Cecchini wins Italian time trial championships
Bussi and Ratto complete podium after Longo Borghini sent off course
Time Trial - Women: -
Elena Cecchini won the elite women’s Italian national time trial champion, adding the tricolore jersey to the world team time trial title won in Innsbruck with her Canyon-SRAM team.
Cecchini beat Vittoria Bussi by 11 seconds, with Rosella Ratto third at 15 seconds.
The 2017 champion Elisa Longo Borghini was fastest at the time split during the 20.5km circuit but went off course in the final metres of the course due to confusion with course signage. Elisa Balsamo also suffered the same fate.
Longo Borghini tweeted soon after her ride: “Today I rode the ITT national championships. I was leading until the last 200 meters when I have been sent in the wrong direction. This 2018 has really played a concert on my nerves and I'm happy it's finished.”
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:28:13
|2
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|0:00:11
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:33
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:35
|7
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|0:01:01
|8
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:01:11
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:25
|10
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:26
