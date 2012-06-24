Trending

Coledan wins Italian U23 time trial title

Youngster goes one better than 2011 silver

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Massimo Coledan (UC Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)0:29:43
2Davide Martinelli (Hoppla Wega Truck It. Valdarno)0:00:04
3Mirko Trosino (Hoppla Wega Truck It. Valdarno)0:00:08
4Graziano Di Luca (Montrurano-Civitanova-Cascina)0:00:17
5Michele Scartezzini (UC Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)0:00:19
6Diego Florio (Generali-Videa-Ballan-Coppi)0:00:23
7Matteo Azzolini (Viris Maserati)0:00:45
8Giovanni Petroni (Gragnano Sporting Club)0:01:01
9Cristian Aretino (Work Service Brenta)0:01:06
10Elia Zanon (General Store Mantovani)0:01:18

Latest on Cyclingnews