Jayco Herald Sun Tour past winners
Champions from 1952-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Simon Clarke (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|2013
|Calvin Watson (AUS) Jayco-VIS-Apollo
|2012
|No race held
|2011
|Nathan Haas (AUS) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2010
|No race held
|2009
|Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Garmin-Slipstream
|2008
|Stuart O'Grady (AUS) Team CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Matthew Wilson (AUS) Unibet.com
|2006
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) AG2R Prévoyance
|2004
|Jonas Ljungblad (SWE) Amore & Vita-Beretta
|2003
|Tim Johnson (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
|2002
|Baden Cooke (AUS) Française des Jeux
|2001
|Peter Wrolich (AUT) Gerolsteiner
|2000
|Eugen Wacker (KGZ) Mróz-Supradyn Witaminy
|1999
|Michael Blaudzun (DEN) Team home-Jack & Jones
|1998
|Alessandro Pozzi (ITA) Sweethearts Oranges
|1997
|Norman Alvis (USA) Sweethearts Oranges
|1996
|Scott Moninger (USA) Tattersall's
|1995
|Andy Bishop (USA) Echuca-Moama
|1994
|Christian Henn (GER) Team Telekom
|1993
|David Mann (GBR) Coors Light-Serotta
|1992
|Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
|1991
|Michael Engleman (USA) Coors Light
|1990
|Udo Bölts (GER) Caltex
|1989
|Marcel Arntz (NED) Paternina
|1988
|Adri van der Poel (NED) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
|1987
|Stefano Tomasini (ITA) Remac-Fanini
|1986
|Neil Stephens (AUS) Repco
|1985
|Malcolm Elliott (GBR) Raleigh-Weinmann
|1984
|Gary Sutton (AUS) Clarence Street Cyclery
|1983
|Shane Sutton (AUS) Clemenso-Mavic
|1982
|Terry Hammond (AUS) Clemenso-Mavic
|1981
|Clyde Sefton (AUS) Mansfield
|1980
|David Allan (AUS) Pony Sport Holland
|1979
|John Trevorrow (AUS) Warracknabeal
|1978
|Terry Hammond (AUS)
|1977
|John Trevorrow (AUS)
|1976
|Peter Besanko (AUS)
|1975
|John Trevorrow (AUS)
|1974
|Graham McVilly (AUS)
|1973
|Graham McVilly (AUS)
|1972
|Ken Evans (AUS)
|1971
|Graham McVilly (AUS)
|1970
|Trevor Williamson (AUS)
|1969
|Keith Oliver (AUS)
|1968
|Barry Waddell (AUS)
|1967
|Barry Waddell (AUS)
|1966
|Barry Waddell (AUS)
|1965
|Barry Waddell (AUS)
|1964
|Barry Waddell (AUS)
|1963
|Bill Lawrie (AUS)
|1962
|Bill Knevitt (AUS)
|1961
|John Young (AUS)
|1960
|Peter Panton (AUS)
|1959
|Peter Panton (AUS)
|1958
|John Young (AUS)
|1957
|Russell Mockridge (AUS)
|1956
|George Goodwin (AUS)
|1955
|Allan Geddes (AUS)
|1954
|Hector Sutherland (AUS)
|1953
|Basil Halsall (AUS)
|1952
|Keith Rowley (AUS)
