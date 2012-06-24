Trending

Cataldo wins Italian time trial title

Malori defeated by just two seconds in Trento

Omega Pharma Quick-Step's Dario Cataldo was crowned Italian national time trial champion in Trento today, defeating Lampre-ISD's Adriano Malori bu two seconds.

Cataldo negotiated the 37km course in a time of 45:49. BMC's Marco Pinotti rounded off the podium in third place, more than half a minute behind. Having finished in third place in yesterday's road race, Liquigas youngster Moreno Moser again impressed by coming home in fifth position.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:45:49
2Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)0:00:02
3Marco Pinotti (BMC Racing Team)0:00:35
4Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:00:45
5Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:01:09
6Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:01:34
7Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)0:01:36
8Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)0:02:09
9Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)0:02:16
10Maurizio Biondo (Meridiana Kamen Team)0:02:23
11Luigi Miletta0:02:35
12Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo Bank)0:03:11
13Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone)0:03:13
14Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)0:03:21
15Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)0:03:22
16Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:03:25
17Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)0:03:27
18Enrico Franzoi0:03:38
19Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar)0:03:49
20Fabrizio Venezia0:03:57
21Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli)0:04:10
22Thomas Bertolini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
23Marco Frapporti (Team Idea)0:04:23
24Vincenzo Garofolo (Team Nippo)0:04:25
25Andrea Palini (Team Idea)0:04:44
26Simone Campagnaro (Team Nippo)0:05:33
27Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)0:07:09
28Luca Barla (Team Idea)0:07:57
29Marco Guglielmi0:10:13
30Giuseppe Cirella0:11:20
31Mirko Calvi0:13:52
32Ernesto Riboldi0:22:49
33Cipriano Gottardi0:25:00

