Sanne Cant wins women's Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle

Belgian continues winning run with Loes Sels and Maud Kaptheijns completing podium

Sanne Cant on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)0:40:43
2Loes Sels (Bel)0:00:13
3Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:00:50
4Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:01:11
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:01:28
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:35
7Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:01:52
8Elle Anderson (USA)0:01:53
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:02:39
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:48
11Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:03:03
12Shana Maes (Bel)0:03:27
13Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:03:42
14Manon Bakker (Ned)0:03:51
15Linda Ter Beek (Ned)0:04:29
16Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:54
17Alicia Franck (Bel)0:04:59
18Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned)
19Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:05:37
20Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:05:58
21Jara Noël (Bel)0:06:06
22Elena Valentini (Ita)0:06:10
23Lana Verberne (Ned)0:06:49
24Lorena Peterman (Ned)
25Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel)
26Anja Geldhof (Bel)
27Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
28Laura Krans (Ned)
29Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
30Kristien Nelen (Bel)
31Gertie Willems (Bel)
32Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
33Marlies Beckers (Bel)
34Yenthe Boons (Bel)
35Birgit Massagé (Bel)
36Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
37Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
38Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
39Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
40Karen De Keulenaere (Bel)
41Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
42Cindy Diericx (Bel)

