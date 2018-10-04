Moscon wins Italian time trial championships
Team Sky rider beats Ganna and Felline
Time Trial - Men: -
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) has won the Italian time trial title for a second consecutive year, pulling back 12 seconds in the final part of the 41km course in Cavour, near Turin, to beat Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) by two seconds.
Related Articles
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) was third at 57 seconds.
Elia Viviani (Quick Step Floors) won the elite men's road race title in June.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:48:21
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:03
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:44
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:09
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:30
|9
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:34
|10
|Paolo Toto (Ita) Sangemini-M.G. K Vis
|0:03:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy