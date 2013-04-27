Numainville takes rainy Joe Martin stage
Hincapie sweeps stage podium, Haga retains lead
Stage 3: Fayetteville -
Full Men's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|4:16:53
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|4
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|5
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|7
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|8
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|9
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|11
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|12
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|13
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|15
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|16
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:05
|17
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:13
|18
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:22
|19
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|20
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|21
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|22
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|23
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|24
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|25
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|26
|Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|27
|Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|28
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|29
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|30
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|31
|Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
|32
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|33
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|34
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|35
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|36
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|37
|Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|38
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|39
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|40
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|41
|Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|42
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|43
|Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|44
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|45
|Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|46
|Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
|47
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|48
|Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|49
|Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|50
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|51
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|52
|Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|53
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|54
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|55
|Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
|56
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|57
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|58
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|59
|Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|60
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
|61
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|62
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|63
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|64
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|65
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|66
|Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|67
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|68
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|69
|Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|70
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|71
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|72
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|73
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|74
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|75
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|76
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|77
|Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|78
|Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|79
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|80
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|81
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|82
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|83
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|84
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|85
|Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
|86
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|87
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|88
|Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|89
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|90
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|91
|David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|92
|Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|93
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|94
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|95
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|96
|Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|97
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:46
|98
|Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:47
|99
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:50
|100
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:29
|101
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:07:12
|102
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:09:36
|103
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:16:33
|104
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|105
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|106
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:23:38
|107
|Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|108
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:24:53
|109
|Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
|110
|Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|111
|McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
|112
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|113
|Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|114
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|115
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:32:31
|116
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|117
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|118
|Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|119
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|120
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
|121
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNS
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|DNF
|Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|DNF
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|DNF
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|DNF
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|DNF
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|DNF
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|DNF
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|3
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|5
|pts
|2
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|3
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|3
|3
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|15
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|12
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|10
|4
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|7
|5
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|6
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|5
|7
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4
|8
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|2
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear Devel
|12:50:39
|2
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Bonesha
|0:00:18
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|5hr Energy Presented by K
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|7
|GARNEAU-QUEBECOR
|0:00:44
|8
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
|9
|Gateway Harley-Davidson/T
|0:01:06
|10
|BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
|11
|Team SmartStop-Mountain K
|12
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|13
|Astelias Oncology
|14
|Champion System-Stans NoT
|15
|Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra
|16
|United Healthcare of Geor
|17
|Horizon Organic/Panache E
|18
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:30
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bic
|0:48:53
|20
|Stan's NoTubes p/b Profer
|1:37:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8:49:43
|2
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:05
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:07
|4
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|5
|Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:14
|6
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:19
|7
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:25
|8
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:26
|9
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:28
|10
|Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:29
|11
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:30
|12
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|13
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:33
|14
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:34
|15
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:37
|16
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:38
|17
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:00:39
|18
|Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:44
|19
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:48
|20
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:49
|21
|Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:51
|22
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|23
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:53
|24
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:54
|26
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:58
|27
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|28
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:59
|29
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|30
|Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|31
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:02
|32
|Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:05
|33
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:06
|34
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|35
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:08
|36
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|37
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:10
|38
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:01:11
|39
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:01:20
|40
|Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:21
|41
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:22
|42
|Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|43
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:24
|44
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:25
|45
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:26
|46
|Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:27
|47
|Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:28
|48
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|49
|Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:29
|50
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|51
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:30
|52
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|53
|Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
|54
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:01:31
|55
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:32
|56
|Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:33
|57
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|58
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:34
|59
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:35
|60
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|61
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:01:36
|62
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:01:37
|63
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|64
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:38
|65
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|66
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:39
|67
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:40
|68
|Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|69
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:41
|70
|Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:45
|71
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:47
|72
|Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|73
|Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|74
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:48
|75
|Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:01:50
|76
|Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:01:52
|77
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|78
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:55
|79
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|80
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:58
|81
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:00
|82
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:02
|83
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:02:03
|84
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:02:04
|85
|Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
|86
|Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:02:06
|87
|Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|88
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|89
|David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:02:08
|90
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|91
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:02:20
|92
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:23
|93
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:24
|94
|Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:02:29
|95
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:45
|96
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:03:07
|97
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:03:12
|98
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:03:34
|99
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:05:57
|100
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:08:15
|101
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:11:23
|102
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:12:35
|103
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:17:29
|104
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:19:43
|105
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:20:17
|106
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:24:21
|107
|Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:24:57
|108
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:26:04
|109
|Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
|0:26:20
|110
|Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:26:37
|111
|Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:26:38
|112
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:26:40
|113
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:26:52
|114
|McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:29:13
|115
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
|0:33:50
|116
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:34:18
|117
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:34:35
|118
|Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:34:37
|119
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:34:52
|120
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:36:04
|121
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:44:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|19
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|18
|3
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|15
|4
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|15
|5
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|6
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|10
|7
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|10
|8
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|9
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|7
|10
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|6
|11
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|12
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|6
|13
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|5
|14
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|15
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4
|16
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|17
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|3
|18
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|3
|19
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|3
|20
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|3
|21
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|2
|22
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|2
|23
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|24
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear Devel
|26:30:25
|2
|5hr Energy Presented by K
|0:00:02
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|0:00:05
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|5
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Bonesha
|0:00:30
|6
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
|0:00:31
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:46
|8
|Champion System-Stans NoT
|0:01:09
|9
|GARNEAU-QUEBECOR
|0:01:30
|10
|Astelias Oncology
|0:01:43
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:46
|12
|BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
|0:02:31
|13
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:02:38
|14
|Team SmartStop-Mountain K
|0:02:44
|15
|Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra
|0:02:49
|16
|Horizon Organic/Panache E
|0:03:05
|17
|Gateway Harley-Davidson/T
|0:03:38
|18
|United Healthcare of Geor
|0:03:46
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bic
|0:51:58
|20
|Stan's NoTubes p/b Profer
|1:42:29
Full Women's Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2:54:28
|2
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|3
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|6
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|9
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|10
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|12
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|13
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|14
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|16
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|19
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|21
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:00:05
|22
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:07
|23
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:11
|24
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
|0:00:25
|25
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|26
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:28
|27
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:01:23
|28
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:33
|29
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|30
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:36
|31
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:11:47
|32
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|33
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|34
|Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)
|0:16:57
|35
|Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
|36
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|37
|Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:18:03
|38
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
|39
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|40
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:21:33
|41
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|42
|Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
|43
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:30:14
|44
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
|45
|Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)
|OTL
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:00:32
|DNS
|Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|DNF
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|DNF
|Kat Williams (Team Belladium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|3
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|12
|3
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|10
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7
|5
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|6
|6
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|7
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|8
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|3
|9
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|2
|10
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|5:46:58
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:16
|3
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:30
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:32
|5
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:42
|6
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:51
|7
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:54
|8
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:01
|9
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|0:01:02
|11
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:01:05
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|0:01:11
|14
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:16
|15
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:35
|16
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|0:01:43
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:50
|18
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:51
|19
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
|0:01:59
|20
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|0:02:17
|21
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|22
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:32
|23
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:03:29
|24
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:42
|25
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:03:57
|26
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:07
|27
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|0:07:26
|28
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:11:19
|29
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:13:28
|30
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:14:08
|31
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:14:56
|32
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:18:27
|33
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:25:53
|34
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|0:26:25
|35
|Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:28:02
|36
|Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
|0:28:06
|37
|Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)
|0:28:19
|38
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
|0:29:07
|39
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:33:03
|40
|Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:38:19
|41
|Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)
|0:38:25
|42
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:41:32
|43
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:44:42
|44
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:49:33
|45
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
|0:52:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|31
|pts
|2
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|23
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|4
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|18
|5
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|13
|6
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|12
|7
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|8
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|9
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|10
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|11
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|4
|13
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|3
|14
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|15
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Tibco
|17:22:37
|2
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:00:02
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|0:01:03
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:03:02
|5
|ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia
|0:24:01
|6
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|0:25:11
