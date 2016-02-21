Trending

Daan Soete wins U23 Men's Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle

Quinten Hermans second, Adam Ťoupalík third

Daan Soete (Belgium)

Daan Soete (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Soete (Bel)0:48:56
2Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:00:32
3Adam Toupalik (Cze)0:00:40
4Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:00:51
5Martijn Budding (Ned)
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:00:53
7Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:01
8Braam Merlier (Bel)0:01:43
9Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:01:44
10Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:48
11Yves Coolen (Bel)0:01:53
12Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:02:11
13Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
14Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:02:27
15Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:02:35
16Onno Verheyen (Bel)0:02:41
17Lander Loockx (Bel)0:02:48
18Ward Van Laer (Bel)0:03:08
19Gert Smets (Bel)0:03:12
20Johan Jacobs (Sui)0:03:36
21Han Devos (Bel)0:03:38
22Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:03:45
23Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)
24Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:01
25Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
26Dario Kloeck (Bel)0:04:21
27Loïc Hennaux (Bel)0:04:47
28Stijn Siemons (Bel)0:05:08
29Yelle Learts (Bel)0:05:37
30Stefano Museeuw (Bel)0:05:41
31Dario Tielen (Bel)0:05:55
32Liam Helsocht (Bel)
33Julien Kaise (Bel)
34Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)
35Gianni Vermeiren (Ita)
36Vincent Oger (Bel)
37Marvin Runhaar (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews