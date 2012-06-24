Guderzo storms to women's Italian TT title
Over a minute clear of nearest pursuer
Elite Women Time Trial: Trento -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)
|0:32:10
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products Mistral Home)
|0:01:01
|3
|Noemi Cantele (Be Pink)
|0:01:13
|4
|Silvia Valsecchi (Be Pink)
|0:01:21
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Verinlegno - Fabiani)
|0:01:22
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Be Pink)
|0:02:37
|7
|Susanna Zorzi (Mcipollini Giambenini)
|0:02:59
|8
|Chiara Vannucci (Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti)
|0:03:40
|9
|Viviana Gatto (Fassa Bortolo Servetto)
|0:03:58
|10
|Marta Bastianelli (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)
|0:04:05
|11
|Francesca Cauz (Fassa Bortolo Servetto)
|0:04:24
|12
|Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)
|0:04:40
|13
|Jessica Paganelli (Team Alfonsina)
|0:05:44
|14
|Giulia Donato (G.S. Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan)
|0:05:45
|15
|Irene Falorni (All Sports ASD)
|0:05:51
|16
|Monica Ceccon (Team Alfonsina)
|0:06:11
|17
|Simona Martini (All Sports ASD)
|0:07:26
|18
|Chiara Contiero (Team Alfonsina)
|0:10:04
