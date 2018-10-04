Image 1 of 5 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elena Cecchini in the pack at La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team Canyon SRAM Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini is the home favourite (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 5 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins 2015 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elena Cecchini won the elite women’s Italian national time trial champion, adding the tricolore jersey to the world team time trial title won in Innsbruck with her Canyon-SRAM team.

Cecchini beat Vittoria Bussi by 11 seconds, with Rosella Ratto third at 15 seconds.

The 2017 champion Elisa Longo Borghini was fastest at the time split during the 20.5km circuit but went off course in the final metres of the course due to confusion with course signage. Elisa Balsamo also suffered the same fate.

Longo Borghini tweeted soon after her ride: “Today I rode the ITT national championships. I was leading until the last 200 meters when I have been sent in the wrong direction. This 2018 has really played a concert on my nerves and I'm happy it's finished.”

