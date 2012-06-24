Trending

Guderzo storms to women's Italian TT title

Over a minute clear of nearest pursuer

Noemi Cantele (BePink)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Italian women's podium: Longo Borghini, Guderzo and Cantele

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Guderzo shows off her new medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elisa Longo Borghini was second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tatiana Guderzo after her winning ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tatiana Guderzo with the gold medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tatiana Guderzo celebrates her national title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)0:32:10
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products Mistral Home)0:01:01
3Noemi Cantele (Be Pink)0:01:13
4Silvia Valsecchi (Be Pink)0:01:21
5Rossella Ratto (Verinlegno - Fabiani)0:01:22
6Simona Frapporti (Be Pink)0:02:37
7Susanna Zorzi (Mcipollini Giambenini)0:02:59
8Chiara Vannucci (Verso L'iride Maccari Spumanti)0:03:40
9Viviana Gatto (Fassa Bortolo Servetto)0:03:58
10Marta Bastianelli (G.S. Fiamme Azzurre)0:04:05
11Francesca Cauz (Fassa Bortolo Servetto)0:04:24
12Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Tepso Solaristech)0:04:40
13Jessica Paganelli (Team Alfonsina)0:05:44
14Giulia Donato (G.S. Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan)0:05:45
15Irene Falorni (All Sports ASD)0:05:51
16Monica Ceccon (Team Alfonsina)0:06:11
17Simona Martini (All Sports ASD)0:07:26
18Chiara Contiero (Team Alfonsina)0:10:04

