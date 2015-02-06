Image 1 of 19 Brenton Jones crashes on the finish line (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 19 The peloton spread out on the road to Nagambie (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 19 Scrubby bushland along the course today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 19 Tyler Farrer and Will Clarke pushing it to the finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 19 UnitedHealthCare went to the front on the way to the finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 19 Caleb Ewan wins the stage in front of a crashing Brenton Jones (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 19 Brenton Jones was brused and battered but will ride tomorrow (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 19 The stage two podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 19 Cameron Meyer looked comfortable despite the fast pace today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 19 Adrian Hegyvary leads the chase (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 19 The race started on the Bendigo velodrome (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 19 The race speeds through Bendigo (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 19 Thomas Moses was one of many break attempts (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 19 Chris Hamilton hit the dirt but came out unhurt (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 19 A large group attempts to break free (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 19 Steele von Hoff pushing it of the front (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 19 The peloton choose their line over a pick-a-plank bridge (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 19 Tyler Farrer leads the days main break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 19 Cameron Meyer retains the leaders jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A hot Friday afternoon in Nagambie was the setting of Caleb Ewan's (Orica-GreenEdge) first professional victory. Having won three stages at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic last month, Ewan was the fastest after the 117km stage ahead of Steele von Hoff (KordaMentha Australia) and Sam Witmitz (Budget Forklifts).

A crash in the final 20m of the stage was the result of Witmitz's knee and Brenton Jones' (Drapac) handlebars touching, bringing down Jones who slid across the finish in fifth place. Jones referred to it as a "racing incident, it's just the joys of sprinting" and will asses his injuries in the morning before deciding whether to continue in the race.

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall lead.

"I think with ten km to go, all the lead out trains started to go to the front and we sat back and waited a bit, watching it all happening on the right hand side of the road," Ewan told reporters after his win. "When everyone started to die down little bit, maybe a kilometre before the corner [with 400m to go] we came to the front and drilled it.

"We were being challenged down the back straight here but our guys were pretty fresh and we hit out into the final corner and I came round in good position and won from there."

Yesterday it was Meyer winning in Bendigo and opening GreenEdge's account and as he prophesised, once the ball was rolling it was quickly up to speed with Ewan nabbing a second straight stage win.

"After nationals and not winning and then going to Cadel's race and not even finishing, I felt a bit of pressure today to get a good result and definitely win," Ewan said. "It's sort of a relief to come across the line first and a lot of pressure is lifted of your shoulders.

"Hopefully we have the same scenario as today and we can do a good lead out and hopefully go for another stage win today."

Starting on the Tom Flood Velodrome in Bendigo, the host of the annual madison event, the peloton completed three laps of the track before heading out of the city. When the race director dropped the flag to signify the neutral zone complete and racing had commenced, the peloton's speed quickly reached a speed that hovered around the 60km/h mark as the day's breakaway was trying to get established.

The teams which missed out on the break yesterday, African Wildlife Safaris, Data #3, CharterMason and JTL Condor, were active on the front as they attempted to get their riders clear.

Puncturing just before the first sprint point of the race at just 5.7km, Harry Carpenter was forced to chase hard as the pace was upped. Craig Evers (Data #3) crossed the line first ahead of Joel Strachan (Navitas Satalyst Racing Team) as riders continued to get the break established.

Tom Moses (JTL Condor) tried to get away but Drapac and UnitedHealthcare were covering the move until happy with the complexion of the break.

The aggressive opening to the stage continued until the 42km mark when Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Michael Cumming (JTL Condor) were allowed to get free. The trio established a 1:19 minute advantage at the first and only KOM point of the day three kilometres later with Farrar taking the maximum points.

The leader's advantage grew to a maximum of 2:49 minutes when they came through for the second sprint point of the day in Heathcote with Farrar leading them across the line with no contest.

From Heathcote, it was dry sparse kangaroo country on offer scenically with little change in the landscape and race situation.

Inside the 40km, the peloton started to bring the break back closer to two minutes with UnitedHealthcare doing the majority of the pace setting. 10km later and the gap continued to fall and the speed of the chase was being felt up front with Cumming unable to continue was absorbed by the peloton.

Inside the final 20km, the gap was at a sole minute and the break was doomed despite the best efforts of Clarke and Farrar, with the American claiming the most aggressive jersey. The duo were reeled in and soft pedalled home as the last two finishers, missing the spill and Ewan's first win in front of the Black Caviar statue on the banks of Lake Nagambie.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:38:51 2 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 3 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 10 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 13 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 15 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 16 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 19 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 20 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 24 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 27 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 30 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 33 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 34 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 37 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 38 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 39 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 40 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 41 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 43 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 46 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 47 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 48 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 49 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 50 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 51 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 52 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 54 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 55 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 56 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 57 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 58 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 60 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 61 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 62 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 63 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 64 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 65 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 66 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 67 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 68 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 69 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 70 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 71 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 73 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 74 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 75 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 76 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 77 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 78 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:19 79 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 80 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:22 81 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 82 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 84 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 85 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 86 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:37 87 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:46 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:13 89 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:14

Intermediate sprints - Bendigo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 6 pts 2 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 4 3 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2

Heathcote # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 pts 2 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 4 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Nagambie (Stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 8 3 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4

KOM - Redesdale (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 pts 2 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 8 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 7:56:33 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 5 MTN- Qhubeka 6 JLT Condor 7 Androni Giocattoli 8 Avanti Racing Team 9 Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 10 Team Budget Forklifts 11 KordaMentha Australian National Team 12 Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody 13 Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 14 Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 15 Great Britain National Team 16 Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6:11:06 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:19 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:23 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:27 9 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:28 10 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 12 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 13 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 14 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:30 15 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 18 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 19 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 21 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:34 22 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:31 23 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:45 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:36 25 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:25:42 26 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:45 27 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:46 28 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:25:47 29 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 31 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 0:25:50 32 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 33 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:51 34 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:25:52 35 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 36 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 39 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 40 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:53 41 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 43 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 44 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 45 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:25:54 46 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 48 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:25:55 50 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 51 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 52 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 54 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 55 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 56 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 57 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 58 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 59 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 60 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:25:56 61 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 63 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 64 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 65 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 66 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:25:57 67 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 68 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 69 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:25:58 70 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 71 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:25:59 72 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:26:00 74 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:02 75 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 76 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:26:03 77 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 78 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:06 79 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:26:13 80 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:26:14 81 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:15 82 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:26:16 83 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:26:17 84 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:26:18 85 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:26:23 86 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:24 87 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:26:40 88 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:26:59 89 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 12 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 4 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 8 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Craig Evers (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 6 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 6 9 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 10 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 12 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 4 14 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 4 15 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 2 16 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2 17 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 48 pts 2 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 20 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 8 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 8 7 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 8 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 9 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 6:11:34 2 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 3 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:01 4 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 5 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:02 6 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:21:17 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:08 8 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:23 9 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:25:24 10 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:25:25