Image 1 of 20 Caleb Ewan takes another stage win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 20 Cameron Wurf took a turn in pursuit of the days break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 20 Chris Jones on the front for UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 20 Simon Clarke was looking strong despite an earlier crash (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 20 Cameron Bayly pushing the pace with 20km ot go (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 20 The peloton starting to pick up the pace (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 20 Simon Clarke heads the main group (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 20 Adam Phelan earned his Most Aggressive jersey after a late attack with 5km to go (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 20 Jacob Kauffman descends with the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 20 Ben Hill on the second KOM (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 20 Jayden Copp leads the break on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 20 The jersey wearers line up in front of the Mitchelton Winery tower (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 20 The peloton head out for the days racing (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 20 Adam Phelan leading the break on wet roads (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 20 Cameron Meyer sat near the front of the main peloton for most of the day with his team mates for protection (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 20 Aussie racing (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 20 Nicholas Dougall leading the chase (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 20 The peloton stretch out on typical roads of the area (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 20 The break was looking strong leading up to the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 20 Cameron Meyer will still have a fight on his hand to hold onto the lead coming into tomorrows final stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) cantered to stage three victory of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour ahead of Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) and Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australia) for a carbon copy of yesterday's result which featured the same finish.

Related Articles Meyer ready for tactical battle on Arthurs Seat

Ewan avoided a crash in the final four kilometres of the race as the peloton swept up the two remaining riders of the day’s breakaway, Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Cameron Bayly (serach2retain/health.com.au), with Sam Bewley delivering him to position after the U-turn with 400 metres to the line.

"It's great to get another win," Clarke said. "It was pretty hectic in the final with the big wide road, straight down for seven days, it was a bit hectic there with a few near crashes and I am happy to come out unscathed."

"I think they feel the same," Ewan said of which win felt better. "Same finish line, same result so I am really happy with both of them. Hopefully we can do for four in a row tomorrow."

Will Clarke (Drapac) launched an attack into the final corner, hoping to get a jump on the sprinters but Ewan explained he was never worried that it would be anything else but a bunch kick despite a different approach to the last 400 metres.

"He went pretty early and was always going to die in the end," Ewan said of Clarke. "There were some good sprinters there so I wasn't too worry about that."

"I didn't know what to think coming into the last corner because yesterday I was the first sprinter out and today I was a few riders back. It worked pretty well as I got a lead out."

While teammate and defending champion Simon Clarke was one of the many crash victims of the day, Cam Meyer retained his overall race lead and Ewan is ready to turn domestique to help secure the win tomorrow afternoon on Arthurs Seat.

"Tomorrow is all about going for yellow," Ewan said. Unfortunately Clarkey crashes today but hopefully he pulls up ok. Cam is feeling pretty good and he has a few easy days so hopefully he can hold onto it."

Ewan's next opportunity for victory will be at Tour de Langkawi where he will link up with his two key lead out men, Adam Blyth and Leigh Howard, describing it as the "perfect race for us to ride together."

However tomorrow is all about ensuring Meyer wins overall and the race leader is feeling confident ahead of the 122km stage.

"I feel good," Meyer said. "I got through the last two days relatively unscathed and without doing much. I feel like I have spent as less energy as I could and I should be right to go tomorrow.

"I think it will be a tactical race, yellow is definitely first priority and if the stage is there to be taken well I will definitely sprint for that."

How it unfolded

The forecast of 35 degree weather never eventuated with riders rolling out of Mitchelton Winery under grey skies with the thermomotor registering mid 20's for the 146km stage. While a fast and ferocious start was predicated as today was the last opportunity for teams get into the break and salvage their race before tomorrow's GC showdown, a six-man group formed inside the first 10km and lasting until the final 10km.

Represented in the break was Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling), Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts), Cameron Bayly (Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team), Jayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team), Ben Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody).

Their lead quickly reached the three minute mark as the rain begun to fall while the sun continued to shine. At the first sprint point in Seymour after 25km, the six-man break rolled over the line with no contest as they would for the two KOM's and second sprint point in Seymour.

Back in the peloton it was MTN-Qhubeka, UnitedHealthcare and Orica-GreenEdge at the front controlling the pace as the break was holding a steady two and half minute advantage.

The race skirted the Goulbourn River with kangaroos and emu's punctuating the course, offering a distraction to the established state of affairs on the run in to the two category two climbs of the day. With the majority of the stage taking place in near perfect racing conditions, there was no opportunity for the likes of Avanti to split the race in crosswinds leaving the race to play out for a classic catch the break in the final kilometres before a sprint finish.

On the first KOM the six leader's advantage had dipped to two minutes but with a crash in the peloton bringing down Simon Clarke, they continued up the climb with no pressure from behind.

As the second climb started immediately after the descent of the first, it was the same scenario with the six riders rolling over the KOM point with a tad over two minutes to the peloton.

Having collected lunch at the feed zone, the next point of interest was the second sprint of the day into Seymour. The break's advantage was down to a minute and half with the peloton beginning to show interest in reeling them in with 40km to.

Despite the long flat run into Nagambie, some nervy riders in the bunch touched wheels bringing down Tyler Spurrell (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody), Robert Power (Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team), Michael Torckler (Team Budget Forklifts) and Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts). Power appeared to be worst off, with skin missing on his left side and an elbow requiring an x-ray to determine the damage done.

With 25km to go, the advantage of the breakaway was back down to two minutes. Phelan, sensing the break was doomed, attacked his companions bringing Bayly with him at 15km to go. The duo's advantage was a slender 45 seconds at the 10km mark and was being slimmed by the metre with GreenEdge working to set up Ewan.

Another touch of wheels approaching final three kilometre's brought down more riders, including Alistair Donohoe (Search2retain-health.com.au) who was taken to hospital having fallen hard on his head.

With Phelan and Bayly caught, the final run in saw no more falls and besides Will Clarke's last attack, it was deju vu for Ewan as he took out the win in similarly easy fashion to day previous.

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:25:17 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 8 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 10 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 11 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 13 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 17 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 18 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 21 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 22 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 27 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 28 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 32 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 33 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 37 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 38 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 39 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 41 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 42 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 43 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 44 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 47 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 48 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 49 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 50 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 51 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 52 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 55 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 56 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 57 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 58 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 59 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 60 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:28 61 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 62 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:45 63 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 64 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 65 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:01:02 66 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 67 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:01:43 68 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:02:00 69 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:02 70 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:02:55 72 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 73 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:05 74 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:24 75 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:03:34 76 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 77 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 78 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 79 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 80 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 81 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:27 82 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:05:02 83 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 84 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:05:18 85 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:05:20 DNF Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team DNS Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNS Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Seymour # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 3 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 2

Sprint 2 - Seymour # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 6 pts 2 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 4 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Sprint 3 - Nagambie (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 6 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4

Mountains 1 - Highlands (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 12 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 4 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

2 - Highlands (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 3 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 4 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 2

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 JLT Condor 10:15:51 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 4 KordaMentha Australian National Team 5 MTN - Qhubeka 6 Avanti Racing Team 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 8 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Team Budget Forklifts 10 Androni Giocattoli 11 Great Britain National Team 12 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 13 Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 14 Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team 15 Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody 0:02:00 16 Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:11:06

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9:36:23 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:19 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:23 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:27 9 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:28 10 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 12 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 13 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 14 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:30 15 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 21 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:34 22 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:45 23 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:22:16 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:26 25 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:25:38 26 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:25:47 27 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 28 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 0:25:50 29 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:52 31 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 33 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 34 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 35 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:53 36 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 38 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:54 39 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 40 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:25:55 41 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 42 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 44 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 45 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 46 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 47 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 48 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:25:57 49 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 50 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:25:58 51 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:59 52 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 53 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:26:00 54 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:02 55 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:26:03 56 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:06 57 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:26:14 58 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:18 59 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:31 60 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:42 61 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:45 62 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:26:55 63 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:56 64 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:57 65 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:59 66 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:27:15 67 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:27:39 68 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:27:52 69 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:56 70 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:28:17 71 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:28:50 72 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:29:01 73 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:29:18 74 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:29:29 75 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:29:30 77 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:29:40 78 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:29:51 79 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:29:52 80 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:30:14 81 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:30:23 82 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:30:58 83 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:31:00 84 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:31:11 85 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:31:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 4 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 14 5 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 12 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 6 9 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 6 10 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 6 12 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 13 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 14 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 6 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 16 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 4 17 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 4 18 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 2 19 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2 20 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 48 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 40 3 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 4 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 5 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 7 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 12 8 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 12 9 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 8 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 8 11 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 8 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 13 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 14 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9:36:51 2 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 3 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:01 4 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 5 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:02 6 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:17 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:58 8 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:25:24 9 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:25 10 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team