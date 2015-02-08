Trending

Cam Meyer claims overall Jayco Herald Sun Tour victory

Pat Bevin wins final stage on Arthurs Seat

Image 1 of 23

Cam Meyer with his trophy and a view

Cam Meyer with his trophy and a view
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 23

Cameron Meyer was looking fairly comfortable on the second climb

Cameron Meyer was looking fairly comfortable on the second climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 23

Patrick Bevin was sitting second wheel

Patrick Bevin was sitting second wheel
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 23

Cam Meyer had plenty of team mates helping out

Cam Meyer had plenty of team mates helping out
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 23

Lachlan Norris puts in a big attack on the last climb

Lachlan Norris puts in a big attack on the last climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 23

Meyer and his team mates road a fast tempo on the last climb

Meyer and his team mates road a fast tempo on the last climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 23

Patrick Bevin takes the win.

Patrick Bevin takes the win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 23

The stage placings on the podium

The stage placings on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 23

Orica GreenEdge won the teams classification

Orica GreenEdge won the teams classification
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 23

Cameron Bayly took the KOM jersey today

Cameron Bayly took the KOM jersey today
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 23

Cameron Meyer in the Sprinters Jersey

Cameron Meyer in the Sprinters Jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 23

Steele von Hoff on Rapha Corner

Steele von Hoff on Rapha Corner
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 23

Avanti were doing all the work on the front leading up to the second time up Arthurs Seat

Avanti were doing all the work on the front leading up to the second time up Arthurs Seat
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 23

The jersey wearers line up for the last time this tour

The jersey wearers line up for the last time this tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 23

Will Clarke was prominent in getting the break happening early

Will Clarke was prominent in getting the break happening early
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 23

Cameron Meyer up a small climb

Cameron Meyer up a small climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 23

The U23 Team were on the front to chase down the break

The U23 Team were on the front to chase down the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 23

Thbe course was on undulating terrain

Thbe course was on undulating terrain
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 23

Neil Van der Ploeg driving the bunch

Neil Van der Ploeg driving the bunch
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 23

Cam Meyer with Sam Beweley

Cam Meyer with Sam Beweley
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 23

Some Aurthurs Seat wildlife

Some Aurthurs Seat wildlife
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 23

Robert Power attacked the main group on the first climb

Robert Power attacked the main group on the first climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 23

Mark O'Brien also attacked

Mark O'Brien also attacked
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cam Meyer and Orica-GreenEdge held off the challenge from Avanti on top of Arthurs Seat to claim overall victory of the 62nd edition of the race. Paddy Bevin won the stage for Avanti, claiming a ten second bonus on the line, but with Meyer crossing in second place and picking up six bonus seconds, the Australian did enough to hold onto yellow by 11 seconds. Meyer joins Simon Gerrans and Stuart O'Grady as the only cyclists to have won the Sun Tour and Tour Down Under.

"I am relieved that it’s over and happy to get second, it’s a good effort on this hill," Meyer said after the win. "Hats off to Pat Bevin who rode a great race. So did Avanti, but my boys were really good. I only had to do 200 metres of the whole race so it’s fantastic."

A six-rider break that formed inside the first 10km had splintered on the second of the three ascents up the climb with the remnants of that break caught on the base of the final climb. With Avanti driving the pace on the front of the peloton to set up Bevin and Joe Cooper for the stage and overall win, GreenEdge via Damien Howson came to the front to set a high tempo and nullify the opportunity for GC hopefuls to launch an attack on the third and final ascent of Arthurs Seat, leaving Meyer fresh for the finale.

“I find a lot of satisfaction in winning this one. When I won Tour Down Under in 2011, it was out of my control," Meyer added. "Matt Goss was swinging for seconds and if he run top-two, I would have lost. This was a hill top and it was something that I could control if I was going to win the stage or if I was going to stay with the best climbers so I really get satisfaction that I was the strongest on the Bendigo stage and then second on Arthurs Seat to secure the win."

With Orica-GreenEdge winless on the eve of the tour, stage wins by Meyer and Caleb Ewan have kicked started its 2015 campaign, relieving pressure to perform as the winner explained.

"There was a little bit of pressure coming from us riders knowing that the last few seasons we’d had so many wins. We are so close on so many occasions and this has really got the ball rolling. When I won the stage into Bendigo, Daryl Impey win the South African national time trial time that day. Caleb Ewan continued it with two stage wins and I think this will get the season started for our team and it does take a lot of pressure of our shoulders."

While Bevin claimed his first professional win, it wasn't enough to wrest the yellow jersey off Meyer's shoulders but Avanti did enough to secure second and third on GC.

"I was just grovelling for wheels to be honest, it’s a pretty tough finish and I have a bit of weight over those guys so I was just waiting for the road to flatten out with 600 to go. I knew if I waited till there, I’d be tough to beat in the run to the line," Bevin said after the stage.

"It’s tough when you’re balancing the GC and the stage. We knew when we came around with two laps that GreenEdge still had a full squad there and it was going to be pretty tough to unseat the GC. We talked about the other options and I spoke to Joe [Cooper] at the bottom and he said he was a bit ‘so-so’ and I knew that if I could just hold on for dear life I would be pretty good odds in the sprint."

The early break
After the fast neutral start to the 122km stage which saw the riders roll down Arthurs Seat in preparation of the Mornington Peninsula loop, within 10km the main breakaway of the day was established with the peloton happy to let them out to a 1:37 minute lead.

In the break was Nick Dougall (MTN - Qhubeka), Matthew Goss (MTN - Qhubeka), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), William Clarke (Drapac Professional Cycling), Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional Cycling), Richard Handley (JLT Condor), Cameron Bayly (Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team), Jayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team), Alexander Smyth (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Craig Evers (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody), Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australian Team), Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain National Team) and Christopher Lawless (Great Britain National Team).

Having missed the break, CharterMason send Paul van der Ploeg and David Edwards up the road with the duo making it within 40 seconds of the 13 leaders but at the 23km mark they were back in the peloton.

Trying to secure Rob Power the king of the mountains jersey, Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team came to the front of the bunch to control the pace as the gap extended to almost two minutes after 35km or racing. The gap was brought down to 1:17 minute while von Hoff, on home roads, took the intermediate sprint point with the peloton happy with the time gap to the break.

Ascents up Arthurs
On the run in the first of three climbs up Arthurs Seat, the 13-rider break was starting to split and then they hit the half-way point of the ascent. Von Hoff was driving the pace before Bayly, Putt and Hanley forced themselves clear with Spokes quick to chase. Power was making a move behind to secure KOM points but was unable to catch Bayly before he took the 24 points on offer.

Bayly, Putt, Hanley, Spokes and von Hoff formed a five man break on the descent of the climb with 55 second over the peloton inside the final 30km. Avanti were all over the front of the peloton as they looked to set up an attack on the penultimate time up the climb via Pat Shaw. Will Clarke had bridged the gap to the five leaders but on the slopes of the climb was distanced again as Joe Cooper started the feel the strain.

Bayly crested the climb ahead of Putt to secure himself the KOM jersey, celebrating his achievement over the line.

Inside the final five kilometres, the five leaders were in sight of the GreenEdge and Avanti controlled peloton, which was consistently being trimmed, so that by the base of the final climb it was all back together again. With GreenEdge setting the high pace, riders struggled to attack although Lachie Norris (Drapac) gave it best to get 30 metres clear only to be closed down by Meyer and Clarke.

With Bevin holding onto the front group, when they rounded the final corner it was no surprise who took the stage win as Meyer crossed the line behind him with Clarke, showing no effect of his numerous wounds, in third and Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts) fourth, two seconds back.

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team2:54:38
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:02
5Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
7Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
8Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:07
9Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:09
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:11
11Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
12Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
14Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:32
15Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:46
18Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
19Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:48
20Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:55
21Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:10
22Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:14
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
24Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:01:30
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:43
26Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
27Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:50
29Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
30Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
31Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:05
32Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
33Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:02:26
34Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:45
35Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
36Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:11
37Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
38Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
39Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:23
40Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:03:36
41Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
42Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
43Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
44Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
45Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
46Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
47Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:04:02
48Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
49Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
52Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
53Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:44
55Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:38
56Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:10:09
57Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
58Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
59Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
60Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
61Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
62Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
63Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
64Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
65Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
66Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
67Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
68Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:10:34
69Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:13:50
71Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:13:52
72Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:14:33
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFKristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFFelix English (Irl) JLT Condor
DNFNeil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFPaul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
DNFDavid Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
DNFDavid Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
DNFAngus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
DNFRyan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
DNFHarry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Points 1 - Sutherland Memorial Sprint, Balnarring
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team6pts
2Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
3Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka2

2 - Arthurs Seat (Finish line)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team10pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
4Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts4

Climb 1 - Arthurs Seat (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team24pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
3Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor8
4Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4

Climb 2 - Arthurs Seat (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team24pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team8
4Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4

Climb 3 - Arthurs Seat (Cat 1) Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team24pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
4Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts4

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge8:44:00
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:35
3JLT Condor0:02:42
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:57
5Great Britain National Team0:03:23
6KordaMentha Australian National Team0:03:46
7Team Budget Forklifts0:04:18
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:55
9Androni Giocattoli0:07:24
10MTN - Qhubeka0:08:51
11African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:08:56
12Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:12:04
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:15:04
14Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:21:42
15Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:27:57

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12:30:55
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:19
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
5Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
6Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:37
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:39
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:40
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:41
11Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:00:45
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46
13Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:47
14Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
15Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:12
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
17Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:22
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:28
19Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:46
20Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:02:18
21Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
22Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:25:33
23Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:26:47
24Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:27:12
25Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:27:15
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:27:49
27Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:27:50
28Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:27:51
29Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:27:55
30Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:06
31Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:28
32Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:28:41
33Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:55
34Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:29:20
35Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
36Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:37
37Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:39
38Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
39Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:29:41
40Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:44
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:59
42Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:30:26
43Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:30:27
44Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:30:34
45Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:31:03
46John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:08
47Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:09
48Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:10
49Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:47
50Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:31:50
51Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:32:00
52Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:13
53Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:32:42
54William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:32:49
55Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:34:45
56Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:36:07
57Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:36:10
58Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:36:13
59Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:36:29
60Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:36:35
61Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:36
62Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:37:54
63Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:38:32
64Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:38:45
65Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:39:44
66James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:39:48
67Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:40:07
68Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:40:29
69Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:41:13
70Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:41:26
71Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:42:31
72Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:44:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge24pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge20
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team20
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team16
5Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka14
6Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team12
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
8John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
10Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team6
11Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody6
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team6
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
14Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team6
15Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts4
16Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
17Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor4
18Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team4
19Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team2
20Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team2
21William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
22Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team88pts
2Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team48
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team32
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team32
5Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts24
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling16
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
9Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
10Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team12
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka8
13Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
14Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team8
15Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor8
16Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor8
17Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
18William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
19Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team12:31:32
2Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:04
3Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:00:08
4Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:10
5Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:41
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:27:12
7Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:27:13
8Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:27:18
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:18
10Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:28:43

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge37:33:55
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:37
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:26
4Great Britain National Team0:24:52
5KordaMentha Australian National Team0:29:42
6Team Budget Forklifts0:30:13
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:56:02
8Androni Giocattoli0:59:05
9MTN - Qhubeka1:00:13
10Navitas Satalyst Racing Team1:03:35
11JLT Condor1:19:29
12African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:25:59
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team1:31:52
14Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody1:40:33
15Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team1:56:00

 

