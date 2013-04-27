Trending

Numainville takes rainy Joe Martin stage

Hincapie sweeps stage podium, Haga retains lead

Image 1 of 18

A group gets a small gap over the peloton through a fast section of rolling hills.

A group gets a small gap over the peloton through a fast section of rolling hills.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 18

The women's peloton crests a rolling hill characteristic of the circuit in pursuit of the day's breakaway. The women raced in a light rain, which turned to thick, wet fog for the men's race.

The women's peloton crests a rolling hill characteristic of the circuit in pursuit of the day's breakaway. The women raced in a light rain, which turned to thick, wet fog for the men's race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 18

Joelle Numainville launched a dominating sprint to win stage three, several bike lengths ahead of her closest rivals.

Joelle Numainville launched a dominating sprint to win stage three, several bike lengths ahead of her closest rivals.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 18

Maura Kinsella (NOW/Novartis) maintained her U23 jersey heading into Sunday's final stage.

Maura Kinsella (NOW/Novartis) maintained her U23 jersey heading into Sunday's final stage.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 18

The NOW/Novartis team following their 68-mile road race.

The NOW/Novartis team following their 68-mile road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 18

Stage winner Joelle Numainville is flanked by second place Mia Loquaiand and Claudia Haeusler in third.

Stage winner Joelle Numainville is flanked by second place Mia Loquaiand and Claudia Haeusler in third.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 18

Claudia Haeusler retains the leader's jersey going into the final stage on Sunday.

Claudia Haeusler retains the leader's jersey going into the final stage on Sunday.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 18

The pro men's peloton is welcomed by some Arkansas farm art.

The pro men's peloton is welcomed by some Arkansas farm art.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 18

Jamis Hagens Berman rider Luis Amaran leads the breakaway. Amaran, 14 seconds back on GC, was virtual leader on the road.

Jamis Hagens Berman rider Luis Amaran leads the breakaway. Amaran, 14 seconds back on GC, was virtual leader on the road.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 18

Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) helps power the breakaway on the final circuit of the 114-mile road race. The break was kept on a short leash, never gaining more than three minutes on the field.

Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) helps power the breakaway on the final circuit of the 114-mile road race. The break was kept on a short leash, never gaining more than three minutes on the field.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 18

The final lap chase was left to 5hr Energy, with overall race leader Chad Haga (Optum) tucked in the mix. Haga's teammates set pace at the front for the majority of the stage.

The final lap chase was left to 5hr Energy, with overall race leader Chad Haga (Optum) tucked in the mix. Haga's teammates set pace at the front for the majority of the stage.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 18

Overall race leader Chad Haga, with his rain jacket tucked in the back of his jersey, successfully defended his race lead in Saturday's road race.

Overall race leader Chad Haga, with his rain jacket tucked in the back of his jersey, successfully defended his race lead in Saturday's road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 18

Robin Carpenter leads teammate Joe Lewis across the finish in what was a Hincapie Sportswear Development Team podium sweep for the stage.

Robin Carpenter leads teammate Joe Lewis across the finish in what was a Hincapie Sportswear Development Team podium sweep for the stage.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 18

The 5hr Energy team relaxes in the last traces of daylight following their tough effort in Saturday's 114-mile wet and cold road race. The team led the chase of the breakaway over the final circuit.

The 5hr Energy team relaxes in the last traces of daylight following their tough effort in Saturday's 114-mile wet and cold road race. The team led the chase of the breakaway over the final circuit.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 18

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team sweeps the podium with Robin Carpenter taking the win, Joe Lewis in second, and Joey Rosskopf for third.

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team sweeps the podium with Robin Carpenter taking the win, Joe Lewis in second, and Joey Rosskopf for third.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 18

Chad Haga awaits the podium ceremony where he claimed the leader's jersey heading into the final stage.

Chad Haga awaits the podium ceremony where he claimed the leader's jersey heading into the final stage.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 18

Jersey leaders Chad Haga (Optum) in overall, Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) in U23 jersey, and Joe Lewis in sprint jersey.

Jersey leaders Chad Haga (Optum) in overall, Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) in U23 jersey, and Joe Lewis in sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 18

Amber Gaffney leads Rushlee Buchanan and Kathryn Donovan in the women's breakaway, which had representation from the three leading teams on GC.

Amber Gaffney leads Rushlee Buchanan and Kathryn Donovan in the women's breakaway, which had representation from the three leading teams on GC.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)4:16:53
2Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
4Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
7Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
8Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
9Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
10Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
11Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
12Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
13Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
16Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:05
17Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:13
18Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:22
19Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
20Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
21Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
22Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
23Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
24Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
25Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
26Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
27Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
28Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
29Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
30Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
31Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
32Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
33Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
34Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
35Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
36Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
37Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
38Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
39Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
40Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
41Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
42Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
43Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
44Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
45Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
46Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
47Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
48Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
49Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
50Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
51Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
52Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
53Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
54Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
55Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
56Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
57Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
58Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
59Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
60Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
61Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
62Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
63Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
64Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
65Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
66Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
67Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
68Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
69Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
70Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
71Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
72Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
73Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
74Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
75Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
76Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
77Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
78Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
79Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
80Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
81Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
82Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
83Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
84Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
85Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
86Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
87Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
88Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
89Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
90Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
91David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
92Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
93Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
94Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
95Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
96Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
97Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:46
98Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:47
99Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:50
100Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:29
101Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:07:12
102Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:09:36
103Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:16:33
104Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
105Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
106Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:38
107Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
108Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:24:53
109Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
110Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
111McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
112Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
113Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
114David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
115Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:32:31
116Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
117Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
118Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
119Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
120Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
121Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
DNSMichael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFMike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFCole House (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFDavid Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFChris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFJerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
DNFMatt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
DNFParker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
DNFLevi Baker (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
DNFRobert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
DNFJosh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
DNFAugusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
DNFJohn Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)5pts
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
3Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)5pts
2Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)3
3Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)5pts
2Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)3
3Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)15pts
2Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)12
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)10
4Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)7
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
6Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)5
7Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
8Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
9Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
10Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Devel12:50:39
2ELBOWZ RACING p/b Bonesha0:00:18
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
55hr Energy Presented by K
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
7GARNEAU-QUEBECOR0:00:44
8Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
9Gateway Harley-Davidson/T0:01:06
10BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
11Team SmartStop-Mountain K
12Hagens Berman Cycling
13Astelias Oncology
14Champion System-Stans NoT
15Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra
16United Healthcare of Geor
17Horizon Organic/Panache E
18CashCall Mortgage0:01:30
19Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bic0:48:53
20Stan's NoTubes p/b Profer1:37:33

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8:49:43
2Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:05
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:07
4Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:09
5Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:14
6Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:19
7Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:25
8Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:26
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28
10Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:29
11Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:30
12Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:33
14Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:34
15Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:37
16Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:38
17Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:39
18Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)0:00:44
19Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:48
20Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:49
21Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:51
22Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
23Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:53
24Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:54
26Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:58
27Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
28Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)0:00:59
29Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
30Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
31Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:02
32Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:05
33Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:06
34Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
35Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:08
36Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
37Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:10
38Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:01:11
39Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:20
40Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:21
41Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:22
42Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
43Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:24
44Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:25
45Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:26
46Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:27
47Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:28
48Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
49Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:29
50Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
51Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:30
52Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
53Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
54Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:31
55Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:32
56Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)0:01:33
57Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
58Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:34
59Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:35
60Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
61Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:36
62Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:01:37
63Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
64Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:38
65Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
66Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:39
67Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:40
68Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
69Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:41
70Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:45
71Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:47
72Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
73Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
74Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:48
75Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:50
76Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:52
77Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
78Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:55
79Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
80Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:58
81Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:00
82Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:02
83Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:03
84Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:04
85Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
86Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:02:06
87Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
88Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
89David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:02:08
90Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
91Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:02:20
92Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:23
93Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:24
94Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:29
95Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:45
96Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:07
97Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:12
98Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:03:34
99Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:05:57
100Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:08:15
101Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:11:23
102Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:12:35
103Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:29
104Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:19:43
105Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:20:17
106Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:21
107Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:24:57
108Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:26:04
109Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)0:26:20
110Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:26:37
111Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:26:38
112Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:26:40
113David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:26:52
114McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)0:29:13
115Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)0:33:50
116Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:34:18
117Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:34:35
118Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:34:37
119Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:34:52
120Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:36:04
121Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:44:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)19pts
2Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)18
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)15
4Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)15
5Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)10
7Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)10
8Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
9Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)7
10Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)6
11Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
12Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)6
13Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
14Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
16Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
17Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
18Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)3
19Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)3
20Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)3
21Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
22Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)2
23Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1
24Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Devel26:30:25
25hr Energy Presented by K0:00:02
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:00:05
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:24
5ELBOWZ RACING p/b Bonesha0:00:30
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:31
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:46
8Champion System-Stans NoT0:01:09
9GARNEAU-QUEBECOR0:01:30
10Astelias Oncology0:01:43
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:46
12BISSELL-ABG-GIANT0:02:31
13CashCall Mortgage0:02:38
14Team SmartStop-Mountain K0:02:44
15Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra0:02:49
16Horizon Organic/Panache E0:03:05
17Gateway Harley-Davidson/T0:03:38
18United Healthcare of Geor0:03:46
19Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bic0:51:58
20Stan's NoTubes p/b Profer1:42:29

Full Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:54:28
2Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
3Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
6Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
8Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
9Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
10Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
12Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
13Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
14Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
15Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
16Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
19Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
20Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
21Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:05
22Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:07
23Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:11
24Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:00:25
25Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
26Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:28
27Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:01:23
28Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:33
29Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
30Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:36
31Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:11:47
32Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
33Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
34Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)0:16:57
35Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
36Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
37Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)0:18:03
38Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
39Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
40Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:21:33
41Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
42Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
43Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:30:14
44Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
45Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)
OTLJacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:32
DNSLouise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)
DNFGabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFKailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
DNFKat Williams (Team Belladium)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
3Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)12
3Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)10
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7
5Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)6
6Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
8Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)3
9Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)2
10Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)5:46:58
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:16
3Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:30
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:32
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:42
6Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:51
7Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:54
8Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:01
9Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:01:02
11Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:05
13Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:01:11
14Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:16
15Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:35
16Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)0:01:43
17Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:50
18Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:51
19Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:01:59
20Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:02:17
21Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
22Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:32
23Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:29
24Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:42
25Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:03:57
26Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:07
27Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)0:07:26
28Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:19
29Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:28
30Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:08
31Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:56
32Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:18:27
33Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:25:53
34Christina Birch (I AM Racing)0:26:25
35Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)0:28:02
36Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)0:28:06
37Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)0:28:19
38Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)0:29:07
39Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:33:03
40Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)0:38:19
41Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)0:38:25
42Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:41:32
43Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:44:42
44Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:49:33
45Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)0:52:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)31pts
2Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)23
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)18
4Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)18
5Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)13
6Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)12
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
9Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
10Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
11Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)4
13Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)3
14Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1
15Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco17:22:37
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:02
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:01:03
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:03:02
5ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia0:24:01
6Team Kenda p/b RACC0:25:11

