Jayco Herald Sun Tour: First professional win for Ewan in Nagambie

Meyer retains overall race lead

Image 1 of 19

Brenton Jones crashes on the finish line

Brenton Jones crashes on the finish line
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 19

The peloton spread out on the road to Nagambie

The peloton spread out on the road to Nagambie
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 19

Scrubby bushland along the course today

Scrubby bushland along the course today
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 19

Tyler Farrer and Will Clarke pushing it to the finish

Tyler Farrer and Will Clarke pushing it to the finish
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 19

UnitedHealthCare went to the front on the way to the finish

UnitedHealthCare went to the front on the way to the finish
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 19

Caleb Ewan wins the stage in front of a crashing Brenton Jones

Caleb Ewan wins the stage in front of a crashing Brenton Jones
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 19

Brenton Jones was brused and battered but will ride tomorrow

Brenton Jones was brused and battered but will ride tomorrow
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 19

The stage two podium

The stage two podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 19

Cameron Meyer looked comfortable despite the fast pace today

Cameron Meyer looked comfortable despite the fast pace today
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 19

Adrian Hegyvary leads the chase

Adrian Hegyvary leads the chase
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 19

The race started on the Bendigo velodrome

The race started on the Bendigo velodrome
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 19

The race speeds through Bendigo

The race speeds through Bendigo
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 19

Thomas Moses was one of many break attempts

Thomas Moses was one of many break attempts
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 19

Chris Hamilton hit the dirt but came out unhurt

Chris Hamilton hit the dirt but came out unhurt
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 19

A large group attempts to break free

A large group attempts to break free
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 19

Steele von Hoff pushing it of the front

Steele von Hoff pushing it of the front
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 19

The peloton choose their line over a pick-a-plank bridge

The peloton choose their line over a pick-a-plank bridge
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 19

Tyler Farrer leads the days main break

Tyler Farrer leads the days main break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 19

Cameron Meyer retains the leaders jersey

Cameron Meyer retains the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A hot Friday afternoon in Nagambie was the setting of Caleb Ewan's (Orica-GreenEdge) first professional victory. Having won three stages at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic last month, Ewan was the fastest after the 117km stage ahead of Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australia) and Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts).

A crash in the final 20m of the stage was the result of Witmitz's knee and Brenton Jones' (Drapac) handlebars touching, bringing down Jones who slid across the finish in fifth place. Jones referred to it as a "racing incident, it's just the joys of sprinting" and will asses his injuries in the morning before deciding whether to continue in the race.

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.

"I think with ten km to go, all the lead out trains started to go to the front and we sat back and waited a bit, watching it all happening on the right hand side of the road," Ewan told reporters after his win. "When everyone started to die down little bit, maybe a kilometre before the corner [with 400m to go] we came to the front and drilled it.

"We were being challenged down the back straight here but our guys were pretty fresh and we hit out into the final corner and I came round in good position and won from there."

Yesterday it was Meyer winning in Bendigo and opening GreenEdge's account and as he prophesised, once the ball was rolling it was quickly up to speed with Ewan nabbing a second straight stage win.

"After nationals and not winning and then going to Cadel's race and not even finishing, I felt a bit of pressure today to get a good result and definitely win," Ewan said. "It's sort of a relief to come across the line first and a lot of pressure is lifted of your shoulders.

"Hopefully we have the same scenario as today and we can do a good lead out and hopefully go for another stage win today."

Starting on the Tom Flood Velodrome in Bendigo, the host of the annual madison event, the peloton completed three laps of the track before heading out of the city. When the race director dropped the flag to signify the neutral zone complete and racing had commenced, the peloton's speed quickly reached a speed that hovered around the 60km/h mark as the day's breakaway was trying to get established.

The teams which missed out on the break yesterday, African Wildlife Safaris, Data #3, CharterMason and JTL Condor, were active on the front as they attempted to get their riders clear.

Puncturing just before the first sprint point of the race at just 5.7km, Harry Carpenter was forced to chase hard as the pace was upped. Craig Evers (Data #3) crossed the line first ahead of Joel Strachan (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team) as riders continued to get the break established.

Tom Moses (JTL Condor) tried to get away but Drapac and UnitedHealthcare were covering the move until happy with the complexion of the break.

The aggressive opening to the stage continued until the 42km mark when Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Michael Cumming (JTL Condor) were allowed to get free. The trio established a 1:19 minute advantage at the first and only KOM point of the day three kilometres later with Farrar taking the maximum points.

The leader's advantage grew to a maximum of 2:49 minutes when they came through for the second sprint point of the day in Heathcote with Farrar leading them across the line with no contest.

From Heathcote, it was dry sparse kangaroo country on offer scenically with little change in the landscape and race situation.

Inside the 40km, the peloton started to bring the break back closer to two minutes with UnitedHealthcare doing the majority of the pace setting. 10km later and the gap continued to fall and the speed of the chase was being felt up front with Cumming unable to continue was absorbed by the peloton.

Inside the final 20km, the gap was at a sole minute and the break was doomed despite the best efforts of Clarke and Farrar, with the American claiming the most aggressive jersey. The duo were reeled in and soft pedalled home as the last two finishers, missing the spill and Ewan's first win in front of the Black Caviar statue on the banks of Lake Nagambie.

 

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:38:51
2Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
3Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
6Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
9Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
13Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
14Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
15Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
16Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
17Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
19Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
20Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
24Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
27Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
29Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
30Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
33Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
34Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
37Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
38Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
39Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
40Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
41Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
43Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
46Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
47Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
48Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
49Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
50Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
51Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
52Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
54Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
55Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
56Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
57Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
58Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
60Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
61Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
62Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
63David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
64Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
65Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
66Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
67Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
68Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
69David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
70Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
71Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
73Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
74Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
75Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
76Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
77Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
78Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:19
79Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
80Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:22
81Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
82Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
83Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
84Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
85Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
86Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:37
87Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:46
88Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:13
89William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:14

Intermediate sprints - Bendigo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody6pts
2Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team4
3Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team2

Heathcote
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor4
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Nagambie (Stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10pts
2Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team8
3Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4

KOM - Redesdale (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12pts
2Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor8
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge7:56:33
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5MTN- Qhubeka
6JLT Condor
7Androni Giocattoli
8Avanti Racing Team
9Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
10Team Budget Forklifts
11KordaMentha Australian National Team
12Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
14Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
15Great Britain National Team
16Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6:11:06
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:04
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:15
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:19
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:23
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:27
9Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:28
10Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
12Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
13Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
14Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:30
15Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
18Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
19Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
20Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
21Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
22Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:31
23Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:45
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:36
25Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:25:42
26Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:25:45
27Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:46
28Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:25:47
29Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
31Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor0:25:50
32Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:51
34Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:25:52
35Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
36John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
39James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
40Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:53
41Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
42Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
43Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
44Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
45Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:25:54
46Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
47Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
48Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:25:55
50Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
51Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
52Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
55Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
56Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
57Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
58Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
59Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
60Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:25:56
61Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
63Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
64Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
65Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
66Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:25:57
67Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
68Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
69Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:25:58
70Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
71Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:25:59
72Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:26:00
74Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:02
75David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
76Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:26:03
77Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:06
79Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:26:13
80Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:26:14
81Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:15
82Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:26:16
83Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:26:17
84Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:26:18
85Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:26:23
86Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:26:24
87Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:26:40
88William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:26:59
89Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team12
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
4Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team8
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody6
7Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team6
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team6
10Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
12John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
13Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor4
14Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team4
15Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team2
16Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team2
17William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team48pts
2Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts20
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling16
4Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team8
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka8
7Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor8
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
9William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team6:11:34
2Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
3Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:01
4Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
5Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:02
6Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:21:17
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:08
8Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:23
9David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:25:24
10Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:25:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge18:34:04
2Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
4Great Britain National Team0:21:29
5Team Budget Forklifts0:25:55
6KordaMentha Australian National Team0:25:56
7Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:07
8MTN - Qhubeka0:51:22
9Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team0:51:23
10Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:51:31
11Androni Giocattoli0:51:41
12JLT Condor1:16:47
13Charter Mason Giant Racing Team1:16:48
14Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody1:16:51
15Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team1:16:57
16African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1:17:03

 

