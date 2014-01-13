First victory with Caja Rural for Luis Leon Sanchez
Spaniard wins stage, but Garcia leads on time bonuses
Stage 1: Bitam - Ebolowa (Cameroun)
Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez scored his first victory of the season on his first try on the opening stage of La Tropicale Amissa in Cameroon.
Related Articles
Now with Caja Rural, Sanchez escaped early in the stage with a large group of riders, and as the 149km clicked off, the group grew smaller and smaller. By the sprint finale, only five remained, including Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Natnael Berhane (Europcar), Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka) and Grégory Habeaux of Wanty-Group Gobert.
Sanchez, who was bought out of his contract with Belkin, which wanted to distance itself from lingering links between Sanchez and Operacion Puerto, was pleased to show his strength so soon in the season.
"This victory reassured me," Sanchez said. "That means I have already found a good feeling despite the strong heat that changes us from the cold in Europe."
Although Sanchez won the stage, the leader's jersey passed to Garcia, thanks to his superior tally in the intermediate sprints. He now leads the race over Sanchez by one second, with Berhane next, seven seconds in arrears.
"I am very happy with this first day," Berhane said. "I am happy with my work. I think, there are beautiful things to do till the last stage. I am here to do a very good performance. It's my ambition."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|3:32:35
|2
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:04
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|9
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:46
|10
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Reda Aadel (Mar) Maroc
|12
|Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia
|13
|Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
|14
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
|15
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Rasmané Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:09:21
|17
|Adil Barbari (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|0:09:28
|18
|Kindishih Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:09:38
|19
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|0:13:17
|20
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:30
|22
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Maroc
|23
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea
|24
|Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|25
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|26
|Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroun
|28
|Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|29
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Amadou Lengani (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|31
|Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|32
|Bassirou Konte (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|33
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Maroc
|34
|Souleymane Nikiema (Bur) Burkina Faso
|35
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|36
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Maroc
|37
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
|38
|Hervé Raoul Mba (Cmr) Cameroun
|39
|Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso
|40
|Gaël Nzoughe (Gab) Gabon
|41
|Poroloh Yacouba Soro (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|42
|Frédéric Obiang (Gab) Gabon
|43
|Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|46
|Raul Costa Seibeb (Nam) Namibia
|47
|Clovis Kamzong (Cmr) Cameroun
|48
|Johannes Hamunyela (Nam) Namibia
|49
|Hamza Merdj (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|50
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|51
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|52
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda
|53
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda
|54
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|55
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon
|56
|Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroun
|57
|Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroun
|58
|Nabil Baz (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|59
|Karima Bonkoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|60
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|61
|Geoffroy Ngandamba (Gab) Gabon
|62
|Yannick Lontsi (Cmr) Cameroun
|63
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|65
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Salifou Yarbanga (Bur) Burkina Faso
|68
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|70
|Mongonlon Toure (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|71
|Essaïd Abelouache (Mar) Maroc
|72
|Cédric Tchouta (Gab) Gabon
|73
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|74
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda
|76
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Faycal Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|78
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Eritrea
|0:18:42
|79
|Chiponeni Kashululu (Nam) Namibia
|0:18:51
|80
|Tjipe Murangi (Nam) Namibia
|0:19:37
|81
|Léris Moukagni (Gab) Gabon
|0:21:56
|82
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Namibia
|0:21:58
|83
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:44:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|3:32:24
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|0:00:01
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:07
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|5
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|0:00:57
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|9
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:57
|10
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Reda Aadel (Mar) Maroc
|12
|Dan Craven (Nam) Namibia
|13
|Salah Eddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
|14
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Eritrea
|15
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Rasmané Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:09:32
|17
|Adil Barbari (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|0:09:39
|18
|Kindishih Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:09:49
|19
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|0:13:28
|20
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:41
|22
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Maroc
|23
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Eritrea
|24
|Meron Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|25
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|26
|Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroun
|28
|Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|29
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Amadou Lengani (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|31
|Francisco Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|32
|Bassirou Konte (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|33
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar) Maroc
|34
|Souleymane Nikiema (Bur) Burkina Faso
|35
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|36
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Maroc
|37
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea
|38
|Hervé Raoul Mba (Cmr) Cameroun
|39
|Issaka Kabre (Bur) Burkina Faso
|40
|Gaël Nzoughe (Gab) Gabon
|41
|Poroloh Yacouba Soro (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|42
|Frédéric Obiang (Gab) Gabon
|43
|Karim Hadjbouzit (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|44
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|45
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|46
|Raul Costa Seibeb (Nam) Namibia
|47
|Clovis Kamzong (Cmr) Cameroun
|48
|Johannes Hamunyela (Nam) Namibia
|49
|Hamza Merdj (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|50
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|51
|Romain Zingle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|52
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda
|53
|Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda
|54
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|55
|Ephrem Ekobena (Gab) Gabon
|56
|Franklin Nguimkeng (Cmr) Cameroun
|57
|Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroun
|58
|Nabil Baz (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|59
|Karima Bonkoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|60
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|61
|Geoffroy Ngandamba (Gab) Gabon
|62
|Yannick Lontsi (Cmr) Cameroun
|63
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|65
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Salifou Yarbanga (Bur) Burkina Faso
|68
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RG
|70
|Mongonlon Toure (CIv) Cote D'Ivoire
|71
|Essaïd Abelouache (Mar) Maroc
|72
|Cédric Tchouta (Gab) Gabon
|73
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|74
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Jean-Bosco Nsengiyumva (Rwa) Rwanda
|76
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Faycal Hamza (Alg) Velo Club Sovac
|78
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Eritrea
|0:18:53
|79
|Chiponeni Kashululu (Nam) Namibia
|0:19:02
|80
|Tjipe Murangi (Nam) Namibia
|0:19:48
|81
|Léris Moukagni (Gab) Gabon
|0:22:07
|82
|Loto Petrus (Nam) Namibia
|0:22:09
|83
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:44:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy