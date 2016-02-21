Sanne Cant wins women's Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle
Belgian continues winning run with Loes Sels and Maud Kaptheijns completing podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:40:43
|2
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:00:13
|3
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:00:50
|4
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:01:11
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:01:28
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:35
|7
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
|0:01:52
|8
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:01:53
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:02:39
|10
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:48
|11
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:03:03
|12
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:03:27
|13
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|0:03:42
|14
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:03:51
|15
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|0:04:29
|16
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:04:54
|17
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:04:59
|18
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
|19
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|0:05:37
|20
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:05:58
|21
|Jara Noël (Bel)
|0:06:06
|22
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|0:06:10
|23
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:06:49
|24
|Lorena Peterman (Ned)
|25
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel)
|26
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|27
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|28
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|29
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|30
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|31
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|32
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|33
|Marlies Beckers (Bel)
|34
|Yenthe Boons (Bel)
|35
|Birgit Massagé (Bel)
|36
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
|37
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
|38
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
|39
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|40
|Karen De Keulenaere (Bel)
|41
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|42
|Cindy Diericx (Bel)
