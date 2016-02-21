Kevin Pauwels wins Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle
Sven Nys 25th in final ever race
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|0:59:51
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:00:08
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:00:09
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:14
|5
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:00:15
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:00:36
|7
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|0:00:56
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:57
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:58
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:00:10
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:13
|12
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:01:31
|13
|David Van Der Poel (Ned)
|14
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|0:01:38
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|0:01:44
|16
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:02:13
|17
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|0:02:14
|18
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)
|0:02:16
|19
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:02:19
|20
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:02:38
|21
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:02:47
|22
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:02:50
|23
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
|0:02:59
|24
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:03:20
|25
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|26
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:03:30
|27
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:03:37
|28
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
|0:03:45
|29
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|0:04:50
|30
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|0:04:53
|31
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|0:05:21
|32
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|0:05:56
|33
|Wouter Goosen (Bel)
|34
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|35
|Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
|36
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|37
|Philipp Bützow (Lux)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy