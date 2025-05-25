'I consider myself satisfied' - Elisa Longo Borghini turns attention to Giro d'Italia after second overall at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas
Italian champion moves ahead of Yara Kastelijn in the general classification after final stage time trial
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) entered the stage 4 time trial of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with one goal: to pass Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the general classification and secure second place overall.
In a strong performance, she clocked the third-best time of the day and overcame a 33-second deficit on Kastelijn to finish runner-up in the general classification.
"The goal was to reach second place in the GC, and I managed to do that, so I consider myself satisfied. And more in general, these four days were very productive because we always raced well as a team and made the race," said Longo Borghini.
The Italian champion was always near the front of the race, as she finished fourth in the uphill sprint on stage 1 and came in with most of the favourites on stage 2, 18 seconds down on late attackers Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) and Marlen Reusser (Movistar).
On the stage 3 mountaintop finish to Picón Blanco, Reusser and Kastelijn were stronger than Longo Borghini, leaving the overall victory was out of reach going into the final stage. However, a strong time trial performance over the 9.4km-long course meant that she finished runner-up behind Reusser on the final podium.
Aside from the result, Longo Borghini was also pleased with how her team had raced over the four stages, with promising signs ahead of her next major objective at the Giro d'Italia Women in July.
"We were always active and created actions that led to the result we saw today. I am satisfied because I got the signs I expected on the road of preparation towards the Giro d'Italia."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Six weeks from now, she will start her home race as the defending champion, with the hope of repeating her overall victory from last year.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.