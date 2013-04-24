Joe Martin Stage Race past winners
Champions from 1996 to 2012
|2012
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|2011
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|2010
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|2009
|Rory Sutherland (Ouch Presented By Maxxis)
|2008
|Rory Sutherland (Health Net-Maxxis)
|2007
|Rory Sutherland (Health Net p/b Maxxis
|2006
|Gordon Fraser (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
|2005
|Scott Moninger (Health Net p/b Maxxis)
|2004
|Adam Bergman
|2003
|Jason McCartney
|2002
|Gustavo Carrillo
|2001
|Steven Cate
|2000
|Erin Hartwell
|1999
|John Matthews
|1998
|Shane Thellman
|1997
|Kevin Ross
|1996
|Thurlow Rogers
|2012
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2011
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|2010
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2009
|Alison Powers (Team Type 1)
|2008
|Robin Farina (Cheerwine)
|2007
|Katharine Carroll (Aaron's Pro Cycling Team)
|2006
|Erinne Willock (Webcor-Platinum Women's Cycling Team)
|2005
|Lynn Gaggioli (Monex)
|2004
|Lynn Gaggioli
|2003
|Lynn Gaggioli (Brotzman)
|2002
|Lynn Brotzman
|2001
|Anke Erlank
|2000
|Ary McLauvin
|1999
|Andrea Ratkovic-Bowman
|1998
|Lisa Klein
|1997
|Catherine Wahlberg
|1996
|Julie Hudetz
