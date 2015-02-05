Trending

Jayco Herald Sun Tour: Meyer wins in Bendigo to take overall race lead

Orica-GreenEdge and Avanti occupy top four on stage and GC

Image 1 of 20

Cameron Meyer takes it easily

Cameron Meyer takes it easily
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 20

Will Clarke was in good spirits prior to the stage start

Will Clarke was in good spirits prior to the stage start
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 20

Mark O'Brien working hard with 20km to go

Mark O'Brien working hard with 20km to go
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 20

Cameron Myer makes a strong attack

Cameron Myer makes a strong attack
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 20

Lachlan Norris and Michael Torckler try to follow

Lachlan Norris and Michael Torckler try to follow
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 20

Only Joe Cooper can stay with Meyer

Only Joe Cooper can stay with Meyer
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 20

The leading duo sprint for the line

The leading duo sprint for the line
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 20

For the sprint for third Patrick Bevan won ahead of Simon Clarke

For the sprint for third Patrick Bevan won ahead of Simon Clarke
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 20

Good work Cameron

Good work Cameron
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 20

Only in Australia

Only in Australia
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 20

Scott Davies and Grant Ferguson were working well in the break

Scott Davies and Grant Ferguson were working well in the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 20

The leafy surroundings of Mount Massedon

The leafy surroundings of Mount Massedon
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 20

The peloton head up into some cooler temperature for a while

The peloton head up into some cooler temperature for a while
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 20

Will Clarkwe in the leaders jersey decends

Will Clarkwe in the leaders jersey decends
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 20

Jim Songezo of MTN - Qhubeka leads the chase

Jim Songezo of MTN - Qhubeka leads the chase
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 20

Blue skies make for nice colours

Blue skies make for nice colours
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 20

Robbie Hucker was helping with the chase

Robbie Hucker was helping with the chase
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 20

Eventually the main group slowed up

Eventually the main group slowed up
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 20

Matthew Wilson talks tactics with Simon Clarke

Matthew Wilson talks tactics with Simon Clarke
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 20

Meyer on the podium in the leaders jersey

Meyer on the podium in the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A late attack from a select group group that formed on the first climb of the day saw Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) trump New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper (Avanti) to move into the overall race lead after the 146km stage. Pat Bevin (Avanti) won the sprint for third place ahead of defending champion Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the riders riders occupy the top of the GC in stage order.

Meyer grabs Orica-GreenEdge's first win of 2015

"It was a hard day out there and from the first hill you could see it was on," said Meyer, who leads Cooper by four seconds and Bevin by 15 seconds. "There was twenty of us away and that’s how it stayed until the finish. There was lots of attacks at the finish and I had to bide my time for the right move. I love that sort of race, 20 guys just like it used to be on the track with the points race and trying to judge when to make the move and I made the right one.

"I brought an Avanti guy which was perfect, he didn’t want to give me a turn in the last 10km which I got a little angry with but I still had enough to win and I am really happy."

As Meyer, explained he knew that Cooper was unlikely to take a turn but persisted nevertheless and was rewarded for doing so.

"[I had a] few words to try and encourage him to come through but I knew his situation with three teammates behind and Pat Bevin, who’s one of the fastest [in the break], who won the sprint but it was about trying to encourage him to get that five percent," Meyer said. "He wouldn’t do it, but I managed to get him to lead the sprint out which I love coming from back in a long sprint after a hard day."

Cooper, who entered the race with aspirations for the overall explained Avanti's tactics once the break had been established.

"My role was to mark cam and when he went I was able to respond and it was one of the hardest 10km I’ve done," Cooper said. "The plan to bring it all back together for a bunch kick for Paddy, who cleaned up, but it was Cam and I up the road.

"I’m sure we’ll come up with some sort of plans to give me the edge but he’s world class and hats off to him today. He had a good ride."

A fast and uphill start

The race started with a category one climb, Mt Macedon, just four kilometres into the stage. After a primary school rendition of the national anthem, the riders headed down the hill from the Mt Macedon hotel for four kilometres only to turn around and start climbing. Orica-GreenEdge put the hammer down via Damien Howson to form a select 21-rider group on the early slopes of the climb.

The group contained Simon Clarke, Cameron Meyer, Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge), Serge Pauwels (MTN - Qhubeka), Lucas Euser, Christopher Jones, Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Patrick Bevin, Patrick Shaw. Mark O'Brien, Joseph Cooper (Avanti), Michael Torckler, Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts), Mitchell Cooper (Navitas Satalyst), Chris Hamilton, Lachlan Morton (KordaMentha Australian Team), Grant Ferguson, Scott Davies (Great Britain National Team) and Robert Power (U23 Australia).

When they crested for the KOM points, Rob Power (U23 Australia) grabbed maximum points ahead of Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts) while the second group on the road, including race leader Will Clarke (Drapac) come over 35 seconds in arrears.

With the sprinters all but eliminated just 10km into the day, the breakaway's advantage had grown to 1:50 on the flat roads after the descent.

At the first sprint point of the day in Kyneton, Summerhill took the spoils ahead of Shaw and Hamilton with the advantage reaching 3:30 minutes.

At the 60km mark, the 21-riders started the ascent of the second climb of the day, up Mt Alexander, with a 50-50 split quickly occurring in the front. Power grabbed the KOM to secure himself the jersey at the podium celebrations, along with the most aggressive prize, but the group was all back together once the fast descent was made.

The peloton was over 12 minutes down on the leaders when it reached the KOM point, all impetus for the chase extinguished due to the fact the majority of the team were represented up front.

On the entry to the feed zone, the front group split again as Meyer needed a few front wheel after flatting. He chased back on and it was all back together at the front after the riders had picked up supplies.

The gap back to the peloton was steadily expanding as it hit the 17 minutes mark within the final 25km with the front group starting to anticipate the finish.

At 15km to go, Meyer launched his race winning move with Cooper the only rider to join him. On the fast entry to Bendigo, the two enjoyed a 10-second gap over the chasers with Torckler and Norris attempting to bridge but to no avail.

On the first of the two finishing laps around the gold rush city, Meyer took the points and when they came around again, it was Meyer repeating the dosage to take his first win of the season and important bonus seconds on the line.

Results

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:29:47
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:10
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
8Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
9Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
11Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
12Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
14Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
15Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
16Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
17Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
18Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
19Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
21Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
22Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:06
23Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:38
25Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
26Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
27Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
29Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
30James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
31Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
32Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
36Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
37Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
38Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
39Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
40Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
41Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
42Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
43Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
44Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
45Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
46Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
47Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
48Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
49Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
50Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
51David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
52Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
53Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
54Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
55Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
57Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
58Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
59Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
61Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
62Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
63Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
64Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
65Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
66Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
67David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
68Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
69Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
72Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
73Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
74Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
75Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
76Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
77Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
78Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
79Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
80Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
81Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
82Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
84Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
86William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
88Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
89Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
DNFAlder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
DNFOliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
DNFThomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
DNFRico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team

Intermediate sprints - Kyneton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team4
3Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team2

Pall Mall Bendigo #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team4
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team2

Pall Mall Bendigo #2 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team8
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team6
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4

Mountains - Mt Macedon (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team24pts
2Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts16
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka8
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4

Mt Alexander (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team24pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling16
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team8
4Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts4

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge10:29:41
2Avanti Racing Team
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:10
4Great Britain National Team0:21:06
5Team Budget Forklifts0:25:38
6KordaMentha Australian National Team
7Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team0:51:06
8Drapac Professional Cycling
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
11Androni Giocattoli
12JLT Condor1:16:34
13Search2retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team
14Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
15African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
16Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:32:15
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:15
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:19
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:23
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:27
9Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:28
10Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
12Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
13Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
14Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:30
15Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
19Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
21Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
22Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:23
23Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:31
24William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:45
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:46
26Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:25:47
28Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
29Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
31Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:25:48
32Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:25:49
33Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor0:25:50
34Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
35Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
36Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:25:51
37Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
38Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:25:52
39Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
40Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
41John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
43Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
44James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
45Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:53
46Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
47Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
48Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
49Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
50Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
51Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:25:54
52Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
53Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
54Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
56Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
57Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:25:55
58Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
59Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
60Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
62Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
63Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
64Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
65Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
66Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
67Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
68Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:56
69Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
71Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
72Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
74Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
75Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:57
76Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
77Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
78Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:25:58
79Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
80Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
81Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:25:59
82Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
83Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:26:00
84Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:02
85David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
86Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:26:03
87Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:26:04
89Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team12
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team6
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team6
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
7Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team2

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team48pts
2Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts20
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling16
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team8
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka8
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team3:32:43
2Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
3Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:01
4Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
5Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:02
6Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:20:55
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:18
8Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:23
9Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:25:24
10David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge10:37:31
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
4Great Britain National Team0:21:29
5Team Budget Forklifts0:25:55
6KordaMentha Australian National Team0:25:56
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:07
8MTN - Qhubeka0:51:22
9Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team0:51:23
10Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:51:31
11Androni Giocattoli0:51:41
12JLT Condor1:16:47
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team1:16:48
14Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody1:16:51
15Search2retain-Health.com.au Cycling Team1:16:57
16African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:17:03

 

