Jayco Herald Sun Tour past winners

Champions from 1952-2014

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Simon Clarke (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
2013Calvin Watson (AUS) Jayco-VIS-Apollo
2012No race held
2011Nathan Haas (AUS) Genesys Wealth Advisers
2010No race held
2009Bradley Wiggins (GBR) Garmin-Slipstream
2008Stuart O'Grady (AUS) Team CSC Saxo Bank
2007Matthew Wilson (AUS) Unibet.com
2006Simon Gerrans (AUS) AG2R Prévoyance
2005Simon Gerrans (AUS) AG2R Prévoyance
2004Jonas Ljungblad (SWE) Amore & Vita-Beretta
2003Tim Johnson (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
2002Baden Cooke (AUS) Française des Jeux
2001Peter Wrolich (AUT) Gerolsteiner
2000Eugen Wacker (KGZ) Mróz-Supradyn Witaminy
1999Michael Blaudzun (DEN) Team home-Jack & Jones
1998Alessandro Pozzi (ITA) Sweethearts Oranges
1997Norman Alvis (USA) Sweethearts Oranges
1996Scott Moninger (USA) Tattersall's
1995Andy Bishop (USA) Echuca-Moama
1994Christian Henn (GER) Team Telekom
1993David Mann (GBR) Coors Light-Serotta
1992Bart Bowen (USA) Subaru-Montgomery
1991Michael Engleman (USA) Coors Light
1990Udo Bölts (GER) Caltex
1989Marcel Arntz (NED) Paternina
1988Adri van der Poel (NED) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
1987Stefano Tomasini (ITA) Remac-Fanini
1986Neil Stephens (AUS) Repco
1985Malcolm Elliott (GBR) Raleigh-Weinmann
1984Gary Sutton (AUS) Clarence Street Cyclery
1983Shane Sutton (AUS) Clemenso-Mavic
1982Terry Hammond (AUS) Clemenso-Mavic
1981Clyde Sefton (AUS) Mansfield
1980David Allan (AUS) Pony Sport Holland
1979John Trevorrow (AUS) Warracknabeal
1978Terry Hammond (AUS)
1977John Trevorrow (AUS)
1976Peter Besanko (AUS)
1975John Trevorrow (AUS)
1974Graham McVilly (AUS)
1973Graham McVilly (AUS)
1972Ken Evans (AUS)
1971Graham McVilly (AUS)
1970Trevor Williamson (AUS)
1969Keith Oliver (AUS)
1968Barry Waddell (AUS)
1967Barry Waddell (AUS)
1966Barry Waddell (AUS)
1965Barry Waddell (AUS)
1964Barry Waddell (AUS)
1963Bill Lawrie (AUS)
1962Bill Knevitt (AUS)
1961John Young (AUS)
1960Peter Panton (AUS)
1959Peter Panton (AUS)
1958John Young (AUS)
1957Russell Mockridge (AUS)
1956George Goodwin (AUS)
1955Allan Geddes (AUS)
1954Hector Sutherland (AUS)
1953Basil Halsall (AUS)
1952Keith Rowley (AUS)

