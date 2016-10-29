Craig takes opening-day win at HPCX
Kisseberth is second, followed by Oberman
Elite Men Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Craig (USA)
|1:01:54
|2
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:00:31
|3
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:00:56
|4
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:01:23
|5
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:01:35
|6
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:01:37
|7
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|0:01:38
|8
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:02:15
|9
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:17
|10
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:02:29
|11
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:03:00
|12
|Mark D'avino (USA)
|0:03:26
|13
|Samuel O'keefe (USA)
|0:03:48
|14
|Evan Murphy (USA)
|0:04:08
|15
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|0:04:17
|16
|Aaron Snyder (USA)
|0:04:31
|17
|Mike Festa (USA)
|0:04:47
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|0:04:54
|19
|Tim Willis (USA)
|0:04:56
|20
|Matthew Tyler (USA)
|0:05:17
|21
|David Kessler (USA)
|0:05:23
|22
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|0:05:42
|23
|Gerald Adasavage (USA)
|0:05:58
|24
|Mark Flis (USA)
|0:06:06
|25
|Craig Lebair (USA)
|0:06:13
|26
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:06:31
|27
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|0:06:39
|28
|Derrick Butler (USA)
|0:06:53
|29
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|0:07:01
|30
|Preston Buehrer (USA)
|0:07:16
|31
|Jack Drummond (USA)
|0:07:54
|32
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|33
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|34
|Oliver Vrambout (USA)
|35
|Evan Huff (USA)
|36
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA)
|37
|Matthew Erchull (USA)
|38
|Jesse Stauffer (USA)
|39
|Myles Lund (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy