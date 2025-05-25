Recommended reading

'I consider myself satisfied' - Elisa Longo Borghini turns attention to Giro d'Italia after second overall at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

Italian champion moves ahead of Yara Kastelijn in the general classification after final stage time trial

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS PICON BLANCO SPAIN MAY 24 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Uae Team Adq crosses the finish line during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 Stage 3 a 95km stage from Valle de Valdebezana Soncillo to Espinosa de los Monteros Picon Blanco 1506m UCIWWT on May 24 2025 in Espinosa de los Monteros Picon Blanco Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini lost time on the summit finish to Picón Blanco on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) entered the stage 4 time trial of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with one goal: to pass Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the general classification and secure second place overall.

In a strong performance, she clocked the third-best time of the day and overcame a 33-second deficit on Kastelijn to finish runner-up in the general classification. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

