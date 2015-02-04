Image 1 of 26 Will Clarke stands on the top step (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 2 of 26 Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 3 of 26 Lachlan Mortin starts his race (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 4 of 26 Simon Clarke drives it home (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 5 of 26 Steele von Hoff rode to 11th (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 6 of 26 Will Clarke (Drapac) in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 26 Caleb Ewan put in a solid performance for second (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 8 of 26 Full concentration from Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 9 of 26 Matt Brammeier rolls down the start ramp (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 10 of 26 Tongue out for extra concentration (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 11 of 26 Tyler Farrar on the finishing stretch (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 12 of 26 Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 13 of 26 Will Clarke Sprays the champaign (Image credit: Jump Media) Image 14 of 26 The Drapac guys on the hot seat after taking first and third place. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 26 Will Clarke recognises his win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 26 Caleb Ewan recovewrs after taking the lead. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 26 Caleb Ewan in the Young Riders Jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 26 Will Clarke on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 26 Cameron Meyer heads down the finish straight (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 26 Jones on the hot seat looking to hold onto the lead (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 26 Tyler Farrer had a strong ride as well (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 26 Brenton Jones (Drapac) on his way to third (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 26 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes in second place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 26 Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 26 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) about to finish in seventh (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 26 of 26 The prologue podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

On a warm evening along Melbourne’s Southbank, Will Clarke (Drapac) claimed victory in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour prologue to pull on the first leader’s jersey of the race. Having placed third last year, Clarke posted the fastest time at the half-way check and crossed the line still holding the fastest time of 2:35.53 minutes.

Clarke disposed Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) from the hot seat who in turn had knocked Clarke's teammate Brenton Jones off the porch.

"I’ve been thinking about it for 12-months so I’ve had some time to go over it and think about where I could make up a bit of ground so, as always in a short prologue, it’s always close and just under a second to Caleb. It’s just about driving it as hard as you can the whole time," Clarke told reporters after the race.

The adjustment to the course, which saw 400 metres trimmed and a new start from last year where he almost crashed, proved beneficial to Clarke who took his fourth professional win.

"The starts a bit different so I went over it four of five times just to get it in my mind how to take the corners. It’s a bit different at race pace but you still get an idea of how to take it," Clarke said.

As race leader, Clarke explained how he sees' the team tackling the forthcoming stages, counting himself out for a bid at overall victory.

"I'm probably not the GC rider for Drapac but we have some strong climbers and BJ [Jones] can sprint so hopefully I can help him out on the sprint stages and maybe I can look for a breakaway for myself," Clarke said

Identifying Ewan as a threat, Clarke added "I knew Caleb would be right up there. It’s only a two-and-a half minute effort and he’s one of the up and coming sprinters so to ride a good prologue you normally have to be a good combination of fast and not bad at time trialling."

For Ewan, it's another second place but the 20-year-old is prime position to take over the race lead with tomorrow's stage set to finish in a bunch sprint in which he should feature at the pointy end.

"I knew a short prologue like this could suit me and it turned out it did," said Ewan, who will wear the best young rider jersey. "When we are the only WorldTour team here, we are expected to do well and win overall so it's always going to be hard, especially with six guys. It will be tough but I think we can handle it."

"Tyler Farrar and Matt Goss are always going to be quick and they are guys who ride the Tour de France," Ewan said of who sees as his sprint rivals. "Steele von Hoff is going really well also and Brenton showed he has good form so there are a few good sprinters here and it’s going to be pretty tough."



Early pace setters

As the first rider out of the start gate it was no surprise that Rob Power (U23 Australia) went straight into the hot seat with a time of 2:47.38 minutes but he didn't make it onto the podium as the second starter of the day, Chris Lawless (Great Britain) immediately disposed with a time that was five seconds quicker.

Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge) then knocked off Lawless by one second. Nine riders came through without challenging the time but it was the tenth, Joe Cooper (Avanti) that succeeded in unsettling him by three seconds.

It was one Kiwi unsettling another though as Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) then came through one second faster with a time of 2:37.19 minutes. Jones recovered from a slow start that saw him seventh at the half-way point to post a new quickest time of 2:36.85 minutes and it was then a case of keeping up with Jones if riders still held aspirations for victory.

Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) came through the half-way check with the fastest time but faded in the finale to temporarily occupy third place.

Ewan became the third Orica-GreenEdge to occupy the hot seat as he turned the fifth fastest time at half-way to the quickest on the finish line with a 2:36.42 minutes but it was Clarke making amends for last year and claiming Drapac's second win of the season after Wouter Wippert's Tour Down Under success.

Defending champion Simon Clarke finished in seventh, ahead of his main GC rivals as GreenEdge placed four riders in the top ten while Avanti had three.

Tomorrow's stage of the race starts in Mount Macedon and finishes in Bendigo 152km later.

Results

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:35 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:02 5 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 9 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:03 11 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:04 14 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 0:00:05 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:06 18 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:00:07 22 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 26 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 29 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:08 30 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 32 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 33 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 34 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:09 36 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 37 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 40 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:10 42 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 43 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 44 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 45 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 46 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 47 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 48 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 49 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 50 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 51 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 52 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 53 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 54 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:11 55 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 56 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 57 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Alder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 59 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 60 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 61 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 62 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 63 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 64 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:12 65 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 68 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 69 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 70 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:00:13 71 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 72 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 73 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 75 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 76 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 77 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:14 78 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 79 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 81 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 82 Nick Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian National Team 0:00:15 83 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Rico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:16 85 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 86 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:17 87 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 88 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 89 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:18 90 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 91 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:19 93 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 DNS Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:36 2 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:05 3 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:06 4 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 5 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:07 6 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 7 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 8 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 0:00:08 9 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 10 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 0:07:50 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:01 3 Avanti Racing Team 0:00:02 4 JLT Condor 0:00:13 5 Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 0:00:14 6 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:16 7 Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team 0:00:17 8 Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody 9 Team Budget Forklifts 10 KordaMentha Australian National Team 0:00:18 11 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:19 12 Great Britain National Team 0:00:23 13 Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 14 Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:00:25 15 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:29 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:35

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:35 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:02 5 Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 9 Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:03 11 Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:04 14 Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor 0:00:05 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:06 18 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 0:00:07 22 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 26 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 29 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:08 30 Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 32 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 33 Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 34 Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:09 36 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 37 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 40 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 41 Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:10 42 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 43 Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 44 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 45 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 46 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 47 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 48 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team 49 Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 50 Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 51 Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 52 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 53 Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 54 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:11 55 Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 56 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 57 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Alder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 59 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team 60 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 61 Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 62 Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 63 Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 64 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:12 65 Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 68 Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 69 Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 70 Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team 0:00:13 71 Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 72 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 73 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 75 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 76 Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 77 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:14 78 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team 79 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 81 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 82 Nick Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian National Team 0:00:15 83 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Rico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:16 85 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 86 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:17 87 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 88 David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody 89 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:18 90 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team 91 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 92 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team 0:00:19 93 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21