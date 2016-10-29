Trending

Kemmerer wins opening day at HPCX

Gordon is second, followed by Elliott

Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) struggling to get up the steep stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:47:16
2Serena Gordon (USA)0:00:02
3Natasha Elliott (Can)0:00:31
4Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:00:41
5Julie Wright (USA)0:00:52
6Rebecca Gross (USA)0:01:09
7Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:01:19
8Katherine Northcott (USA)0:01:27
9Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:02:07
10Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:23
11Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:02:47
12Alexandra Burton (USA)0:02:51
13Allyson Tufano (USA)0:02:52
14Erin Faccone (USA)0:02:58
15Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)0:04:05
16Rhys May (USA)0:04:07
17Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)0:04:17
18Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)0:04:21
19Natalie Tapias (USA)0:04:43
20Leslie Lupien (USA)0:04:53
21Lauren Festa (USA)0:05:06
22Natasja Brooijmans (USA)0:05:17
23Stephanie Thompson (USA)0:05:27
24Shaina Kravitz (USA)0:05:34
25Clio Dinan (USA)0:05:57
26Amy Cutler (USA)0:05:58
27Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)0:06:16
28Lydia Hausle (USA)0:06:19
29Heidi Wood (USA)0:06:23
30Elizabeth White (USA)0:06:26
31Paige Williams (USA)0:06:49
32Cati Scheifele (USA)0:06:58
33Joanne Grogan (USA)0:07:39
34Lindsey Bauer (USA)0:08:20
35Julie Van Der Hoop (Can

