Moscon wins Italian time trial championships

Team Sky rider beats Ganna and Felline

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gianni Moscon (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky's Gianni Moscon powers the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) has won the Italian time trial title for a second consecutive year, pulling back 12 seconds in the final part of the 41km course in Cavour, near Turin, to beat Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) by two seconds.

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) was third at 57 seconds.

Elia Viviani (Quick Step Floors) won the elite men's road race title in June.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:48:21
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:02
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:03
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:44
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:09
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:30
9Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:34
10Paolo Toto (Ita) Sangemini-M.G. K Vis0:03:36

