Jayco Herald Sun Tour: Meyer wins in Bendigo to take overall race lead
Orica-GreenEdge and Avanti occupy top four on stage and GC
Stage 1: Mt Macedon - Bendigo
A late attack from a select group group that formed on the first climb of the day saw Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) trump New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper (Avanti) to move into the overall race lead after the 146km stage. Pat Bevin (Avanti) won the sprint for third place ahead of defending champion Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the riders riders occupy the top of the GC in stage order.
"It was a hard day out there and from the first hill you could see it was on," said Meyer, who leads Cooper by four seconds and Bevin by 15 seconds. "There was twenty of us away and that’s how it stayed until the finish. There was lots of attacks at the finish and I had to bide my time for the right move. I love that sort of race, 20 guys just like it used to be on the track with the points race and trying to judge when to make the move and I made the right one.
"I brought an Avanti guy which was perfect, he didn’t want to give me a turn in the last 10km which I got a little angry with but I still had enough to win and I am really happy."
As Meyer, explained he knew that Cooper was unlikely to take a turn but persisted nevertheless and was rewarded for doing so.
"[I had a] few words to try and encourage him to come through but I knew his situation with three teammates behind and Pat Bevin, who’s one of the fastest [in the break], who won the sprint but it was about trying to encourage him to get that five percent," Meyer said. "He wouldn’t do it, but I managed to get him to lead the sprint out which I love coming from back in a long sprint after a hard day."
Cooper, who entered the race with aspirations for the overall explained Avanti's tactics once the break had been established.
"My role was to mark cam and when he went I was able to respond and it was one of the hardest 10km I’ve done," Cooper said. "The plan to bring it all back together for a bunch kick for Paddy, who cleaned up, but it was Cam and I up the road.
"I’m sure we’ll come up with some sort of plans to give me the edge but he’s world class and hats off to him today. He had a good ride."
A fast and uphill start
The race started with a category one climb, Mt Macedon, just four kilometres into the stage. After a primary school rendition of the national anthem, the riders headed down the hill from the Mt Macedon hotel for four kilometres only to turn around and start climbing. Orica-GreenEdge put the hammer down via Damien Howson to form a select 21-rider group on the early slopes of the climb.
The group contained Simon Clarke, Cameron Meyer, Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Serge Pauwels (MTN - Qhubeka), Lucas Euser, Christopher Jones, Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Patrick Bevin, Patrick Shaw. Mark O'Brien, Joseph Cooper (Avanti), Michael Torckler, Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts), Mitchell Cooper (Navitas Satalyst), Chris Hamilton, Lachlan Morton (KordaMentha Australian Team), Grant Ferguson, Scott Davies (Great Britain National Team) and Robert Power (U23 Australia).
When they crested for the KOM points, Rob Power (U23 Australia) grabbed maximum points ahead of Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts) while the second group on the road, including race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) come over 35 seconds in arrears.
With the sprinters all but eliminated just 10km into the day, the breakaway's advantage had grown to 1:50 on the flat roads after the descent.
At the first sprint point of the day in Kyneton, Summerhill took the spoils ahead of Shaw and Hamilton with the advantage reaching 3:30 minutes.
At the 60km mark, the 21-riders started the ascent of the second climb of the day, up Mt Alexander, with a 50-50 split quickly occurring in the front. Power grabbed the KOM to secure himself the jersey at the podium celebrations, along with the most aggressive prize, but the group was all back together once the fast descent was made.
The peloton was over 12 minutes down on the leaders when it reached the KOM point, all impetus for the chase extinguished due to the fact the majority of the team were represented up front.
On the entry to the feed zone, the front group split again as Meyer needed a few front wheel after flatting. He chased back on and it was all back together at the front after the riders had picked up supplies.
The gap back to the peloton was steadily expanding as it hit the 17 minutes mark within the final 25km with the front group starting to anticipate the finish.
At 15km to go, Meyer launched his race winning move with Cooper the only rider to join him. On the fast entry to Bendigo, the two enjoyed a 10-second gap over the chasers with Torckler and Norris attempting to bridge but to no avail.
On the first of the two finishing laps around the gold rush city, Meyer took the points and when they came around again, it was Meyer repeating the dosage to take his first win of the season and important bonus seconds on the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:29:47
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|12
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|14
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|15
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|17
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|18
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|19
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|21
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|22
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:06
|23
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|24
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:38
|25
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|26
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|27
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|29
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|30
|James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|31
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|32
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|36
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|37
|Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|38
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|39
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|45
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|46
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|47
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|48
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|49
|Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|50
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|51
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|52
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|53
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|54
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|55
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|57
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|58
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|59
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|61
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|62
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|63
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|64
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|65
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|66
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|67
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|68
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|69
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|72
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|73
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|75
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|77
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|78
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|80
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|82
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|84
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|88
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|89
|Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|DNF
|Alder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|DNF
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|DNF
|Rico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|3
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|4
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|10:29:41
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|0:21:06
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:38
|6
|KordaMentha Australian National Team
|7
|Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
|0:51:06
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|12
|JLT Condor
|1:16:34
|13
|Search2retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
|14
|Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|15
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|16
|Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:32:15
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|12
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|13
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|14
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30
|15
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|21
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|22
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:23
|23
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:31
|24
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:45
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:46
|26
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:47
|28
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|29
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|31
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:25:48
|32
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:49
|33
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:25:50
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:25:51
|37
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|38
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:25:52
|39
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|40
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|41
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|43
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|45
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:53
|46
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|48
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|49
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|50
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:25:54
|52
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|53
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|56
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|57
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:25:55
|58
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|59
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|60
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|62
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|63
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|64
|Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|65
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|66
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|67
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|68
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:25:56
|69
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|71
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|72
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|74
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|75
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:57
|76
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|77
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|78
|Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:25:58
|79
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|80
|Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|81
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:59
|82
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|83
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:26:00
|84
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:02
|85
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|86
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:26:03
|87
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:26:04
|89
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|12
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|7
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3:32:43
|2
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|3
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|5
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:20:55
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:18
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:23
|9
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:25:24
|10
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|10:37:31
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|0:21:29
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:55
|6
|KordaMentha Australian National Team
|0:25:56
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:07
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:22
|9
|Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
|0:51:23
|10
|Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:51:31
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:41
|12
|JLT Condor
|1:16:47
|13
|Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|1:16:48
|14
|Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
|1:16:51
|15
|Search2retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
|1:16:57
|16
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:17:03
