Jamis-Hagens Berman's sprinter Juan Jose Haedo claimed the first road stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race, taking home a small bunch sprint on a technical final kilometer over Optum's Ken Hanson and Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing).

It was the second victory of the season for Haedo, who returned to the Continental squad after six seasons with the Saxo Bank team of Bjarne Riis.

The morning's race leader Nate English (5 Hour Energy/Kenda) lost 15 seconds in the finale, elevating Chad Haga (Optum) to the status of new race leader. Haga holds a five second lead over 5 Hour Energy's Francisco Mancebo, with Matt Cooke (Champion Systems) in third at 7 seconds.

Team Tibco claimed another victory on the second stage of Joe Martin - with Shelley Olds the stage winner, and teammate Claudia Häusler adding another four seconds to her lead on the overall classification.

Joelle Numainville (Optum) finished ahead of Häusler in second place, and moved up on the overall classification. Häusler leads Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) by 12 seconds, Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) is third at 26 seconds with Numainville tied with Powers' teammate Lex Albrecht at 38 seconds.

"I'm very, very happy for the entire team," said Häusler. "Every single girl did a great job and knew exactly where and how to help. It was perfect. Hand in hand, it was really perfect."

"It was our goal today to keep the leader's jersey; we did that and are very happy," said Olds. "My individual goal wasn't to win the stage, but when I saw Claudia was safe, I went for the sprint."

Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 4:24:46 2 Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 3 Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 4 Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 Ricar Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 7 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 8 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 9 Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 10 Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda ) 11 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 12 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 13 Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 14 Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 15 Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) 16 Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU) 17 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 18 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 19 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 20 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 21 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 22 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 23 Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 24 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles) 25 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 26 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 27 Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology) 28 Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology) 29 Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 30 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 31 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 32 Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 33 Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology) 34 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 35 Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology) 36 Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 37 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 38 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 39 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 40 Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 41 Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 42 Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 43 Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 44 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling) 45 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 46 Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 47 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 48 Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 49 Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 50 Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 51 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 52 Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology) 53 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite) 54 Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 55 Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 56 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 57 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 58 Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:00:13 59 Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda ) 0:00:15 60 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:00:17 61 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda ) 62 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 63 Andy Baker (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 64 Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 65 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda )

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 4:32:50 2 Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 0:00:05 3 Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 0:00:07 4 Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 5 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 0:00:11 6 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:00:12 7 Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 0:00:14 8 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:00:17 9 Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:19 10 Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology) 0:00:22 11 Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:25 12 Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 0:00:27 13 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:00:28 14 Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 0:00:29 15 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 17 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:00:31 18 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 19 Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 0:00:32 20 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 0:00:33 21 Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:36 22 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 23 Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology) 0:00:37 24 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 25 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 26 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 27 Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 0:00:38 28 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 0:00:40 29 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 30 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:41 31 Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 0:00:43 32 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 33 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:44 34 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite) 35 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:46 36 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 37 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:48 38 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 39 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 0:00:49 40 Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:56 41 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:00:57 42 Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:58 43 Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 0:00:59 44 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:00 45 Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 46 Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 47 Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:02 48 Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:01:03 49 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 50 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 51 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:01:04 52 Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:05 53 Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 0:01:06 54 Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 55 Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:07 56 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 57 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:01:08 58 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 59 Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology) 60 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:09 61 Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) 62 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:10 63 Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 0:01:11 64 Matt Green (Astelias Oncology) 65 Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 66 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:01:12 67 Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:13 68 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 69 Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 0:01:14 70 Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia) 71 Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:01:15 72 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles) 73 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 74 Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:01:16 75 Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 76 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:01:17 77 Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:18 78 Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 79 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:19 80 Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles) 81 Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology) 82 Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:01:23 83 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme) 0:01:25 84 Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 85 Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:01:26 86 Max Korus (Astelias Oncology) 0:01:27 87 Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 0:01:28 88 Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 0:01:30 89 Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes) 90 Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:01:33 91 Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:01:36 92 Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:01:38 93 Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU) 94 Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:40 95 Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:01:41 96 Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology) 0:01:42 97 Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:01:44 98 Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 99 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 100 Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia) 101 Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:45 102 David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 0:01:46 103 Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT) 104 Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:01:47 105 Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite) 106 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles) 107 Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:01:58 108 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:59 109 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:01 110 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:02 111 Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:02:04 112 Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:02:06 113 Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR) 0:02:07 114 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:02:21 115 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:23 116 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:28 117 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:02:45 118 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker) 0:02:50 119 Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:03:08 120 Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:10 121 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:03:12 122 Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:33 123 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:36 124 Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:03:44 125 McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:20 126 Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda) 0:05:35 127 Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 0:11:06 128 Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles) 0:11:50 129 John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:11:51 130 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite) 0:12:44 131 Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU) 0:17:25 132 Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU) 0:27:58

Women's results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 2:43:11 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 3 Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco) 4 Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:02 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:00:04 8 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 10 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:07 11 Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff) 0:00:09 12 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:00:10 13 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:00:15 14 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:17 15 Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 16 Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team) 17 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:22 18 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 19 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 0:00:26 21 Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco) 22 Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru) 0:00:28 23 Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 24 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:32 25 Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:34 26 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:43 27 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:00:48 28 Laura Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:15 29 Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:58 30 Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing) 0:06:09 31 Nichole Tower (I AM Racing) 0:06:20 32 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff) 0:08:27 33 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff) 34 Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List) 35 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff) 36 Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge) 37 Kat Williams (Team Belladium) 0:08:31 38 Pamela Tate (I AM Racing) 39 Merideth Miller (Team Tibco) 0:08:38 40 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:08:40 41 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:12:05 42 Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique) 43 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:12:15 44 Christina Birch (I AM Racing) 0:12:32 45 Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru) 0:12:41 46 Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium) 0:12:50 47 Jen Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group) 0:18:27 48 Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:24:17 49 Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff) 0:24:32 50 Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:36:54