Cataldo wins Italian time trial title
Malori defeated by just two seconds in Trento
Elite Men Time Trial: Trento -
Omega Pharma Quick-Step's Dario Cataldo was crowned Italian national time trial champion in Trento today, defeating Lampre-ISD's Adriano Malori bu two seconds.
Cataldo negotiated the 37km course in a time of 45:49. BMC's Marco Pinotti rounded off the podium in third place, more than half a minute behind. Having finished in third place in yesterday's road race, Liquigas youngster Moreno Moser again impressed by coming home in fifth position.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|0:45:49
|2
|Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)
|0:00:02
|3
|Marco Pinotti (BMC Racing Team)
|0:00:35
|4
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:00:45
|5
|Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:01:09
|6
|Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:01:34
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:01:36
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep)
|0:02:09
|9
|Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
|0:02:16
|10
|Maurizio Biondo (Meridiana Kamen Team)
|0:02:23
|11
|Luigi Miletta
|0:02:35
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo Bank)
|0:03:11
|13
|Francesco Reda (Acqua & Sapone)
|0:03:13
|14
|Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli)
|0:03:21
|15
|Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
|0:03:22
|16
|Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:03:25
|17
|Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|0:03:27
|18
|Enrico Franzoi
|0:03:38
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar)
|0:03:49
|20
|Fabrizio Venezia
|0:03:57
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli)
|0:04:10
|22
|Thomas Bertolini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Team Idea)
|0:04:23
|24
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Team Nippo)
|0:04:25
|25
|Andrea Palini (Team Idea)
|0:04:44
|26
|Simone Campagnaro (Team Nippo)
|0:05:33
|27
|Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)
|0:07:09
|28
|Luca Barla (Team Idea)
|0:07:57
|29
|Marco Guglielmi
|0:10:13
|30
|Giuseppe Cirella
|0:11:20
|31
|Mirko Calvi
|0:13:52
|32
|Ernesto Riboldi
|0:22:49
|33
|Cipriano Gottardi
|0:25:00
