A late attack from a select group group that formed on the first climb of the day saw Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) trump New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper (Avanti) to move into the overall race lead after the 146km stage. Pat Bevin (Avanti) won the sprint for third place ahead of defending champion Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the riders riders occupy the top of the GC in stage order.

"It was a hard day out there and from the first hill you could see it was on," said Meyer, who leads Cooper by four seconds and Bevin by 15 seconds. "There was twenty of us away and that’s how it stayed until the finish. There was lots of attacks at the finish and I had to bide my time for the right move. I love that sort of race, 20 guys just like it used to be on the track with the points race and trying to judge when to make the move and I made the right one.

"I brought an Avanti guy which was perfect, he didn’t want to give me a turn in the last 10km which I got a little angry with but I still had enough to win and I am really happy."

As Meyer, explained he knew that Cooper was unlikely to take a turn but persisted nevertheless and was rewarded for doing so.

"[I had a] few words to try and encourage him to come through but I knew his situation with three teammates behind and Pat Bevin, who’s one of the fastest [in the break], who won the sprint but it was about trying to encourage him to get that five percent," Meyer said. "He wouldn’t do it, but I managed to get him to lead the sprint out which I love coming from back in a long sprint after a hard day."

Cooper, who entered the race with aspirations for the overall explained Avanti's tactics once the break had been established.

"My role was to mark cam and when he went I was able to respond and it was one of the hardest 10km I’ve done," Cooper said. "The plan to bring it all back together for a bunch kick for Paddy, who cleaned up, but it was Cam and I up the road.

"I’m sure we’ll come up with some sort of plans to give me the edge but he’s world class and hats off to him today. He had a good ride."

A fast and uphill start

The race started with a category one climb, Mt Macedon, just four kilometres into the stage. After a primary school rendition of the national anthem, the riders headed down the hill from the Mt Macedon hotel for four kilometres only to turn around and start climbing. Orica-GreenEdge put the hammer down via Damien Howson to form a select 21-rider group on the early slopes of the climb.

The group contained Simon Clarke, Cameron Meyer, Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Serge Pauwels (MTN - Qhubeka), Lucas Euser, Christopher Jones, Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Patrick Bevin, Patrick Shaw. Mark O'Brien, Joseph Cooper (Avanti), Michael Torckler, Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts), Mitchell Cooper (Navitas Satalyst), Chris Hamilton, Lachlan Morton (KordaMentha Australian Team), Grant Ferguson, Scott Davies (Great Britain National Team) and Robert Power (U23 Australia).

When they crested for the KOM points, Rob Power (U23 Australia) grabbed maximum points ahead of Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts) while the second group on the road, including race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) come over 35 seconds in arrears.

With the sprinters all but eliminated just 10km into the day, the breakaway's advantage had grown to 1:50 on the flat roads after the descent.

At the first sprint point of the day in Kyneton, Summerhill took the spoils ahead of Shaw and Hamilton with the advantage reaching 3:30 minutes.

At the 60km mark, the 21-riders started the ascent of the second climb of the day, up Mt Alexander, with a 50-50 split quickly occurring in the front. Power grabbed the KOM to secure himself the jersey at the podium celebrations, along with the most aggressive prize, but the group was all back together once the fast descent was made.

The peloton was over 12 minutes down on the leaders when it reached the KOM point, all impetus for the chase extinguished due to the fact the majority of the team were represented up front.

On the entry to the feed zone, the front group split again as Meyer needed a few front wheel after flatting. He chased back on and it was all back together at the front after the riders had picked up supplies.

The gap back to the peloton was steadily expanding as it hit the 17 minutes mark within the final 25km with the front group starting to anticipate the finish.

At 15km to go, Meyer launched his race winning move with Cooper the only rider to join him. On the fast entry to Bendigo, the two enjoyed a 10-second gap over the chasers with Torckler and Norris attempting to bridge but to no avail.

On the first of the two finishing laps around the gold rush city, Meyer took the points and when they came around again, it was Meyer repeating the dosage to take his first win of the season and important bonus seconds on the line.



Results

Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:29:47 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 11 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 12 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 14 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 15 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 16 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 17 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 18 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 19 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 21 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 22 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:06 23 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:38 25 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 26 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 27 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 29 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 30 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 31 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 32 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 36 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 37 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 38 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 39 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 40 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 43 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 44 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 45 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 46 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 47 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 48 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 49 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 50 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 51 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 52 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 53 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 54 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 55 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 57 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 58 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 59 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 61 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 62 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 63 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 64 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 65 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 66 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 67 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 68 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 69 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 71 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 72 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 73 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 74 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 75 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 76 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 77 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 78 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 80 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 82 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 84 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 86 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 88 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 89 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team DNF Alder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team DNF Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team DNF Thomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team DNF Rico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Intermediate sprints - Kyneton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 4 3 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 2

Pall Mall Bendigo #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 2

Pall Mall Bendigo #2 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 8 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 6 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4

Mountains - Mt Macedon (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 24 pts 2 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 16 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 8 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4

Mt Alexander (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 24 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 8 4 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 4

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 10:29:41 2 Avanti Racing Team 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Great Britain National Team 0:21:06 5 Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:38 6 KordaMentha Australian National Team 7 Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team 0:51:06 8 Drapac Professional Cycling 9 MTN - Qhubeka 10 Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 11 Androni Giocattoli 12 JLT Condor 1:16:34 13 Search2retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team 14 Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 15 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 16 Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:32:15 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:19 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:23 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:27 9 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:28 10 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 12 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 13 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 14 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:30 15 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 21 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:34 22 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:23 23 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:31 24 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:45 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:46 26 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:47 28 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 29 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 31 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:25:48 32 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:49 33 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 0:25:50 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 36 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:25:51 37 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 38 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:25:52 39 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 40 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 41 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 43 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 44 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 45 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:53 46 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 48 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 49 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 50 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:25:54 52 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 53 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 56 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 57 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:25:55 58 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 59 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 60 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 62 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 63 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 64 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 65 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 66 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 67 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 68 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:25:56 69 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 71 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 72 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 74 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 75 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:57 76 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 77 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 78 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:25:58 79 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 80 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 81 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:59 82 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 83 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:26:00 84 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:02 85 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 86 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:26:03 87 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:26:04 89 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 12 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 6 5 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 7 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 2

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 48 pts 2 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 4 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 8 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 8 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3:32:43 2 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 3 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:01 4 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 5 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:02 6 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:20:55 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:18 8 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:23 9 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:25:24 10 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team