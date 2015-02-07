Trending

Double delight for Ewan in Nagambie

Three wins in a row for Orica-GreenEdge as Meyer retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Caleb Ewan takes another stage win

Caleb Ewan takes another stage win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 20

Cameron Wurf took a turn in pursuit of the days break

Cameron Wurf took a turn in pursuit of the days break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 20

Chris Jones on the front for UnitedHealthcare

Chris Jones on the front for UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 20

Simon Clarke was looking strong despite an earlier crash

Simon Clarke was looking strong despite an earlier crash
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 20

Cameron Bayly pushing the pace with 20km ot go

Cameron Bayly pushing the pace with 20km ot go
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 20

The peloton starting to pick up the pace

The peloton starting to pick up the pace
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 20

Simon Clarke heads the main group

Simon Clarke heads the main group
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 20

Adam Phelan earned his Most Aggressive jersey after a late attack with 5km to go

Adam Phelan earned his Most Aggressive jersey after a late attack with 5km to go
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 20

Jacob Kauffman descends with the break

Jacob Kauffman descends with the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 20

Ben Hill on the second KOM

Ben Hill on the second KOM
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 20

Jayden Copp leads the break on the climb

Jayden Copp leads the break on the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 20

The jersey wearers line up in front of the Mitchelton Winery tower

The jersey wearers line up in front of the Mitchelton Winery tower
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 20

The peloton head out for the days racing

The peloton head out for the days racing
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 20

Adam Phelan leading the break on wet roads

Adam Phelan leading the break on wet roads
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 20

Cameron Meyer sat near the front of the main peloton for most of the day with his team mates for protection

Cameron Meyer sat near the front of the main peloton for most of the day with his team mates for protection
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 20

Aussie racing

Aussie racing
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 20

Nicholas Dougall leading the chase

Nicholas Dougall leading the chase
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 20

The peloton stretch out on typical roads of the area

The peloton stretch out on typical roads of the area
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 20

The break was looking strong leading up to the climb

The break was looking strong leading up to the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 20

Cameron Meyer will still have a fight on his hand to hold onto the lead coming into tomorrows final stage

Cameron Meyer will still have a fight on his hand to hold onto the lead coming into tomorrows final stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) cantered to stage three victory of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour ahead of Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) and Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australia) for a carbon copy of yesterday's result which featured the same finish.

Ewan avoided a crash in the final four kilometres of the race as the peloton swept up the two remaining riders of the day’s breakaway, Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Cameron Bayly (serach2retain/health.com.au), with Sam Bewley delivering him to position after the U-turn with 400 metres to the line.

"It's great to get another win," Clarke said. "It was pretty hectic in the final with the big wide road, straight down for seven days, it was a bit hectic there with a few near crashes and I am happy to come out unscathed."

"I think they feel the same," Ewan said of which win felt better. "Same finish line, same result so I am really happy with both of them. Hopefully we can do for four in a row tomorrow."

Will Clarke (Drapac) launched an attack into the final corner, hoping to get a jump on the sprinters but Ewan explained he was never worried that it would be anything else but a bunch kick despite a different approach to the last 400 metres.

"He went pretty early and was always going to die in the end," Ewan said of Clarke. "There were some good sprinters there so I wasn't too worry about that."

"I didn't know what to think coming into the last corner because yesterday I was the first sprinter out and today I was a few riders back. It worked pretty well as I got a lead out."

While teammate and defending champion Simon Clarke was one of the many crash victims of the day, Cam Meyer retained his overall race lead and Ewan is ready to turn domestique to help secure the win tomorrow afternoon on Arthurs Seat.

"Tomorrow is all about going for yellow," Ewan said. Unfortunately Clarkey crashes today but hopefully he pulls up ok. Cam is feeling pretty good and he has a few easy days so hopefully he can hold onto it."

Ewan's next opportunity for victory will be at Tour de Langkawi where he will link up with his two key lead out men, Adam Blyth and Leigh Howard, describing it as the "perfect race for us to ride together."

However tomorrow is all about ensuring Meyer wins overall and the race leader is feeling confident ahead of the 122km stage.

"I feel good," Meyer said. "I got through the last two days relatively unscathed and without doing much. I feel like I have spent as less energy as I could and I should be right to go tomorrow.

"I think it will be a tactical race, yellow is definitely first priority and if the stage is there to be taken well I will definitely sprint for that."

How it unfolded
The forecast of 35 degree weather never eventuated with riders rolling out of Mitchelton Winery under grey skies with the thermomotor registering mid 20's for the 146km stage. While a fast and ferocious start was predicated as today was the last opportunity for teams get into the break and salvage their race before tomorrow's GC showdown, a six-man group formed inside the first 10km and lasting until the final 10km.

Represented in the break was Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling), Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts), Cameron Bayly (Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team), Jayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team), Ben Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody).

Their lead quickly reached the three minute mark as the rain begun to fall while the sun continued to shine. At the first sprint point in Seymour after 25km, the six-man break rolled over the line with no contest as they would for the two KOM's and second sprint point in Seymour.

Back in the peloton it was MTN-Qhubeka, UnitedHealthcare and Orica-GreenEdge at the front controlling the pace as the break was holding a steady two and half minute advantage.

The race skirted the Goulbourn River with kangaroos and emu's punctuating the course, offering a distraction to the established state of affairs on the run in to the two category two climbs of the day. With the majority of the stage taking place in near perfect racing conditions, there was no opportunity for the likes of Avanti to split the race in crosswinds leaving the race to play out for a classic catch the break in the final kilometres before a sprint finish.

On the first KOM the six leader's advantage had dipped to two minutes but with a crash in the peloton bringing down Simon Clarke, they continued up the climb with no pressure from behind.

As the second climb started immediately after the descent of the first, it was the same scenario with the six riders rolling over the KOM point with a tad over two minutes to the peloton.

Having collected lunch at the feed zone, the next point of interest was the second sprint of the day into Seymour. The break's advantage was down to a minute and half with the peloton beginning to show interest in reeling them in with 40km to.

Despite the long flat run into Nagambie, some nervy riders in the bunch touched wheels bringing down Tyler Spurrell (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody), Robert Power (Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team), Michael Torckler (Team Budget Forklifts) and Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts). Power appeared to be worst off, with skin missing on his left side and an elbow requiring an x-ray to determine the damage done. 

With 25km to go, the advantage of the breakaway was back down to two minutes. Phelan, sensing the break was doomed, attacked his companions bringing Bayly with him at 15km to go. The duo's advantage was a slender 45 seconds at the 10km mark and was being slimmed by the metre with GreenEdge working to set up Ewan.

Another touch of wheels approaching final three kilometre's brought down more riders, including Alistair Donohoe (Search2retain-health.com.au) who was taken to hospital having fallen hard on his head.

With Phelan and Bayly caught, the final run in saw no more falls and besides Will Clarke's last attack, it was deju vu for Ewan as he took out the win in similarly easy fashion to day previous.

Results

Stage 3 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:25:17
2Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
8Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
10James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
11Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
12Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
13Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
16Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
17Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
18Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
20Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
21Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
22Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
26Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
27Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
28Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
32Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
33Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
34Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
37Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
38Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
39Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
41Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
44Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
47David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
48Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
49Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
50Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
51Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
52Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
55Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
56Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
57Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
59Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
60Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:28
61Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
62Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:45
63Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
64Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
65Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:01:02
66Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
67Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:01:43
68Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:02:00
69Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:02
70Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
71Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:02:55
72Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
73Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:05
74Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:24
75Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:03:34
76Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
77Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
78Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
80Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
81Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:27
82Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:05:02
83Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
84Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:05:18
85David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:05:20
DNFSam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFAlistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
DNSBrenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNSJack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Seymour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
3Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team2

Sprint 2 - Seymour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team6pts
2Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team4
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Sprint 3 - Nagambie (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka8
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team6
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4

Mountains 1 - Highlands (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team20pts
2Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team12
3Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
4Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

2 - Highlands (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team20pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
3Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
4Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team2

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1JLT Condor10:15:51
2Orica GreenEdge
3Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
4KordaMentha Australian National Team
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Avanti Racing Team
7Drapac Professional Cycling
8UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Team Budget Forklifts
10Androni Giocattoli
11Great Britain National Team
12African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
14Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
15Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody0:02:00
16Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:11:06

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9:36:23
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:15
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:19
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:23
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:27
9Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:28
10Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
12Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
13Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
14Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:30
15Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
19Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
21Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
22Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:45
23Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:22:16
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:26
25Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:25:38
26Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:25:47
27Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
28Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor0:25:50
29Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:25:52
31John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
33Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
34James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
35Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:53
36Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
37Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
38Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:54
39Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
40Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:25:55
41Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
42Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
44Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
45Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
46Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
47Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
48Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:57
49Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
50Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:25:58
51Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:25:59
52Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
53Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:26:00
54Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:02
55Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:26:03
56Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:06
57Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:26:14
58Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:18
59Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:31
60Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:42
61Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:26:45
62Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:26:55
63Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:56
64Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:57
65William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:59
66Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:27:15
67Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:27:39
68Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:27:52
69Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:56
70Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:17
71Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:28:50
72Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:29:01
73Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:29:18
74Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:29:29
75Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:29:30
77Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:40
78Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:29:51
79Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:29:52
80Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:30:14
81Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:30:23
82Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:30:58
83Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:31:00
84Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:31:11
85David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:31:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge20pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
3Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka14
4Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team14
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team12
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
8Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody6
9Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team6
10Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team6
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team6
13Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
14Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team6
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
16Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor4
17Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team4
18Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team2
19Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team2
20William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team48pts
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team40
3Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts20
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling16
5Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
6Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
7Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team12
8Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts12
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team8
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka8
11Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor8
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
13William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
14Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team9:36:51
2Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
3Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:01
4Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
5Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:02
6Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:17
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:58
8David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:25:24
9Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:25
10Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge28:49:55
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
4Great Britain National Team0:21:29
5Team Budget Forklifts0:25:55
6KordaMentha Australian National Team0:25:56
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:07
8MTN - Qhubeka0:51:22
9Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team0:51:23
10Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:51:31
11Androni Giocattoli0:51:41
12JLT Condor1:16:47
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team1:16:48
14African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:17:03
15Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody1:18:51
16Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team1:28:03

 

