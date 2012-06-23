Trending

Bongiorno wins Italian U23 road race championship

Triumphs in epic battle with Formolo

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Bongiorno4:21:20
2Davide Formolo0:00:04
3Kristian Sbaragli0:00:40
4Davide Villella
5Fabio Aru
6Paolo Penasa Pierre
7Roberto Giacobazzi
8Luca Chirico0:00:44
9Graziano Di Luca0:00:48
10Alessio Taliani0:00:50

