Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) has won the Italian time trial title for a second consecutive year, pulling back 12 seconds in the final part of the 41km course in Cavour, near Turin, to beat Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) by two seconds.

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) was third at 57 seconds.

Elia Viviani (Quick Step Floors) won the elite men's road race title in June.

