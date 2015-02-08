Image 1 of 23 Cam Meyer with his trophy and a view (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 23 Cameron Meyer was looking fairly comfortable on the second climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 23 Patrick Bevin was sitting second wheel (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 23 Cam Meyer had plenty of team mates helping out (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 23 Lachlan Norris puts in a big attack on the last climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 23 Meyer and his team mates road a fast tempo on the last climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 23 Patrick Bevin takes the win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 23 The stage placings on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 23 Orica GreenEdge won the teams classification (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 23 Cameron Bayly took the KOM jersey today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 23 Cameron Meyer in the Sprinters Jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 23 Steele von Hoff on Rapha Corner (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 23 Avanti were doing all the work on the front leading up to the second time up Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 23 The jersey wearers line up for the last time this tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 23 Will Clarke was prominent in getting the break happening early (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 23 Cameron Meyer up a small climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 23 The U23 Team were on the front to chase down the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 23 Thbe course was on undulating terrain (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 23 Neil Van der Ploeg driving the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 23 Cam Meyer with Sam Beweley (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 23 Some Aurthurs Seat wildlife (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 23 Robert Power attacked the main group on the first climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 23 Mark O'Brien also attacked (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cam Meyer and Orica-GreenEdge held off the challenge from Avanti on top of Arthurs Seat to claim overall victory of the 62nd edition of the race. Paddy Bevin won the stage for Avanti, claiming a ten second bonus on the line, but with Meyer crossing in second place and picking up six bonus seconds, the Australian did enough to hold onto yellow by 11 seconds. Meyer joins Simon Gerrans and Stuart O'Grady as the only cyclists to have won the Sun Tour and Tour Down Under.

"I am relieved that it’s over and happy to get second, it’s a good effort on this hill," Meyer said after the win. "Hats off to Pat Bevin who rode a great race. So did Avanti, but my boys were really good. I only had to do 200 metres of the whole race so it’s fantastic."

A six-rider break that formed inside the first 10km had splintered on the second of the three ascents up the climb with the remnants of that break caught on the base of the final climb. With Avanti driving the pace on the front of the peloton to set up Bevin and Joe Cooper for the stage and overall win, GreenEdge via Damien Howson came to the front to set a high tempo and nullify the opportunity for GC hopefuls to launch an attack on the third and final ascent of Arthurs Seat, leaving Meyer fresh for the finale.

“I find a lot of satisfaction in winning this one. When I won Tour Down Under in 2011, it was out of my control," Meyer added. "Matt Goss was swinging for seconds and if he run top-two, I would have lost. This was a hill top and it was something that I could control if I was going to win the stage or if I was going to stay with the best climbers so I really get satisfaction that I was the strongest on the Bendigo stage and then second on Arthurs Seat to secure the win."

With Orica-GreenEdge winless on the eve of the tour, stage wins by Meyer and Caleb Ewan have kicked started its 2015 campaign, relieving pressure to perform as the winner explained.

"There was a little bit of pressure coming from us riders knowing that the last few seasons we’d had so many wins. We are so close on so many occasions and this has really got the ball rolling. When I won the stage into Bendigo, Daryl Impey win the South African national time trial time that day. Caleb Ewan continued it with two stage wins and I think this will get the season started for our team and it does take a lot of pressure of our shoulders."

While Bevin claimed his first professional win, it wasn't enough to wrest the yellow jersey off Meyer's shoulders but Avanti did enough to secure second and third on GC.

"I was just grovelling for wheels to be honest, it’s a pretty tough finish and I have a bit of weight over those guys so I was just waiting for the road to flatten out with 600 to go. I knew if I waited till there, I’d be tough to beat in the run to the line," Bevin said after the stage.

"It’s tough when you’re balancing the GC and the stage. We knew when we came around with two laps that GreenEdge still had a full squad there and it was going to be pretty tough to unseat the GC. We talked about the other options and I spoke to Joe [Cooper] at the bottom and he said he was a bit ‘so-so’ and I knew that if I could just hold on for dear life I would be pretty good odds in the sprint."

The early break

After the fast neutral start to the 122km stage which saw the riders roll down Arthurs Seat in preparation of the Mornington Peninsula loop, within 10km the main breakaway of the day was established with the peloton happy to let them out to a 1:37 minute lead.

In the break was Nick Dougall (MTN - Qhubeka), Matthew Goss (MTN - Qhubeka), Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), William Clarke (Drapac Professional Cycling), Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional Cycling), Richard Handley (JLT Condor), Cameron Bayly (Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team), Jayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team), Alexander Smyth (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team), Craig Evers (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody), Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australian Team), Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain National Team) and Christopher Lawless (Great Britain National Team).

Having missed the break, CharterMason send Paul van der Ploeg and David Edwards up the road with the duo making it within 40 seconds of the 13 leaders but at the 23km mark they were back in the peloton.

Trying to secure Rob Power the king of the mountains jersey, Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team came to the front of the bunch to control the pace as the gap extended to almost two minutes after 35km or racing. The gap was brought down to 1:17 minute while von Hoff, on home roads, took the intermediate sprint point with the peloton happy with the time gap to the break.

Ascents up Arthurs

On the run in the first of three climbs up Arthurs Seat, the 13-rider break was starting to split and then they hit the half-way point of the ascent. Von Hoff was driving the pace before Bayly, Putt and Hanley forced themselves clear with Spokes quick to chase. Power was making a move behind to secure KOM points but was unable to catch Bayly before he took the 24 points on offer.

Bayly, Putt, Hanley, Spokes and von Hoff formed a five man break on the descent of the climb with 55 second over the peloton inside the final 30km. Avanti were all over the front of the peloton as they looked to set up an attack on the penultimate time up the climb via Pat Shaw. Will Clarke had bridged the gap to the five leaders but on the slopes of the climb was distanced again as Joe Cooper started the feel the strain.

Bayly crested the climb ahead of Putt to secure himself the KOM jersey, celebrating his achievement over the line.

Inside the final five kilometres, the five leaders were in sight of the GreenEdge and Avanti controlled peloton, which was consistently being trimmed, so that by the base of the final climb it was all back together again. With GreenEdge setting the high pace, riders struggled to attack although Lachie Norris (Drapac) gave it best to get 30 metres clear only to be closed down by Meyer and Clarke.

With Bevin holding onto the front group, when they rounded the final corner it was no surprise who took the stage win as Meyer crossed the line behind him with Clarke, showing no effect of his numerous wounds, in third and Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts) fourth, two seconds back.

Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 2:54:38 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:02 5 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:04 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:07 9 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:09 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:11 11 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 12 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:32 15 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:46 18 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:48 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:55 21 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:10 22 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:14 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 24 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:01:30 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:43 26 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 27 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:50 29 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 30 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 31 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:05 32 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:16 33 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:02:26 34 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:45 35 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 36 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:11 37 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 38 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 39 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:23 40 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:03:36 41 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 42 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 43 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 44 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 45 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 46 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:04:02 48 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 49 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 50 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:44 55 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:38 56 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:10:09 57 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 58 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 59 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 60 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 61 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 62 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 63 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 64 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 65 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 67 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 68 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:10:34 69 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:13:50 71 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:13:52 72 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:14:33 DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor DNF Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team DNF Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team DNF David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team DNF Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team DNF David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody DNF Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team DNF Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team DNF Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Points 1 - Sutherland Memorial Sprint, Balnarring # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 6 pts 2 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 3 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 2

2 - Arthurs Seat (Finish line) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 10 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 4 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 4

Climb 1 - Arthurs Seat (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 8 4 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4

Climb 2 - Arthurs Seat (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 8 4 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4

Climb 3 - Arthurs Seat (Cat 1) Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 24 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 4 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 4

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 8:44:00 2 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:35 3 JLT Condor 0:02:42 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:57 5 Great Britain National Team 0:03:23 6 KordaMentha Australian National Team 0:03:46 7 Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:18 8 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:55 9 Androni Giocattoli 0:07:24 10 MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:51 11 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:08:56 12 Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:12:04 13 Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:15:04 14 Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:21:42 15 Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:27:57

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12:30:55 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 6 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:37 7 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:39 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:40 9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:41 11 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:00:45 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:46 13 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:47 14 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 15 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:12 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 17 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:22 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:28 19 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:46 20 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:02:18 21 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 22 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:25:33 23 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:26:47 24 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:27:12 25 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:27:15 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:27:49 27 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:27:50 28 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:27:51 29 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:27:55 30 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:28:06 31 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:28 32 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:28:41 33 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:55 34 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:29:20 35 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 36 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:29:37 37 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:39 38 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 39 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:29:41 40 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:44 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:29:59 42 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:30:26 43 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:27 44 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:30:34 45 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:31:03 46 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:31:08 47 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:09 48 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:10 49 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:47 50 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:31:50 51 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:32:00 52 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:13 53 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:32:42 54 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:32:49 55 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:34:45 56 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:36:07 57 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:36:10 58 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:36:13 59 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:36:29 60 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:36:35 61 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:36 62 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:37:54 63 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:38:32 64 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:38:45 65 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:39:44 66 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:39:48 67 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:40:07 68 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:40:29 69 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:41:13 70 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:41:26 71 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:42:31 72 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:44:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 20 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 16 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 6 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 12 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 8 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 6 11 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 6 12 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 13 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 14 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 6 15 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 4 16 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 17 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 4 18 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 4 19 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 2 20 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2 21 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 22 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 88 pts 2 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 48 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 32 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 5 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 24 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 10 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 12 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 8 13 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 14 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 8 15 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 8 16 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 8 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 18 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 19 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 12:31:32 2 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:04 3 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:10 5 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:41 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:27:12 7 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:27:13 8 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:27:18 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:18 10 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:28:43