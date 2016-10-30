Trending

HPCX: Day 2 victory for Carl Decker

Durrin and St John complete the podium

Carl Decker (Giant) seemed to get stronger as the race went on.

Carl Decker (Giant) seemed to get stronger as the race went on.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-road Team0:59:53
2Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:22
3Derrick St John (USA) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:00:32
4Cole Oberman (USA) Protestedgear.com0:00:50
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:01
6Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/clif/hrs/rock Lobster0:01:10
7Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Tgb / Mumu / Felt0:01:14
8Mark D'Avino (USA) Cadence Cycling0:01:31
9Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc0:02:13
10Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/coaching Giro Scratchlabs0:02:28
11Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam / Ncc0:02:37
12Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-road Team0:02:51
13Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-twenty20 Cycling0:03:22
14Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b Rsi Panels0:03:41
15Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/nbx/trek0:03:54
16Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:04:11
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:15
18Trent Blackburn (USA) Ncc / Jam Fund0:04:18
19Aaron Snyder (USA) Stan's Notubes/7 Mountains Lodg0:04:20
20Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/novacare0:04:21
21Tim Willis (USA) King Kog0:04:50
22Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers Pb Jamis0:04:57
23Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:05:16
24David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design0:05:51
25Matthew Tyler (USA) Küdü Collective CX0:06:08
26Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching0:06:22
27Michael Margarite (USA) Crca/the Weather Channel Giant0:06:48
28Jesse Stauffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/lsv0:07:07
29Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:07:21
30Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power0:07:44
31Chris Niesen (USA) Ncc / Jam0:08:06
32Jerod Stoner (USA) 717 Cycling p/b Rsi Panels0:09:00
33Jack Drummond (USA) Arrow Racing- 2 Laps
34Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
35Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
36Keith Garrison (USA) King Kog
37Andrew Lints (USA) Rit Cycling- 3 Laps
38Preston Buehrer (USA) B2c2 p/b Boloco
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Hudson/ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFSamuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
DNFMatthew Erchull (USA) Küdü Collective CX
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFEvan Huff (USA) Bikereg
DNSAnthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
DNSAntonin Marecaille (USA)
DNSDan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
DNSJake Sitler (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNSHunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-factory Off Road Team

