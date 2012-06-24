Image 1 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Dario Cataldo savors his new jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 The Italian time trial podium: Adriano Malori, Dario Cataldo and Marco Pinotti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 The Italian time trial podium: Adriano Malori, Dario Cataldo and Marco Pinotti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is the new Italian time trial champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 The elite men's time trial podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) savors his moment on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Adriano Malori (Lampre) was the silver medalist by just two seconds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Marori congratulates Cataldo on his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Marco Pinotti (BMC) was 35 seconds off the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes on the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma Quick-Step's Dario Cataldo was crowned Italian national time trial champion in Trento today, defeating Lampre-ISD's Adriano Malori bu two seconds.

Cataldo negotiated the 37km course in a time of 45:49. BMC's Marco Pinotti rounded off the podium in third place, more than half a minute behind. Having finished in third place in yesterday's road race, Liquigas youngster Moreno Moser again impressed by coming home in fifth position.

