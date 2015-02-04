Trending

Will Clarke wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour opener

Caleb Ewan and Brenton Jones round out prologue podium

Image 1 of 26

Will Clarke stands on the top step

Will Clarke stands on the top step
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 2 of 26

Lachlan Morton

Lachlan Morton
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 3 of 26

Lachlan Mortin starts his race

Lachlan Mortin starts his race
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 4 of 26

Simon Clarke drives it home

Simon Clarke drives it home
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 5 of 26

Steele von Hoff rode to 11th

Steele von Hoff rode to 11th
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 6 of 26

Will Clarke (Drapac) in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 race

Will Clarke (Drapac) in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 race
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 26

Caleb Ewan put in a solid performance for second

Caleb Ewan put in a solid performance for second
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 8 of 26

Full concentration from Caleb Ewan

Full concentration from Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 9 of 26

Matt Brammeier rolls down the start ramp

Matt Brammeier rolls down the start ramp
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 10 of 26

Tongue out for extra concentration

Tongue out for extra concentration
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 11 of 26

Tyler Farrar on the finishing stretch

Tyler Farrar on the finishing stretch
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 12 of 26

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare)

Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 13 of 26

Will Clarke Sprays the champaign

Will Clarke Sprays the champaign
(Image credit: Jump Media)
Image 14 of 26

The Drapac guys on the hot seat after taking first and third place.

The Drapac guys on the hot seat after taking first and third place.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 26

Will Clarke recognises his win.

Will Clarke recognises his win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 26

Caleb Ewan recovewrs after taking the lead.

Caleb Ewan recovewrs after taking the lead.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 26

Caleb Ewan in the Young Riders Jersey

Caleb Ewan in the Young Riders Jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 26

Will Clarke on the podium

Will Clarke on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 26

Cameron Meyer heads down the finish straight

Cameron Meyer heads down the finish straight
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 26

Jones on the hot seat looking to hold onto the lead

Jones on the hot seat looking to hold onto the lead
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 26

Tyler Farrer had a strong ride as well

Tyler Farrer had a strong ride as well
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 26

Brenton Jones (Drapac) on his way to third

Brenton Jones (Drapac) on his way to third
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 26

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes in second place

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) finishes in second place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 26

Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place

Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 26

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) about to finish in seventh

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) about to finish in seventh
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 26

The prologue podium

The prologue podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

On a warm evening along Melbourne’s Southbank, Will Clarke (Drapac) claimed victory in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour prologue to pull on the first leader’s jersey of the race. Having placed third last year, Clarke posted the fastest time at the half-way check and crossed the line still holding the fastest time of 2:35.53 minutes.

Clarke disposed Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) from the hot seat who in turn had knocked Clarke's teammate Brenton Jones off the porch.

"I’ve been thinking about it for 12-months so I’ve had some time to go over it and think about where I could make up a bit of ground so, as always in a short prologue, it’s always close and just under a second to Caleb. It’s just about driving it as hard as you can the whole time," Clarke told reporters after the race.

The adjustment to the course, which saw 400 metres trimmed and a new start from last year where he almost crashed, proved beneficial to Clarke who took his fourth professional win.

"The starts a bit different so I went over it four of five times just to get it in my mind how to take the corners. It’s a bit different at race pace but you still get an idea of how to take it," Clarke said.

As race leader, Clarke explained how he sees' the team tackling the forthcoming stages, counting himself out for a bid at overall victory.

"I'm probably not the GC rider for Drapac but we have some strong climbers and BJ [Jones] can sprint so hopefully I can help him out on the sprint stages and maybe I can look for a breakaway for myself," Clarke said

Identifying Ewan as a threat, Clarke added "I knew Caleb would be right up there. It’s only a two-and-a half minute effort and he’s one of the up and coming sprinters so to ride a good prologue you normally have to be a good combination of fast and not bad at time trialling."

For Ewan, it's another second place but the 20-year-old is prime position to take over the race lead with tomorrow's stage set to finish in a bunch sprint in which he should feature at the pointy end.

"I knew a short prologue like this could suit me and it turned out it did," said Ewan, who will wear the best young rider jersey.  "When we are the only WorldTour team here, we are expected to do well and win overall so it's always going to be hard, especially with six guys. It will be tough but I think we can handle it."

"Tyler Farrar and Matt Goss are always going to be quick and they are guys who ride the Tour de France," Ewan said of who sees as his sprint rivals. "Steele von Hoff is going really well also and Brenton showed he has good form so there are a few good sprinters here and it’s going to be pretty tough."

Early pace setters

As the first rider out of the start gate it was no surprise that Rob Power (U23 Australia) went straight into the hot seat with a time of 2:47.38 minutes but he didn't make it onto the podium as the second starter of the day, Chris Lawless (Great Britain) immediately disposed with a time that was five seconds quicker.

Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge) then knocked off Lawless by one second. Nine riders came through without challenging the time but it was the tenth, Joe Cooper (Avanti) that succeeded in unsettling him by three seconds.

It was one Kiwi unsettling another though as Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) then came through one second faster with a time of 2:37.19 minutes. Jones recovered from a slow start that saw him seventh at the half-way point to post a new quickest time of 2:36.85 minutes and it was then a case of keeping up with Jones if riders still held aspirations for victory.

Neil van der Ploeg (Avanti) came through the half-way check with the fastest time but faded in the finale to temporarily occupy third place.

Ewan became the third Orica-GreenEdge to occupy the hot seat as he turned the fifth fastest time at half-way to the quickest on the finish line with a 2:36.42 minutes but it was Clarke making amends for last year and claiming Drapac's second win of the season after Wouter Wippert's Tour Down Under success.

Defending champion Simon Clarke finished in seventh, ahead of his main GC rivals as GreenEdge placed four riders in the top ten while Avanti had three.

Tomorrow's stage of the race starts in Mount Macedon and finishes in Bendigo 152km later.

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:35
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:01
3Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:02
5Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
9Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:03
11Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
13Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:04
14Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor0:00:05
15Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:06
18Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:00:07
22Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
26Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
27Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
29Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:08
30Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
31Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
32Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
33Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
34Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
35Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:09
36Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
37Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
38Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
40Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:10
42Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
43Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
44Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
46Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
47Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
48Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
49Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
50Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
51Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
52Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
53Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
54Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:11
55Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
56Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
57Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Alder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
59Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
60Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
61Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
62Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
63Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
64Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:12
65Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
67Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
68Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
69Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
70Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:00:13
71Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
72Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
73Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
75Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
76Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
77Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:14
78Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
79Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
81Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
82Nick Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian National Team0:00:15
83Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Rico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:16
85Thomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
86Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
87Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
88David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
89Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:18
90Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
91Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:19
93Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
DNSMichael Fitzgerald (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:36
2Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:05
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:06
4David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
5Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:07
6Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
7Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
8Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team0:00:08
9Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
10Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge0:07:50
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:01
3Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
4JLT Condor0:00:13
5Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:00:14
6MTN - Qhubeka0:00:16
7Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team0:00:17
8Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
9Team Budget Forklifts
10KordaMentha Australian National Team0:00:18
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
12Great Britain National Team0:00:23
13Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
14Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:00:25
15African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:29
16Androni Giocattoli0:00:35

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:35
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:01
3Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:00:02
5Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
9Paul van der Ploeg (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team0:00:03
11Steele von Hoff (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
13Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:04
14Felix English (Irl) JLT Condor0:00:05
15Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:06
18Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Tyler Spurrell (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody0:00:07
22Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25David Edwards (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
26Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
27Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28James Mowatt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
29Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:08
30Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
31Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
32Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
33Angus Lyons (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
34Nick Dougall (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
35Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:09
36Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
37Matthew Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
38Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Jackson Mawby (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
40Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
41Cameron Wurf (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:10
42Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
43Jayden Copp (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
44Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
46Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
47Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
48Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain National Team
49Chris Jory (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
50Ben Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
51Lachlan Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
52Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
53Kane Walker (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
54Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:11
55Alexander Smyth (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
56Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
57Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Alder Martz (USA) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
59Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain National Team
60Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
61Massimo Graziato (Ita) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
62Michael Rice (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
63Joel Strachan (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team
64Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:12
65Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
67Robert Power (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team
68Chris Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
69Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
70Grayson Napier (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:00:13
71Michael Torckler (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
72Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain National Team
73Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Stuart Shaw (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
75Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
76Angus Morton (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
77Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:14
78Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
79Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
81Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
82Nick Schultz (Aus) KordaMentha Australian National Team0:00:15
83Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Rico Rogers (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:16
85Thomas Robinson (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
86Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
87Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
88David Melville (Aus) Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody
89Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:18
90Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team
91Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
92Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team0:00:19
93Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge0:07:50
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:01
3Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
4JLT Condor0:00:13
5Charter Mason Giant Racing Team0:00:14
6MTN- Qhubeka0:00:16
7Jayco-AIS Australian U23 National Team0:00:17
8Data #3 Symantec Racing Team P/B Scody
9Team Budget Forklifts
10KordaMentha Australian National Team0:00:18
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
12Great Britain National Team0:00:23
13Search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team
14Navitas Satalyst Racing Team0:00:25
15African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:29
16Androni Giocattoli0:00:35

