Kemmerer wins opening day at HPCX
Gordon is second, followed by Elliott
Elite Women Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:47:16
|2
|Serena Gordon (USA)
|0:00:02
|3
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:00:31
|4
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:00:41
|5
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:00:52
|6
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:01:09
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:01:19
|8
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|0:01:27
|9
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:02:07
|10
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:23
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:02:47
|12
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:02:51
|13
|Allyson Tufano (USA)
|0:02:52
|14
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:02:58
|15
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)
|0:04:05
|16
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:04:07
|17
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|0:04:17
|18
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:04:21
|19
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:04:43
|20
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:04:53
|21
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|0:05:06
|22
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA)
|0:05:17
|23
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|0:05:27
|24
|Shaina Kravitz (USA)
|0:05:34
|25
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:05:57
|26
|Amy Cutler (USA)
|0:05:58
|27
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
|0:06:16
|28
|Lydia Hausle (USA)
|0:06:19
|29
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:06:23
|30
|Elizabeth White (USA)
|0:06:26
|31
|Paige Williams (USA)
|0:06:49
|32
|Cati Scheifele (USA)
|0:06:58
|33
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:07:39
|34
|Lindsey Bauer (USA)
|0:08:20
|35
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Can
