one second, with Berhane next, seven seconds in arrears.

"I am very happy with this first day," Berhane said. "I am happy with my work. I think, there are beautiful things to do till the last stage. I am here to do a very good performance. It's my ambition."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG3:32:35
2Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
5Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:04
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:53
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
9Frédérique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:46
10Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
11Reda Aadel (Mar) Maroc
12Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia
13Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
14Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
15Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
16Rasmané Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:09:21
17Adil Barbari (Alg) Velo Club Sovac0:09:28
18Kindishih Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:09:38
19Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG0:13:17
20Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:30
22Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Maroc
23Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea
24Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
25Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
26Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
27Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroun
28Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
29Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
30Amadou Lengani (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
31Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
32Bassirou Konte (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
33Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Maroc
34Souleymane Nikiema (Bur) Burkina Faso
35Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
36Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Maroc
37Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
38Hervé Raoul Mba (Cmr) Cameroun
39Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso
40Gaël Nzoughe (Gab) Gabon
41Poroloh Yacouba Soro (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
42Frédéric Obiang (Gab) Gabon
43Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
46Raul Costa Seibeb (Nam) Namibia
47Clovis Kamzong (Cmr) Cameroun
48Johannes Hamunyela (Nam) Namibia
49Hamza Merdj (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
50Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
51Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
52Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda
53Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda
54Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
55Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon
56Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroun
57Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroun
58Nabil Baz (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
59Karima Bonkoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
60Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
61Geoffroy Ngandamba (Gab) Gabon
62Yannick Lontsi (Cmr) Cameroun
63John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
64Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
65Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
67Salifou Yarbanga (Bur) Burkina Faso
68Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
70Mongonlon Toure (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
71Essaïd Abelouache (Mar) Maroc
72Cédric Tchouta (Gab) Gabon
73Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) Burkina Faso
74Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda
76Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
77Faycal Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
78Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Eritrea0:18:42
79Chiponeni Kashululu (Nam) Namibia0:18:51
80Tjipe Murangi (Nam) Namibia0:19:37
81Léris Moukagni (Gab) Gabon0:21:56
82Loto Petrus (Nam) Namibia0:21:58
83Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
84Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:44:10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit3:32:24
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG0:00:01
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:07
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:11
5Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit0:00:57
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
9Frédérique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:57
10Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
11Reda Aadel (Mar) Maroc
12Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia
13Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
14Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
15Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
16Rasmané Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:09:32
17Adil Barbari (Alg) Velo Club Sovac0:09:39
18Kindishih Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:09:49
19Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG0:13:28
20Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:41
22Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Maroc
23Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea
24Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
25Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
26Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
27Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroun
28Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
29Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
30Amadou Lengani (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
31Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
32Bassirou Konte (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
33Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Maroc
34Souleymane Nikiema (Bur) Burkina Faso
35Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
36Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Maroc
37Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
38Hervé Raoul Mba (Cmr) Cameroun
39Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso
40Gaël Nzoughe (Gab) Gabon
41Poroloh Yacouba Soro (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
42Frédéric Obiang (Gab) Gabon
43Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
44Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
45Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
46Raul Costa Seibeb (Nam) Namibia
47Clovis Kamzong (Cmr) Cameroun
48Johannes Hamunyela (Nam) Namibia
49Hamza Merdj (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
50Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
51Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
52Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda
53Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda
54Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
55Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon
56Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroun
57Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroun
58Nabil Baz (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
59Karima Bonkoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
60Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
61Geoffroy Ngandamba (Gab) Gabon
62Yannick Lontsi (Cmr) Cameroun
63John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
64Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
65Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
67Salifou Yarbanga (Bur) Burkina Faso
68Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
70Mongonlon Toure (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
71Essaïd Abelouache (Mar) Maroc
72Cédric Tchouta (Gab) Gabon
73Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) Burkina Faso
74Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda
76Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
77Faycal Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
78Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Eritrea0:18:53
79Chiponeni Kashululu (Nam) Namibia0:19:02
80Tjipe Murangi (Nam) Namibia0:19:48
81Léris Moukagni (Gab) Gabon0:22:07
82Loto Petrus (Nam) Namibia0:22:09
83Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
84Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:44:21

 

