Second day victory at HPCX for Serena Gordon

Natasha Elliott second, Laura Van Gilder in third

Serena Bishop Gordon finished fourth Sunday and won her third consecutive Cross Crusade overall.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serena Gordon (USA) Liv | Giant Co-factory0:42:50
2Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:00:11
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
5Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage Cx P/b Bikereg0:00:54
6Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:01:01
7Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team0:01:28
8Rebecca Gross (USA) Khs Bicycles0:01:42
9Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:01:46
10Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:02
11Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio P/b Blu0:02:52
12Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman0:02:59
13Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca0:03:04
14Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:03:16
15Natalie Tapias (USA) Jam / Ncc0:03:25
16Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team0:03:52
17Rhys May (USA) Jam / Ncc0:03:59
18Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-bmb0:04:07
19Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab Cx Factory Team0:04:13
20Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth Cycling Team
21Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:33
22Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars0:04:52
23Stephanie Thompson (USA)0:04:56
24Julie Van Der Hoop (USA) Mit Cycling Team P/b Thoughtfor0:05:07
25Clio Dinan (USA) Kd Collective Cx0:05:23
26Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:05:30
27Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) 717 Cycling P/b Rsi Panels0:05:34
28Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!0:05:47
29Shaina Kravitz (USA) Kelpius Cycling0:06:00
30Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar0:06:33
31Paige Williams (USA) Ladies First0:06:52
32Lindsey Bauer (USA) Trt Bicycles0:07:40
33Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All-stars0:08:23
34Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:08:44
35Shane Ferro (USA) Columbia University Cycling
DNSElizabeth White (USA) House Ind/withings/simplehuman
DNFLydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica

