Longo Borghini signs with new Trek women's team in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini is the home favourite (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins 2015 Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Giro Rosa stage 8 breakaway: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Wiggle High5 Blue Best Italian Rider / Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling / Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elisa Longo Borghini announced on Wednesday through her social media channels that she has signed with Trek-Segafredo's new UCI women's team for the 2019 season, confirming that the long-standing rumours were true. The contract puts an end to her successful four-year term with Wiggle-High5, which is set to fold at the end of 2018.

"Joining the Trek family was a decision that made sense for lots of reasons," Longo Borghini said in a press statement through Trek. "For one, they are putting together a truly high-level team, with aspirations to be competing for podiums right away. To see this world-class roster come together in this short window is impressive and inspiring.

"The second part of this is the solid physical infrastructure and support they are providing. We will have what we need when we need it so that racing is the only concern. And lastly, the staff support is strong. Not only with Ina (Teutenberg) leading the program, but we will also have true professionals around us at all times, helping us every step of the way."

The team will be run under the same management as the men's WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo, but will be called Trek Factory Racing in 2019. They have confirmed signing former sprinter Ina Teutenberg as the head director while the first rider to be announced to the roster was former world champion Lizzie Deignan.

Longo Borghini's best results include winning the Tour of Flanders and the overall victory at La Route de France in 2015. She then secured the bronze medal in the road race at the Olympic Games in 2016, and won Strade Bianche and place second overall at the Giro Rosa in 2017.

This season, she won the road race in the Mediterranean Games, was 10th overall at the Giro Rosa, third at Strade Bianche, and she won the mountains classification in the Ovo Energy Women's Tour.

Longo Borghini posted a video to Twitter explaining why she chose to race with Trek next season. "I'm happy with this signing because I think that in this way I can become a better rider. I'll be surrounded by professional staff and world-class athletes, and I'm very happy to ride alongside these amazing girls."

