JJ Haedo wins stage two of Joe Martin Stage Race

Olds beats Numainville in women's race

Image 1 of 18

JJ Haedo, following his stage victory.

JJ Haedo, following his stage victory.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 18

Stage winner JJ Haedo flanked by second-place Ken Hanson and Travis McCabe.

Stage winner JJ Haedo flanked by second-place Ken Hanson and Travis McCabe.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 18

Cole House discusses stage strategy with Cash Call Mortgage team owner/director Paul Abrahams.

Cole House discusses stage strategy with Cash Call Mortgage team owner/director Paul Abrahams.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 18

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team gathers in the team parking area shortly before the start of stage two.

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team gathers in the team parking area shortly before the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 18

The pro men's field rolls out from the start of stage two near a Fayetteville Walmart.

The pro men's field rolls out from the start of stage two near a Fayetteville Walmart.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 18

The four-man break was allowed out of sight, but never more than five minutes lead in Friday's 110-mile road race.

The four-man break was allowed out of sight, but never more than five minutes lead in Friday's 110-mile road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 18

The breakaway crosses a bridge under threatening skies in Friday's road race.

The breakaway crosses a bridge under threatening skies in Friday's road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 18

Francisco Mancebo, defending champion and NRC points leader, leads teammate and overall race leader Nate English as the peloton crosses a steel bridge south of Natural Dam, Arkansas.

Francisco Mancebo, defending champion and NRC points leader, leads teammate and overall race leader Nate English as the peloton crosses a steel bridge south of Natural Dam, Arkansas.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 18

Jelly Belly rider Luis Lemus, Mexican National Road Champion, leads the four-man breakaway through Rudy, Arkansas.

Jelly Belly rider Luis Lemus, Mexican National Road Champion, leads the four-man breakaway through Rudy, Arkansas.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 18

The peloton rounds a bend near Rudy, Arkansas during Friday's road race. Although the forecast called for an 80% chance of rain, the stage was spared all but the lightest rainfall.

The peloton rounds a bend near Rudy, Arkansas during Friday's road race. Although the forecast called for an 80% chance of rain, the stage was spared all but the lightest rainfall.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 18

The 5hr Energy p/b Kenda team spent nearly the entire day at the front of the peloton.

The 5hr Energy p/b Kenda team spent nearly the entire day at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 18

Stage two winner Shelley Olds is flanked by second-place teammate and overall race leader Claudia Haeusler and Joelle Numainville.

Stage two winner Shelley Olds is flanked by second-place teammate and overall race leader Claudia Haeusler and Joelle Numainville.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 18

Maura Kinsella keeps the U-23 jersey heading into stage three.

Maura Kinsella keeps the U-23 jersey heading into stage three.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 18

Stage winner Shelly Olds and TIBCO teammate and overall race leader Claudia Haeusler in the pink leader's jersey following stage two.

Stage winner Shelly Olds and TIBCO teammate and overall race leader Claudia Haeusler in the pink leader's jersey following stage two.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 18

JJ Haedo wins stage two in an uphill sprint into Fayetteville. The stage finished at nearly 6:30pm in a bustling restaurant district of the Arkansas college town.

JJ Haedo wins stage two in an uphill sprint into Fayetteville. The stage finished at nearly 6:30pm in a bustling restaurant district of the Arkansas college town.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 18

Stage runner-up Ken Hanson, center, and teammates folliowing Friday's long stage.

Stage runner-up Ken Hanson, center, and teammates folliowing Friday's long stage.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 18

JJ Haedo's Jamis Xenith SL features full mechanical Dura-Ace and Dura-Ace C-50 carbon tubular wheels.

JJ Haedo's Jamis Xenith SL features full mechanical Dura-Ace and Dura-Ace C-50 carbon tubular wheels.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 18

Prior to what was expected to be a soaker of a stage, mechanics liberally applied extra protection to chains.

Prior to what was expected to be a soaker of a stage, mechanics liberally applied extra protection to chains.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Jamis-Hagens Berman's sprinter Juan Jose Haedo claimed the first road stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race, taking home a small bunch sprint on a technical final kilometer over Optum's Ken Hanson and Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing).

It was the second victory of the season for Haedo, who returned to the Continental squad after six seasons with the Saxo Bank team of Bjarne Riis.

The morning's race leader Nate English (5 Hour Energy/Kenda) lost 15 seconds in the finale, elevating Chad Haga (Optum) to the status of new race leader. Haga holds a five second lead over 5 Hour Energy's Francisco Mancebo, with Matt Cooke (Champion Systems) in third at 7 seconds.

Team Tibco claimed another victory on the second stage of Joe Martin - with Shelley Olds the stage winner, and teammate Claudia Häusler adding another four seconds to her lead on the overall classification.

Joelle Numainville (Optum) finished ahead of Häusler in second place, and moved up on the overall classification. Häusler leads Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) by 12 seconds, Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) is third at 26 seconds with Numainville tied with Powers' teammate Lex Albrecht at 38 seconds.

"I'm very, very happy for the entire team," said Häusler. "Every single girl did a great job and knew exactly where and how to help. It was perfect. Hand in hand, it was really perfect."

"It was our goal today to keep the leader's jersey; we did that and are very happy," said Olds. "My individual goal wasn't to win the stage, but when I saw Claudia was safe, I went for the sprint."

Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)4:24:46
2Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
3Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
4Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
5Ricar Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
8Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
9Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
10Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda )
11Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
12Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
13Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
14Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
15Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
16Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
17Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
18Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
19Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
20Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
21Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
22Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
23Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
24Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
25Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
26Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
27Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
28Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
29Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
30Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
31Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
32Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
33Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
34Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
35Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
36Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
37Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
38Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
39Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
40Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
41Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
42Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
43Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
44Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
45Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
46Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
47Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
48Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
49Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
50Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
51David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
52Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
53Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
54Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
55Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
56Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
57Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
58Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:13
59Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda )0:00:15
60Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:00:17
61Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda )
62Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
63Andy Baker (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
64Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
65Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda )

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)4:32:50
2Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:05
3Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:07
4Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:09
5Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)0:00:11
6Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:00:12
7Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:14
8Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:17
9Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:19
10Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)0:00:22
11Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:25
12Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:27
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:28
14Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:29
15Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
16Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:30
17Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:00:31
18Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
19Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)0:00:32
20Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)0:00:33
21Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:36
22Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
23Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)0:00:37
24Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
25Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
26Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
27Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:38
28Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)0:00:40
29David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
30Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:41
31Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:43
32Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
33Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:44
34Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
35Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:46
36Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
37Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:48
38Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
39Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:49
40Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:56
41Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:57
42Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:58
43Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:00:59
44Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:00
45Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
46Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
47Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:02
48Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:01:03
49Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
50Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
51Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:01:04
52Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:05
53Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:01:06
54Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)
55Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:07
56Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
57Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:08
58Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
59Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
60Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:09
61Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
62Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:10
63Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)0:01:11
64Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
65Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
66Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:12
67Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:13
68Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)
69Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:14
70Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
71Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:15
72Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
73Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
74Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:01:16
75Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
76Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:17
77Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:18
78Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
79Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:19
80Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
81Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
82Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:01:23
83Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Developeme)0:01:25
84Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
85Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:01:26
86Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)0:01:27
87Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:28
88Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:01:30
89Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
90Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:01:33
91Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:01:36
92Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:38
93Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)
94Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:40
95Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:01:41
96Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)0:01:42
97Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:44
98Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
99Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
100Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
101Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:45
102David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:01:46
103Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
104Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:01:47
105Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
106Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
107Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:01:58
108David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:59
109Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:01
110Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:02
111Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:04
112Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:02:06
113Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:07
114Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:02:21
115Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:23
116Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:28
117Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:02:45
118Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:02:50
119Mike Skerer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:03:08
120Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:10
121Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:03:12
122Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:33
123Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:36
124Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:03:44
125McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:20
126Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:05:35
127Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:11:06
128Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:11:50
129John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:11:51
130Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:12:44
131Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:17:25
132Josh Estes (Park Place Dealersips/ENDURAFU)0:27:58

Women's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)2:43:11
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
3Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
4Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:02
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
6Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:00:04
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
10Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:07
11Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:00:09
12Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:10
13Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:15
14Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:17
15Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
17Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:22
18Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
19Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:00:26
21Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
22Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:00:28
23Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
24Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:32
25Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:34
26Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:43
27Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:00:48
28Laura Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:15
29Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:58
30Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)0:06:09
31Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)0:06:20
32Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:08:27
33Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)
34Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
35Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)
36Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)
37Kat Williams (Team Belladium)0:08:31
38Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
39Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)0:08:38
40Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:08:40
41Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:12:05
42Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)
43Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:12:15
44Christina Birch (I AM Racing)0:12:32
45Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)0:12:41
46Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)0:12:50
47Jen Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)0:18:27
48Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:24:17
49Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:24:32
50Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:36:54

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)2:52:34
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:12
3Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:26
4Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:38
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:43
7Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:00:47
8Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:57
9Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:00:58
11Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:01
13Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:01:07
14Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:01:12
15Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)0:01:14
16Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:18
17Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:01:26
18Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:01:30
19Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:01:31
20Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:47
21Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:52
22Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:05
23Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:02:13
24Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
25Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:17
26Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
27Gabrielle Pilote (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:26
28Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:02:30
29Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:03
30Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)0:07:22
31Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)0:08:07
32Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)0:09:55
33Kat Williams (Team Belladium)0:10:27
34Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:10:48
35Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)0:11:00
36Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)0:11:05
37Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:11:14
38Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)0:11:18
39Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:11:21
40Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:11:26
41Louise Smyth (Grim Reaper Clique)0:14:02
42Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
43Christina Birch (I AM Racing)0:14:34
44Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:47
45Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)0:16:20
46Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)0:16:42
47Jennif Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)0:21:46
48Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:26:35
49Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coff)0:27:56
50Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:40:18

 

