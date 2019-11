Image 1 of 17 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) out-sprints Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) to win the Italian title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Viviani accelerates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) leads the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) pushes the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) splits the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Elia Viviani with the Italian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Home gold for Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Elia Viviani celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Elia Viviani won the Italian title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Elia Viviani on the attack with Domenico Pozzovivo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) stormed to the win in the Italian national road championships after an aggressive all-round display from the sprinter. Viviani beat the Bahrain-Merida pair of Giovanni Visconti and Domenico Pozzovivi after a highly selective race.

"It's a dream come true and I am extremely proud and honored to show the beautiful colors of Italy in in the peloton over the next 12 months. On the podium I cried because I was overcome with emotion once things started to sink in. I can't wait for my first race with this superb jersey," Viviani said.

The Italian sprinter was animated throughout the finale of the 233km race, joining a breakaway with Bora-Hansgrohe's Daniel Oss and Pozzovivo only to be caught.

Pozzovivo looked to drop Viviani in the closing stages as the race hit the final climb but the Quick-Step Floors rider held on before showing his rivals a clean pair of wheels in the sprint.

Viviani, 29, was ably supported by a strong representation from the Quick-Step team with Eros Capecchi, Davide Martinelli and Fabio Sabatini.

"I never thought I could win a race like today, on such a hard route. We were only a four-man team but we did all the right moves and I have to thank my teammates for how they rode their hearts out for me today," Viviani said.

"In the final, when I attacked with Oss and Pozzovivo it was the right moment, and when Pozzovivo counter-attacked, opening a short 10 second gap to Visconti, who closed us just at the top, I knew I was in a good position as I just had to jump on their wheels if they tried to jump.

"Usually, you don't have more than one or two shots when you reach the final of such a long and tough race but today I really had the legs to do it. I am so excited for this victory!"

Viviani has enjoyed an incredible season since moving from Team Sky to Quick-Step Floors during the winter. He was a consistent winner throughout the spring before claiming four stages at the Giro d’Italia in May. Today’s win represents his first senior elite national road title, and adds to his collection from the track, as well as his Olympic gold medal from the 2016 Games in Rio in which he won the Omnium.

