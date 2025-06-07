Recommended reading

Heistse Pijl: Paul Magnier wins crash-riddled one-day race

Soudal-Quickstep rider out-kicks Tobias Andresen and Simon Dehairs

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) wins the first stage of Etoile de Besseges
Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) finally shook off months of missed opportunities and misfortune, winning the Heistse Pijl in a reduced bunch sprint ahead of Tobias Andresen (Uno-X Mobility) and Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The closing laps were riddled with crashes in the UCI 1.1 race, with the last coming with 7.5km to go just after the peloton caught solo attacker Aldo Tailleu (Lotto).

