English powers to win in Joe Martin opener
Haüsler takes women's time trial
Stage 1: Devil's Den State Park (ITT) -
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Men's Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:08:02.57
|2
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:02.41
|3
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:06.96
|4
|Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:09.02
|5
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10.52
|6
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:12.64
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:13.01
|8
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:00:18.89
|9
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:19.49
|10
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:22.05
|11
|Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:22.13
|12
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:22.18
|13
|Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:23.03
|14
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:26.49
|15
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:28.70
|16
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:30.10
|17
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:30.44
|18
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:30.55
|19
|Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:30.92
|20
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:31.22
|21
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31.94
|22
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:32.56
|23
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:32.98
|24
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:33.05
|25
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:33.47
|26
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:34.26
|27
|David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:34.44
|28
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:34.80
|29
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:35.51
|30
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:37.20
|31
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:37.83
|32
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:38.48
|33
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:40.18
|34
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41.14
|35
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:41.58
|36
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:41.65
|37
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:41.78
|38
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:42.18
|39
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:42.48
|40
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:42.83
|41
|Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:45.13
|42
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:45.15
|43
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45.16
|44
|Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:00:45.27
|45
|Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:45.40
|46
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:45.76
|47
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:00:46.34
|48
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:00:47.13
|49
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:47.67
|50
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:48.11
|51
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:49.80
|52
|Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:49.94
|53
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:50.94
|54
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:53.06
|55
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:53.22
|56
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:00:53.47
|57
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:55.54
|58
|Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:55.59
|59
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:55.85
|60
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:57.42
|61
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:57.59
|62
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:58.06
|63
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:59.38
|64
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:59.65
|65
|Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:00.54
|66
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:00.91
|67
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:01.10
|68
|Daniel Lam (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:01.29
|69
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:01.98
|70
|Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:03.30
|71
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:03.54
|72
|Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:01:04.36
|73
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:04.82
|74
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:04.96
|75
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:06.05
|76
|Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:07.62
|77
|Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:08.41
|78
|Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:08.56
|79
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:08.57
|80
|Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:10.42
|81
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:11.25
|82
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:11.65
|83
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:11.79
|84
|Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:12.06
|85
|Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:01:13.37
|86
|Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:01:14.81
|87
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:14.95
|88
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:15.19
|89
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:15.90
|90
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:16.08
|91
|Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:16.53
|92
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:01:16.77
|93
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:17.16
|94
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:19.68
|95
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:20.13
|96
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:20.70
|97
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:21.38
|98
|Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:24.27
|99
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:24.77
|100
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:26.03
|101
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:26.55
|102
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:26.66
|103
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|0:01:27.04
|104
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:27.11
|105
|Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:27.25
|106
|Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:28.44
|107
|Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:28.86
|108
|Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:28.92
|109
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:01:29.31
|110
|Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:29.76
|111
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:01:31.63
|112
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:01:31.65
|113
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:01:32.03
|114
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:01:32.09
|115
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:32.13
|116
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:01:33.69
|117
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:33.77
|118
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38.34
|119
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:39.95
|120
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|0:01:40.06
|121
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:40.94
|122
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:42.36
|123
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:42.44
|124
|McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:43.59
|125
|Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:43.60
|126
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:43.69
|127
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:45.85
|128
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:01:47.51
|129
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:47.59
|130
|Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:01:51.36
|131
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:56.06
|132
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:03.95
|133
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:02:04.30
|134
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:02:05.13
|135
|Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:02:08.99
|136
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:02:09.54
|137
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|0:02:48.39
|138
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|0:03:25.26
|DNS
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNS
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:08:02
|2
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:02
|3
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:07
|4
|Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:09
|5
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|6
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:13
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|8
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:00:19
|9
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:20
|10
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:22
|11
|Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|12
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|13
|Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:23
|14
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:27
|15
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:29
|16
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:30
|17
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:31
|18
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|19
|Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|20
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|21
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|22
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:33
|23
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|24
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:34
|26
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|27
|David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:35
|28
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|29
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:36
|30
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:37
|31
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:38
|32
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:39
|33
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:40
|34
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|35
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:42
|36
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|37
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|38
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|39
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:43
|40
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|41
|Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:45
|42
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|43
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|44
|Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|45
|Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|46
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:46
|47
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|48
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:00:47
|49
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:48
|50
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|51
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:50
|52
|Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|53
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:51
|54
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:53
|55
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|56
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:00:54
|57
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:56
|58
|Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
|59
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|60
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:57
|61
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:58
|62
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|63
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:59
|64
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:00
|65
|Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:01
|66
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|67
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|68
|Daniel Lam (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|69
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:02
|70
|Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:03
|71
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:04
|72
|Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|73
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:05
|74
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|75
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:06
|76
|Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:01:08
|77
|Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|78
|Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:09
|79
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|80
|Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:10
|81
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:11
|82
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:12
|83
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|84
|Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
|85
|Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:01:13
|86
|Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:01:15
|87
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|88
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|89
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:16
|90
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|91
|Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:17
|92
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|93
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|94
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:20
|95
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|96
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:21
|97
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
|98
|Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:24
|99
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:25
|100
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:26
|101
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:27
|102
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|103
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|104
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|105
|Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|106
|Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:29
|107
|Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|108
|Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|109
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|110
|Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:30
|111
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:01:32
|112
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|113
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|114
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|115
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|116
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:01:34
|117
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|118
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|119
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:40
|120
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|121
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:41
|122
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:42
|123
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:01:43
|124
|McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:44
|125
|Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
|126
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|127
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:46
|128
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:01:48
|129
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|130
|Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:01:51
|131
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:56
|132
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:04
|133
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|134
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:02:05
|135
|Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:02:09
|136
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:02:10
|137
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|0:02:48
|138
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
|0:03:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|5hr Energy Presented by Kenda
|0:24:35
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:36
|3
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:39
|4
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|0:00:53
|5
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|6
|Champion System-Stans NoTubes
|0:00:56
|7
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|0:01:04
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:17
|9
|Astelias Oncology
|0:01:29
|10
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:33
|11
|GARNEAU-QUEBECOR
|0:01:38
|12
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|0:01:57
|13
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:02:01
|14
|BISSEL-ABG-GIANT
|0:02:18
|15
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|16
|Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola
|0:02:36
|17
|United Healthcare of Georgia
|0:02:42
|18
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:02:51
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco
|0:03:24
|20
|BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:03:59
|21
|Cleveland Clinic Sports
|0:04:03
|22
|Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin
|0:04:23
|23
|Park Place Dealerships
|0:05:26
Women's Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Haüsler (Team Tibco)
|0:09:27.73
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:05.79
|3
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:19.69
|4
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:24.25
|5
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:29.90
|6
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:33.82
|7
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:00:34.17
|8
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:36.60
|9
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:40.16
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:40.17
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|0:00:40.85
|12
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|0:00:43.67
|13
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:45.55
|14
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:50.91
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:00:52.89
|16
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:57.49
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
|0:01:00.20
|18
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|0:01:03.56
|19
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:04.09
|20
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|0:01:08.60
|21
|Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:01:12.48
|22
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:15.42
|23
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:17.08
|24
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:18.24
|25
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:20.56
|26
|Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)
|0:01:42.82
|27
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:46.46
|28
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|0:01:51.30
|29
|Kat Williams (Team Belladium)
|0:01:51.70
|30
|Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)
|0:01:52.60
|31
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:52.87
|32
|Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:53.40
|33
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:55.97
|34
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:01:57.45
|35
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|0:01:57.90
|36
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:01.03
|37
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:02:04.39
|38
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:13.33
|39
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:16.67
|40
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:02:27.37
|41
|Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
|0:02:29.78
|42
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:02:29.92
|43
|Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)
|0:02:47.16
|44
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:49.32
|45
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:54.91
|46
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
|0:03:14.43
|47
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:03:19.39
|48
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:03:20.08
|49
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|0:03:25.64
|50
|Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:03:57.08
|51
|Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:04:36.04
|52
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
|0:13:14.08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|0:09:27
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:06
|3
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:20
|4
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:24
|5
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:30
|6
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:34
|7
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|8
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:37
|9
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:40
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|0:00:41
|12
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|0:00:44
|13
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:46
|14
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:51
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:00:53
|16
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:58
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
|0:01:00
|18
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|0:01:04
|19
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|0:01:09
|21
|Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:01:13
|22
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:16
|23
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:17
|24
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:18
|25
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:21
|26
|Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)
|0:01:43
|27
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:47
|28
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|0:01:52
|29
|Kat Williams (Team Belladium)
|30
|Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)
|0:01:53
|31
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|32
|Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:01:54
|33
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:56
|34
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:01:58
|35
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|36
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:01
|37
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:02:05
|38
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:14
|39
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:17
|40
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:02:28
|41
|Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
|0:02:30
|42
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|43
|Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)
|0:02:47
|44
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:50
|45
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:02:55
|46
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
|0:03:15
|47
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:03:20
|48
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|49
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|0:03:26
|50
|Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:03:57
|51
|Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:04:36
|52
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
|0:13:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:29:34
|2
|Team Tibco
|0:00:02
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|0:00:55
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:01:09
|5
|Team Kenda p/b RACC
|0:03:55
|6
|ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia
|0:04:28
|7
|I AM Racing
|0:04:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy