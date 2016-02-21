Trending

Kevin Pauwels wins Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle

Sven Nys 25th in final ever race

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:59:51
2Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:00:08
3Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:00:09
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:00:14
5Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)0:00:15
6Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:00:36
7Tim Merlier (Bel)0:00:56
8Toon Aerts (Bel)0:00:57
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:00:58
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:00:10
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:13
12Michael Boros (Cze)0:01:31
13David Van Der Poel (Ned)
14Rob Peeters (Bel)0:01:38
15Joeri Adams (Bel)0:01:44
16Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:02:13
17Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)0:02:14
18Twan Van Den Brand (Ned)0:02:16
19Stan Godrie (Ned)0:02:19
20Kevin Cant (Bel)0:02:38
21Niels Wubben (Ned)0:02:47
22Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:02:50
23Philipp Walsleben (Ger)0:02:59
24Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:03:20
25Sven Nys (Bel)
26Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:03:30
27Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:03:37
28Antonin Marecaille (Fra)0:03:45
29Niels Koyen (Bel)0:04:50
30Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:04:53
31Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)0:05:21
32Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)0:05:56
33Wouter Goosen (Bel)
34Gusty Bausch (Lux)
35Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
36Edwin De Wit (Bel)
37Philipp Bützow (Lux)

Latest on Cyclingnews