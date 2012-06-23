Image 1 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) soloed to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 The race started under storms, but skies held later on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) went on a solo flyer but couldn't pull off the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) dons his new jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Di Luca gets past Moser in the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Danilo Di Luca pips Moreno Moser for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Franco Pellizotti grins after winning his first race back from a doping ban (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 New Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) had ample time to celebrate his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) soloed to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) savors the moment (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) with the gold medal as Italian champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 Franco Pellizotti zips up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) is celebrated by the tifosi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Moser is beaten to the line by Di Luca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 Danilo Di Luca, Franco Pellizotti and Moreno Moser on the podium at the Italian road championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory in the Italian championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) bided his time until the race finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Michele Scarponi bridged up to the breakaway, went solo but was caught on the last lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Danilo Di Luca (Acqua e Sapone) showed he still had it, finishing second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Defending champion Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Franco Pellizotti models his new jersey, the Italian champion's (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Franco Pellizotti scored an emphatic victory in the Italian road championships, returning from his two-year ban for irregular biological passport values to solo to his first tricolore. Danilo Di Luca was second from the chasing group.

Now riding for Androni Giocattoli, Pellizotti attacked an elite group which had bridged up to the solo move of Michele Scarponi. He left behind Liquigas-Cannondale duo Moreno Moser and Vincenzo Nibali, Scarponi and Katusha's Giampaolo Caruso en route to the win.

“Anyone who knows me will know how hard I tried in that last kilometre,” Pellizotti said. “At 400 metres to go, I knew I’d won and was able to enjoy it. I wish that it could have never ended.

“I must thank Androni for the great trust they have shown in me. After they confirmed my appointment I was able to train in the best possible way for this race.”

Scarponi had a lead of almost a minute-and-a-half with two laps of the course and 27km to go, but saw his advantage quickly eradicated as the race hurtled towards its conclusion. He was eventually swallowed up by the three podium finishers, Nibali and Caruso just ahead of the beginning of the final lap.

Pellizotti then attacked almost immediately as the riders started to climb for the final time. Caruso was the only rider who was capable of going with him and the duo formed a leading pair for a few kilometres before Pellizotti, who was easily the fresher man, turned the screw and piled on the pressure until Caruso cracked.

Caruso quickly came back to Di Luca and Moser, who eventually overtook him and took their places on the podium. Both Nibali and Scarponi, whose minds were probably several hundred miles north in Liege, where the Tour de France starts next weekend. Nibali had publicly played down his chance of winning here in the build up the race, having spent some punishing hours on the Passo San Pellegrino as part of a training camp ahead of the Tour de France.

Di Luca bettered his previous best finish at the championships (3rd place in 2009) while Moser’s performance offered up further evidence that he could be the next best thing in Italian cycling, belying his tender years at the age of 21.

This year’s renewal was a particularly brutal one, with only 20 riders finishing the race.

