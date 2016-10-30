Second day victory at HPCX for Serena Gordon
Natasha Elliott second, Laura Van Gilder in third
Elite Women Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serena Gordon (USA) Liv | Giant Co-factory
|0:42:50
|2
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|5
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage Cx P/b Bikereg
|0:00:54
|6
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:01:01
|7
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:01:28
|8
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Khs Bicycles
|0:01:42
|9
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:01:46
|10
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:02
|11
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio P/b Blu
|0:02:52
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
|0:02:59
|13
|Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca
|0:03:04
|14
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:03:16
|15
|Natalie Tapias (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:03:25
|16
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:03:52
|17
|Rhys May (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:03:59
|18
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-bmb
|0:04:07
|19
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab Cx Factory Team
|0:04:13
|20
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth Cycling Team
|21
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:33
|22
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
|0:04:52
|23
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|0:04:56
|24
|Julie Van Der Hoop (USA) Mit Cycling Team P/b Thoughtfor
|0:05:07
|25
|Clio Dinan (USA) Kd Collective Cx
|0:05:23
|26
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:05:30
|27
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) 717 Cycling P/b Rsi Panels
|0:05:34
|28
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!
|0:05:47
|29
|Shaina Kravitz (USA) Kelpius Cycling
|0:06:00
|30
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar
|0:06:33
|31
|Paige Williams (USA) Ladies First
|0:06:52
|32
|Lindsey Bauer (USA) Trt Bicycles
|0:07:40
|33
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All-stars
|0:08:23
|34
|Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:08:44
|35
|Shane Ferro (USA) Columbia University Cycling
|DNS
|Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
|DNF
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
