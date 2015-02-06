Jayco Herald Sun Tour: First professional win for Ewan in Nagambie
Meyer retains overall race lead
Stage 2: Bendigo - Nagambie
A hot Friday afternoon in Nagambie was the setting of Caleb Ewan's (Orica-GreenEdge) first professional victory. Having won three stages at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic last month, Ewan was the fastest after the 117km stage ahead of Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australia) and Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts).
A crash in the final 20m of the stage was the result of Witmitz's knee and Brenton Jones' (Drapac) handlebars touching, bringing down Jones who slid across the finish in fifth place. Jones referred to it as a "racing incident, it's just the joys of sprinting" and will asses his injuries in the morning before deciding whether to continue in the race.
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.
"I think with ten km to go, all the lead out trains started to go to the front and we sat back and waited a bit, watching it all happening on the right hand side of the road," Ewan told reporters after his win. "When everyone started to die down little bit, maybe a kilometre before the corner [with 400m to go] we came to the front and drilled it.
"We were being challenged down the back straight here but our guys were pretty fresh and we hit out into the final corner and I came round in good position and won from there."
Yesterday it was Meyer winning in Bendigo and opening GreenEdge's account and as he prophesised, once the ball was rolling it was quickly up to speed with Ewan nabbing a second straight stage win.
"After nationals and not winning and then going to Cadel's race and not even finishing, I felt a bit of pressure today to get a good result and definitely win," Ewan said. "It's sort of a relief to come across the line first and a lot of pressure is lifted of your shoulders.
"Hopefully we have the same scenario as today and we can do a good lead out and hopefully go for another stage win today."
Starting on the Tom Flood Velodrome in Bendigo, the host of the annual madison event, the peloton completed three laps of the track before heading out of the city. When the race director dropped the flag to signify the neutral zone complete and racing had commenced, the peloton's speed quickly reached a speed that hovered around the 60km/h mark as the day's breakaway was trying to get established.
The teams which missed out on the break yesterday, African Wildlife Safaris, Data #3, CharterMason and JTL Condor, were active on the front as they attempted to get their riders clear.
Puncturing just before the first sprint point of the race at just 5.7km, Harry Carpenter was forced to chase hard as the pace was upped. Craig Evers (Data #3) crossed the line first ahead of Joel Strachan (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team) as riders continued to get the break established.
Tom Moses (JTL Condor) tried to get away but Drapac and UnitedHealthcare were covering the move until happy with the complexion of the break.
The aggressive opening to the stage continued until the 42km mark when Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Michael Cumming (JTL Condor) were allowed to get free. The trio established a 1:19 minute advantage at the first and only KOM point of the day three kilometres later with Farrar taking the maximum points.
The leader's advantage grew to a maximum of 2:49 minutes when they came through for the second sprint point of the day in Heathcote with Farrar leading them across the line with no contest.
From Heathcote, it was dry sparse kangaroo country on offer scenically with little change in the landscape and race situation.
Inside the 40km, the peloton started to bring the break back closer to two minutes with UnitedHealthcare doing the majority of the pace setting. 10km later and the gap continued to fall and the speed of the chase was being felt up front with Cumming unable to continue was absorbed by the peloton.
Inside the final 20km, the gap was at a sole minute and the break was doomed despite the best efforts of Clarke and Farrar, with the American claiming the most aggressive jersey. The duo were reeled in and soft pedalled home as the last two finishers, missing the spill and Ewan's first win in front of the Black Caviar statue on the banks of Lake Nagambie.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:38:51
|2
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|3
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|10
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|13
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|15
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|16
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|19
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|20
|Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|30
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|33
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|34
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|37
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|38
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|39
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|40
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|41
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|43
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|47
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|48
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|49
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|50
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|51
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|52
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|54
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|55
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|56
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|57
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|58
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|60
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|61
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|62
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|63
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|64
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|65
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|66
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|67
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|68
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|69
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|70
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|71
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|73
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|74
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|75
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|76
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|77
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|78
|Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:00:19
|79
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|80
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:22
|81
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|82
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|84
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|85
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|86
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|87
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:46
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:13
|89
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|6
|pts
|2
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|4
|3
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|8
|3
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|pts
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|7:56:33
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|MTN- Qhubeka
|6
|JLT Condor
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Avanti Racing Team
|9
|Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|10
|Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|KordaMentha Australian National Team
|12
|Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
|13
|Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|14
|Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|15
|Great Britain National Team
|16
|Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6:11:06
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:29
|12
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|13
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|14
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30
|15
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|21
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|22
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:31
|23
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:45
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:36
|25
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:25:42
|26
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:45
|27
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:46
|28
|Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:25:47
|29
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|31
|Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:25:50
|32
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:51
|34
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:25:52
|35
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|36
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|39
|James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|40
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:53
|41
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|43
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|44
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|45
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|46
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|49
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:25:55
|50
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|51
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|52
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|55
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|56
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|57
|Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|58
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|59
|Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|60
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:25:56
|61
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|63
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|65
|Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|66
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:25:57
|67
|Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|68
|Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|69
|Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:25:58
|70
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|71
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:59
|72
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:26:00
|74
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:02
|75
|David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|76
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:26:03
|77
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:06
|79
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:26:13
|80
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:26:14
|81
|Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:15
|82
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:26:16
|83
|Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:26:17
|84
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:26:18
|85
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:26:23
|86
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:24
|87
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:26:40
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:26:59
|89
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|12
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|8
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
|6
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|10
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|12
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|14
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|4
|15
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|2
|16
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|17
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|7
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|6:11:34
|2
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|3
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|5
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:21:17
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:08
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:23
|9
|David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|0:25:24
|10
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
|0:25:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|18:34:04
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Great Britain National Team
|0:21:29
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:25:55
|6
|KordaMentha Australian National Team
|0:25:56
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:07
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:22
|9
|Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team
|0:51:23
|10
|Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
|0:51:31
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:41
|12
|JLT Condor
|1:16:47
|13
|Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
|1:16:48
|14
|Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
|1:16:51
|15
|Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
|1:16:57
|16
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1:17:03
