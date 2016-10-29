Trending

Craig takes opening-day win at HPCX

Kisseberth is second, followed by Oberman

Adam Craig (Giant) makes his trademark salute while finishing in fourth place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Craig (USA)1:01:54
2Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:00:31
3Cole Oberman (USA)0:00:56
4Carl Decker (USA)0:01:23
5Derrick St John (Can)0:01:35
6Robert Marion (USA)0:01:37
7Andrew Juiliano (USA)0:01:38
8Ryan Woodall (USA)0:02:15
9Merwin Davis (USA)0:02:17
10Scott Smith (USA)0:02:29
11Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:03:00
12Mark D'avino (USA)0:03:26
13Samuel O'keefe (USA)0:03:48
14Evan Murphy (USA)0:04:08
15Jordan Snyder (USA)0:04:17
16Aaron Snyder (USA)0:04:31
17Mike Festa (USA)0:04:47
18Kyle Murphy (USA)0:04:54
19Tim Willis (USA)0:04:56
20Matthew Tyler (USA)0:05:17
21David Kessler (USA)0:05:23
22Michael Mihalik (USA)0:05:42
23Gerald Adasavage (USA)0:05:58
24Mark Flis (USA)0:06:06
25Craig Lebair (USA)0:06:13
26Trent Blackburn (USA)0:06:31
27Aaron Oakes (USA)0:06:39
28Derrick Butler (USA)0:06:53
29Abe Goorskey (USA)0:07:01
30Preston Buehrer (USA)0:07:16
31Jack Drummond (USA)0:07:54
32Christopher Niesen (USA)
33Trevor Raab (USA)
34Oliver Vrambout (USA)
35Evan Huff (USA)
36Tristan Manderfeld (USA)
37Matthew Erchull (USA)
38Jesse Stauffer (USA)
39Myles Lund (USA)

