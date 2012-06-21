Trending

Borgato rides to a solo national championship victory

Valsecchi and Bastianelli unable to catch the 23-year-old

Giada Borgato (Diadora - Pasta Zara) wins solo at the Italian national championships

Women's Italian championship road race podium: Silvia Valsecchi (Be Pink), Giada Borgato (Diadora - Pasta Zara) and Marta Bastianelli (GS Fiamme Azzurre)

Giada Borgato (Diadora - Pasta Zara) wins the women's Italian national championship road race

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan3:37:06
2Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:01:04
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) G.S. Fiamme Azzurre0:02:47
4Valentina Carretta (Ita) Mcipollini Giambenini0:02:48
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) G.S. Fiamme Azzurre0:05:30
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Sc Michela Fanini Rox
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo Servetto
8Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) G.S. Fiamme Azzurre
10Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti

