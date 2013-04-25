Trending

English powers to win in Joe Martin opener

Haüsler takes women's time trial

Image 1 of 18

Optum rider Joelle Numainville digs hard on the uphill time trial, but finished 40 seconds off the winning time.

Optum rider Joelle Numainville digs hard on the uphill time trial, but finished 40 seconds off the winning time.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 18

Robin Farina is the second of three NOW/Novartis riders in the top ten.

Robin Farina is the second of three NOW/Novartis riders in the top ten.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 18

Lauren Stephens (FCS Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) finished third in the uphill time trial. Stephens won the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium earlier this month.

Lauren Stephens (FCS Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) finished third in the uphill time trial. Stephens won the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium earlier this month.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 18

Briana Walle climbed into fourth position in the opening time trial, the top finish for the Optum team.

Briana Walle climbed into fourth position in the opening time trial, the top finish for the Optum team.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 18

Alison Powers, a close second in the time trial, just six seconds back, was the fastest for the NOW/Novartis team.

Alison Powers, a close second in the time trial, just six seconds back, was the fastest for the NOW/Novartis team.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 18

Defending champion and two-time winner Francisco Mancebo is pleased following his third-place finish.

Defending champion and two-time winner Francisco Mancebo is pleased following his third-place finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 18

The young Hincapie Development squad rides through the scenic Devil's Den State Park following stage one.

The young Hincapie Development squad rides through the scenic Devil's Den State Park following stage one.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 18

TIBCO rider Rushlee Buchanan overtakes her 30-second rider on the uphill time trial.

TIBCO rider Rushlee Buchanan overtakes her 30-second rider on the uphill time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 18

The Devil's Den State Park makes for a peaceful setting for the Hincapie Development Team during their warm-up prior to stage one.

The Devil's Den State Park makes for a peaceful setting for the Hincapie Development Team during their warm-up prior to stage one.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 18

Mexican national road champion Luis Davila warms up prior to the first stage time trial in Devil's Den State Park.

Mexican national road champion Luis Davila warms up prior to the first stage time trial in Devil's Den State Park.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 18

Though located deep in Devil's Den State Park, the Joe Martin Stage Race time trial start house provides all the standard amenities riders need.

Though located deep in Devil's Den State Park, the Joe Martin Stage Race time trial start house provides all the standard amenities riders need.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 18

USA Cycling official Rey Trevino gives Zachary Hughes the bad news that his bike is below the weight minimum.

USA Cycling official Rey Trevino gives Zachary Hughes the bad news that his bike is below the weight minimum.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 18

Hincapie Development Team rider Oscar Clarke makes his way through the start house.

Hincapie Development Team rider Oscar Clarke makes his way through the start house.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 18

Tom Zirbel, normally a time trial specialist, found his size a disadvantage on the uphill course.

Tom Zirbel, normally a time trial specialist, found his size a disadvantage on the uphill course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 18

Defending champion Francisco Mancebo finished third, less than six seconds off his teammate's winning time.

Defending champion Francisco Mancebo finished third, less than six seconds off his teammate's winning time.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 18

TIBCO teammates Claudia Haüsler, Joanne Kiesanowski and Meredith Miller (L-R) shortly before their starts in the stage one time trial.

TIBCO teammates Claudia Haüsler, Joanne Kiesanowski and Meredith Miller (L-R) shortly before their starts in the stage one time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 18

Alison Powers, following her time trial finish.

Alison Powers, following her time trial finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 18

Nate English is the race leader heading into stage two, with 5hr Energy p/b Kenda teammate and defending champion Francisco Mancebo in third.

Nate English is the race leader heading into stage two, with 5hr Energy p/b Kenda teammate and defending champion Francisco Mancebo in third.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Men's Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:08:02.57
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:02.41
3Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:06.96
4Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:09.02
5Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:10.52
6Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:12.64
7Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:13.01
8Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:18.89
9Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:19.49
10Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:22.05
11Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:22.13
12Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:22.18
13Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)0:00:23.03
14Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:26.49
15Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:28.70
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30.10
17Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:30.44
18Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:30.55
19Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:30.92
20Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:31.22
21Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:31.94
22Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:32.56
23Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:32.98
24Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:33.05
25Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:33.47
26Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:34.26
27David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:34.44
28Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:34.80
29Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:35.51
30Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:37.20
31Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:37.83
32Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)0:00:38.48
33Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:40.18
34Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:41.14
35Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:41.58
36Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:41.65
37Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:41.78
38David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:42.18
39Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:42.48
40Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:42.83
41Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:45.13
42Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45.15
43Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:45.16
44Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:00:45.27
45Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:45.40
46Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:45.76
47Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:00:46.34
48Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:00:47.13
49Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:47.67
50Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:48.11
51Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:49.80
52Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:49.94
53Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:50.94
54Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:53.06
55Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:53.22
56Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:53.47
57Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:55.54
58Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)0:00:55.59
59Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:55.85
60Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:57.42
61Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:57.59
62Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:58.06
63Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:59.38
64Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:59.65
65Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:00.54
66Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:00.91
67Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:01.10
68Daniel Lam (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:01.29
69Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:01.98
70Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:03.30
71Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:03.54
72Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:01:04.36
73Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:04.82
74Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:04.96
75Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:06.05
76Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:07.62
77Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:08.41
78Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:08.56
79Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:08.57
80Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)0:01:10.42
81Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:11.25
82Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:11.65
83Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:11.79
84Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)0:01:12.06
85Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:13.37
86Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:14.81
87Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:14.95
88Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:15.19
89Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:15.90
90Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:16.08
91Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:16.53
92Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:01:16.77
93Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:17.16
94Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:19.68
95Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:20.13
96Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:20.70
97Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)0:01:21.38
98Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24.27
99Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:24.77
100Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:26.03
101Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:26.55
102Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:26.66
103Levi Baker (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:01:27.04
104Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:27.11
105Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:27.25
106Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:28.44
107Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:28.86
108Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:28.92
109Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:29.31
110Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:29.76
111Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:31.63
112Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:01:31.65
113Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:32.03
114Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:01:32.09
115Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:32.13
116Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:33.69
117Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:33.77
118Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:38.34
119Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:39.95
120Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:01:40.06
121Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:40.94
122Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:42.36
123Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:42.44
124McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:43.59
125Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)0:01:43.60
126David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:43.69
127Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:45.85
128Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:47.51
129Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:47.59
130Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:51.36
131Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:56.06
132Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:03.95
133Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:02:04.30
134John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:05.13
135Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:08.99
136Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:02:09.54
137Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:02:48.39
138Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:03:25.26
DNSJeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNSKevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:08:02
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:02
3Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:07
4Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:09
5Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:11
6Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:13
7Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
8Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:19
9Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:20
10Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:22
11Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
12Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
13Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)0:00:23
14Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:27
15Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:29
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
17Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:31
18Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
19Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
20Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
21Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:32
22Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:33
23Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
24Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:34
26Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
27David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:35
28Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
29Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:36
30Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:37
31Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:38
32Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)0:00:39
33Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:40
34Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:41
35Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:42
36Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
37Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
38David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
39Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:43
40Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
41Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:45
42Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
43Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
44Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
45Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
46Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:46
47Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
48Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:00:47
49Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:48
50Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
51Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:50
52Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
53Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:51
54Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:53
55Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
56Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:54
57Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:56
58Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
59Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
60Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:00:57
61Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:58
62Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
63Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:59
64Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:00
65Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:01
66Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
67Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
68Daniel Lam (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
69Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:02
70Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:03
71Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:04
72Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
73Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:05
74Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
75Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:06
76Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:08
77Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
78Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:09
79Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
80Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)0:01:10
81Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:11
82Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:12
83Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
84Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
85Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:13
86Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:15
87Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
88Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
89Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:16
90Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
91Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:17
92Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
93Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
94Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:20
95Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
96Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:21
97Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
98Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
99Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:25
100Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:26
101Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:27
102Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
103Levi Baker (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
104Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
105Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
106Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:29
107Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
108Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
109Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
110Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:30
111Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:32
112Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
113Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
114Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
115Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
116Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:34
117Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
118Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:38
119Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:40
120Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
121Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:41
122Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:42
123Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:43
124McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:44
125Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
126David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
127Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:46
128Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:48
129Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
130Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:51
131Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:56
132Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:04
133Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
134John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:05
135Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:09
136Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:02:10
137Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:02:48
138Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:03:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15hr Energy Presented by Kenda0:24:35
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:36
3Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:39
4Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:53
5BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:55
6Champion System-Stans NoTubes0:00:56
7ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:01:04
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:17
9Astelias Oncology0:01:29
10Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:33
11GARNEAU-QUEBECOR0:01:38
12Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:01:57
13CashCall Mortgage0:02:01
14BISSEL-ABG-GIANT0:02:18
15Horizon Organic/Panache
16Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola0:02:36
17United Healthcare of Georgia0:02:42
18Gateway Harley-Davidson0:02:51
19Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco0:03:24
20BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:03:59
21Cleveland Clinic Sports0:04:03
22Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin0:04:23
23Park Place Dealerships0:05:26

Women's Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haüsler (Team Tibco)0:09:27.73
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:05.79
3Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:19.69
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24.25
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:29.90
6Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:33.82
7Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:00:34.17
8Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:36.60
9Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:40.16
10Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40.17
11Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:00:40.85
12Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)0:00:43.67
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:45.55
14Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:50.91
15Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:00:52.89
16Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:57.49
17Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:01:00.20
18Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:01:03.56
19Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:04.09
20Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)0:01:08.60
21Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)0:01:12.48
22Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:15.42
23Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:17.08
24Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:18.24
25Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:20.56
26Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)0:01:42.82
27Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:46.46
28Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:01:51.30
29Kat Williams (Team Belladium)0:01:51.70
30Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)0:01:52.60
31Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:52.87
32Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:53.40
33Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:55.97
34Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:01:57.45
35Christina Birch (I AM Racing)0:01:57.90
36Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:01.03
37Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:04.39
38Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:13.33
39Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:16.67
40Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:27.37
41Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)0:02:29.78
42Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:29.92
43Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)0:02:47.16
44Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:49.32
45Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:54.91
46Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)0:03:14.43
47Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:19.39
48Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:20.08
49Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)0:03:25.64
50Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)0:03:57.08
51Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:36.04
52Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)0:13:14.08

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)0:09:27
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:06
3Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:20
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:30
6Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:34
7Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
8Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:37
9Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:40
10Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:00:41
12Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)0:00:44
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:46
14Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:51
15Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:00:53
16Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:58
17Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:01:00
18Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:01:04
19Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)0:01:09
21Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)0:01:13
22Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:16
23Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:17
24Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:18
25Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:21
26Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)0:01:43
27Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:47
28Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:01:52
29Kat Williams (Team Belladium)
30Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)0:01:53
31Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
32Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:54
33Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:56
34Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:01:58
35Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
36Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:01
37Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:05
38Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:14
39Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:17
40Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:28
41Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)0:02:30
42Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
43Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)0:02:47
44Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:50
45Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:55
46Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)0:03:15
47Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:20
48Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
49Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)0:03:26
50Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)0:03:57
51Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:36
52Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)0:13:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS0:29:34
2Team Tibco0:00:02
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:00:55
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:01:09
5Team Kenda p/b RACC0:03:55
6ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia0:04:28
7I AM Racing0:04:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews