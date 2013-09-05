Wild wins a second stage in Holland Ladies Tour
Worrack maintains lead in sprint stage
Stage 3: Leerdam -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3:01:38
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|5
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|13
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|14
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|15
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|16
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|18
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|19
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|21
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|23
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|26
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|27
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|28
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|29
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|30
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|32
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|33
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|34
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|35
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|37
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|40
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|41
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|42
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|44
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|45
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|46
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|47
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|48
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|49
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|50
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|51
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|52
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|53
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|54
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|55
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|56
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|58
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|59
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|60
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|61
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|62
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|63
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|64
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|65
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|66
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|67
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|68
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|69
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|70
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|71
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|72
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|73
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|74
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|75
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|76
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|77
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|78
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|79
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|80
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|81
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|82
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|83
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|84
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|85
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|86
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|87
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|88
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|89
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:48
|90
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|91
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|0:05:57
|92
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|0:07:35
|93
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:15:13
|94
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|95
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|0:16:59
|96
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Simone Van Der Star (Ned)
|DNS
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|DNS
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|6:23:18
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:04
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:10
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:18
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:31
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:19
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:01:22
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:33
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:44
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:47
|15
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|16
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:53
|17
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:55
|18
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|19
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|20
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:10
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:16
|24
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:25
|25
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:28
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:32
|28
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|30
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:36
|31
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|33
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|34
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|36
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|37
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:40
|38
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:12
|39
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:16
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|41
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:24
|42
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:38
|43
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|0:03:59
|44
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:04:06
|46
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|47
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|0:04:07
|48
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|49
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|50
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|51
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:04:08
|52
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|53
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|0:04:10
|54
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|55
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|56
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|0:04:14
|57
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:15
|58
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|59
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|60
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|61
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|62
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:04:16
|63
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|64
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|0:04:18
|65
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:04:30
|66
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|67
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|0:04:38
|68
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|69
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|0:04:41
|70
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:05:06
|71
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|0:05:12
|72
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:05:20
|73
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:44
|74
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|0:06:29
|75
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|76
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|0:06:37
|77
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|78
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:06:38
|79
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|80
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|81
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|0:06:42
|82
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|0:08:23
|83
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|84
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|0:09:57
|85
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|0:13:36
|86
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|0:13:38
|87
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:13:41
|88
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|0:13:45
|89
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|0:16:00
|90
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|0:16:05
|91
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|0:16:53
|92
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|0:21:20
|93
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|0:21:38
|94
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:28:04
|95
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|0:28:19
|96
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:33:03
