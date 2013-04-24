Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race past winners

Champions from 1996 to 2012

Elite men
2012Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
2011Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
2010Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
2009Rory Sutherland (Ouch Presented By Maxxis)
2008Rory Sutherland (Health Net-Maxxis)
2007Rory Sutherland (Health Net p/b Maxxis
2006Gordon Fraser (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
2005Scott Moninger (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
2004Adam Bergman
2003Jason McCartney
2002Gustavo Carrillo
2001Steven Cate
2000Erin Hartwell
1999John Matthews
1998Shane Thellman
1997Kevin Ross
1996Thurlow Rogers

Elite women
2012Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2011Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
2010Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
2009Alison Powers (Team Type 1)
2008Robin Farina (Cheerwine)
2007Katharine Carroll (Aaron's Pro Cycling Team)
2006Erinne Willock (Webcor-Platinum Women's Cycling Team)
2005Lynn Gaggioli (Monex)
2004Lynn Gaggioli
2003Lynn Gaggioli (Brotzman)
2002Lynn Brotzman
2001Anke Erlank
2000Ary McLauvin
1999Andrea Ratkovic-Bowman
1998Lisa Klein
1997Catherine Wahlberg
1996Julie Hudetz

