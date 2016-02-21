Daan Soete wins U23 Men's Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle
Quinten Hermans second, Adam Ťoupalík third
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:48:56
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:32
|3
|Adam Toupalik (Cze)
|0:00:40
|4
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:00:51
|5
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:00:53
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:01:01
|8
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:01:43
|9
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:01:44
|10
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:48
|11
|Yves Coolen (Bel)
|0:01:53
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:02:11
|13
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|14
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:02:27
|15
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:02:35
|16
|Onno Verheyen (Bel)
|0:02:41
|17
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:02:48
|18
|Ward Van Laer (Bel)
|0:03:08
|19
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:03:12
|20
|Johan Jacobs (Sui)
|0:03:36
|21
|Han Devos (Bel)
|0:03:38
|22
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:03:45
|23
|Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)
|24
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:04:01
|25
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|26
|Dario Kloeck (Bel)
|0:04:21
|27
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|0:04:47
|28
|Stijn Siemons (Bel)
|0:05:08
|29
|Yelle Learts (Bel)
|0:05:37
|30
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel)
|0:05:41
|31
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:05:55
|32
|Liam Helsocht (Bel)
|33
|Julien Kaise (Bel)
|34
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)
|35
|Gianni Vermeiren (Ita)
|36
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|37
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned)
