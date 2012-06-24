Coledan wins Italian U23 time trial title
Youngster goes one better than 2011 silver
U23 Men Time Trial: Trento -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Massimo Coledan (UC Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)
|0:29:43
|2
|Davide Martinelli (Hoppla Wega Truck It. Valdarno)
|0:00:04
|3
|Mirko Trosino (Hoppla Wega Truck It. Valdarno)
|0:00:08
|4
|Graziano Di Luca (Montrurano-Civitanova-Cascina)
|0:00:17
|5
|Michele Scartezzini (UC Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)
|0:00:19
|6
|Diego Florio (Generali-Videa-Ballan-Coppi)
|0:00:23
|7
|Matteo Azzolini (Viris Maserati)
|0:00:45
|8
|Giovanni Petroni (Gragnano Sporting Club)
|0:01:01
|9
|Cristian Aretino (Work Service Brenta)
|0:01:06
|10
|Elia Zanon (General Store Mantovani)
|0:01:18
