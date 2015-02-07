Double delight for Ewan in Nagambie
Three wins in a row for Orica-GreenEdge as Meyer retains overall lead
Stage 3: Mitchelton Winery - Nagambie
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) cantered to stage three victory of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour ahead of Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) and Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australia) for a carbon copy of yesterday's result which featured the same finish.
Ewan avoided a crash in the final four kilometres of the race as the peloton swept up the two remaining riders of the day’s breakaway, Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Cameron Bayly (serach2retain/health.com.au), with Sam Bewley delivering him to position after the U-turn with 400 metres to the line.
"It's great to get another win," Clarke said. "It was pretty hectic in the final with the big wide road, straight down for seven days, it was a bit hectic there with a few near crashes and I am happy to come out unscathed."
"I think they feel the same," Ewan said of which win felt better. "Same finish line, same result so I am really happy with both of them. Hopefully we can do for four in a row tomorrow."
Will Clarke (Drapac) launched an attack into the final corner, hoping to get a jump on the sprinters but Ewan explained he was never worried that it would be anything else but a bunch kick despite a different approach to the last 400 metres.
"He went pretty early and was always going to die in the end," Ewan said of Clarke. "There were some good sprinters there so I wasn't too worry about that."
"I didn't know what to think coming into the last corner because yesterday I was the first sprinter out and today I was a few riders back. It worked pretty well as I got a lead out."
While teammate and defending champion Simon Clarke was one of the many crash victims of the day, Cam Meyer retained his overall race lead and Ewan is ready to turn domestique to help secure the win tomorrow afternoon on Arthurs Seat.
"Tomorrow is all about going for yellow," Ewan said. Unfortunately Clarkey crashes today but hopefully he pulls up ok. Cam is feeling pretty good and he has a few easy days so hopefully he can hold onto it."
Ewan's next opportunity for victory will be at Tour de Langkawi where he will link up with his two key lead out men, Adam Blyth and Leigh Howard, describing it as the "perfect race for us to ride together."
However tomorrow is all about ensuring Meyer wins overall and the race leader is feeling confident ahead of the 122km stage.
"I feel good," Meyer said. "I got through the last two days relatively unscathed and without doing much. I feel like I have spent as less energy as I could and I should be right to go tomorrow.
"I think it will be a tactical race, yellow is definitely first priority and if the stage is there to be taken well I will definitely sprint for that."
How it unfolded
The forecast of 35 degree weather never eventuated with riders rolling out of Mitchelton Winery under grey skies with the thermomotor registering mid 20's for the 146km stage. While a fast and ferocious start was predicated as today was the last opportunity for teams get into the break and salvage their race before tomorrow's GC showdown, a six-man group formed inside the first 10km and lasting until the final 10km.
Represented in the break was Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling), Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts), Cameron Bayly (Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team), Jayden Copp (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team), Ben Hill (Charter Mason Giant Racing Team) and Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody).
Their lead quickly reached the three minute mark as the rain begun to fall while the sun continued to shine. At the first sprint point in Seymour after 25km, the six-man break rolled over the line with no contest as they would for the two KOM's and second sprint point in Seymour.
Back in the peloton it was MTN-Qhubeka, UnitedHealthcare and Orica-GreenEdge at the front controlling the pace as the break was holding a steady two and half minute advantage.
The race skirted the Goulbourn River with kangaroos and emu's punctuating the course, offering a distraction to the established state of affairs on the run in to the two category two climbs of the day. With the majority of the stage taking place in near perfect racing conditions, there was no opportunity for the likes of Avanti to split the race in crosswinds leaving the race to play out for a classic catch the break in the final kilometres before a sprint finish.
On the first KOM the six leader's advantage had dipped to two minutes but with a crash in the peloton bringing down Simon Clarke, they continued up the climb with no pressure from behind.
As the second climb started immediately after the descent of the first, it was the same scenario with the six riders rolling over the KOM point with a tad over two minutes to the peloton.
Having collected lunch at the feed zone, the next point of interest was the second sprint of the day into Seymour. The break's advantage was down to a minute and half with the peloton beginning to show interest in reeling them in with 40km to.
Despite the long flat run into Nagambie, some nervy riders in the bunch touched wheels bringing down Tyler Spurrell (Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody), Robert Power (Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team), Michael Torckler (Team Budget Forklifts) and Brodie Talbot (Team Budget Forklifts). Power appeared to be worst off, with skin missing on his left side and an elbow requiring an x-ray to determine the damage done.
With 25km to go, the advantage of the breakaway was back down to two minutes. Phelan, sensing the break was doomed, attacked his companions bringing Bayly with him at 15km to go. The duo's advantage was a slender 45 seconds at the 10km mark and was being slimmed by the metre with GreenEdge working to set up Ewan.
Another touch of wheels approaching final three kilometre's brought down more riders, including Alistair Donohoe (Search2retain-health.com.au) who was taken to hospital having fallen hard on his head.
With Phelan and Bayly caught, the final run in saw no more falls and besides Will Clarke's last attack, it was deju vu for Ewan as he took out the win in similarly easy fashion to day previous.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:25:17
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|8
|Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|11
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|13
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|18
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|21
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|22
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|24
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|28
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|33
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|37
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|38
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|41
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|44
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|47
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|48
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|49
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|50
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|51
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|52
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|55
|Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|56
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|57
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|59
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|60
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:28
|61
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|62
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:45
|63
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|64
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|65
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|66
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|67
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:01:43
|68
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:02:00
|69
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:02
|70
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:02:55
|72
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|73
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|74
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:24
|75
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:03:34
|76
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|77
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|78
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|80
|Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|81
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|82
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|83
|Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|84
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:05:18
|85
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:05:20
|DNF
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|DNS
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNS
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|3
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|4
|3
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|6
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|12
|3
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|4
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|3
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|4
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|JLT Condor
|10:15:51
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|4
|KordaMentha Australian National Team
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Team Budget Forklifts
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Great Britain National Team
|12
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|14
|Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
|15
|Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
|0:02:00
|16
|Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9:36:23
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|12
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|13
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|14
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30
|15
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|21
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|22
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:45
|23
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:22:16
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:26
|25
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:25:38
|26
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:25:47
|27
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|28
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:25:50
|29
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|30
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:52
|31
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|33
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|35
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:53
|36
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|38
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:54
|39
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|40
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:25:55
|41
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|42
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|45
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|46
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|47
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|48
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|49
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|50
|Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:25:58
|51
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:59
|52
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|53
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:26:00
|54
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:02
|55
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:26:03
|56
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:06
|57
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:26:14
|58
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:18
|59
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:31
|60
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:26:42
|61
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:45
|62
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:26:55
|63
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:56
|64
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:57
|65
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:26:59
|66
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:27:15
|67
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:27:39
|68
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:27:52
|69
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:56
|70
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:17
|71
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:28:50
|72
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:29:01
|73
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:29:18
|74
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:29:29
|75
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:29:30
|77
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:29:40
|78
|Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:29:51
|79
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:29:52
|80
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:30:14
|81
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:30:23
|82
|Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:30:58
|83
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:31:00
|84
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:31:11
|85
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:31:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|4
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|14
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|12
|6
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|6
|9
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|6
|10
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|12
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|13
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|14
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|6
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|17
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|4
|18
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|2
|19
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|20
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|5
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|14
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|7
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|12
|8
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|9
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|11
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|13
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|14
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9:36:51
|2
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|3
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|5
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:17
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:58
|8
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:25:24
|9
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:25
|10
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|28:49:55
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|0:21:29
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:55
|6
|KordaMentha Australian National Team
|0:25:56
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:07
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:22
|9
|Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
|0:51:23
|10
|Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:51:31
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:41
|12
|JLT Condor
|1:16:47
|13
|Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|1:16:48
|14
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:17:03
|15
|Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
|1:18:51
|16
|Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|1:28:03
