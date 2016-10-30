HPCX: Day 2 victory for Carl Decker
Durrin and St John complete the podium
Elite Men Day 2: -
FullResults
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-road Team
|0:59:53
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Derrick St John (USA) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:00:32
|4
|Cole Oberman (USA) Protestedgear.com
|0:00:50
|5
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:01
|6
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/clif/hrs/rock Lobster
|0:01:10
|7
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team Tgb / Mumu / Felt
|0:01:14
|8
|Mark D'Avino (USA) Cadence Cycling
|0:01:31
|9
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:02:13
|10
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/coaching Giro Scratchlabs
|0:02:28
|11
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:02:37
|12
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-road Team
|0:02:51
|13
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:22
|14
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b Rsi Panels
|0:03:41
|15
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/nbx/trek
|0:03:54
|16
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:04:11
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:04:15
|18
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Ncc / Jam Fund
|0:04:18
|19
|Aaron Snyder (USA) Stan's Notubes/7 Mountains Lodg
|0:04:20
|20
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/novacare
|0:04:21
|21
|Tim Willis (USA) King Kog
|0:04:50
|22
|Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers Pb Jamis
|0:04:57
|23
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:05:16
|24
|David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
|0:05:51
|25
|Matthew Tyler (USA) Küdü Collective CX
|0:06:08
|26
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|0:06:22
|27
|Michael Margarite (USA) Crca/the Weather Channel Giant
|0:06:48
|28
|Jesse Stauffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/lsv
|0:07:07
|29
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:07:21
|30
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power
|0:07:44
|31
|Chris Niesen (USA) Ncc / Jam
|0:08:06
|32
|Jerod Stoner (USA) 717 Cycling p/b Rsi Panels
|0:09:00
|33
|Jack Drummond (USA) Arrow Racing
|- 2 Laps
|34
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|35
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|36
|Keith Garrison (USA) King Kog
|37
|Andrew Lints (USA) Rit Cycling
|- 3 Laps
|38
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2c2 p/b Boloco
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
|DNF
|Matthew Erchull (USA) Küdü Collective CX
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Evan Huff (USA) Bikereg
|DNS
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|DNS
|Antonin Marecaille (USA)
|DNS
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
|DNS
|Jake Sitler (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNS
|Hunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-factory Off Road Team
