Trending

Wild wins a second stage in Holland Ladies Tour

Worrack maintains lead in sprint stage

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano3:01:38
2Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
5Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
13Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
14Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
15Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
16Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
18Jermaine Post (Ned)
19Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
21Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
22Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
23Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
25Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
26Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
27Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
28Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
29Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
30Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
32Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
33Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
34Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
35Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
36Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
37Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
40Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
41Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
42Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
43Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
44Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
45Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
46Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
47Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
48Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
49Judith Jelsma (Ned)
50Janneke Ensing (Ned)
51Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
52Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
53Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
54Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
55Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
56Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
57Marissa Otten (Ned)
58Corrinne Smith (NZl)
59Margriet De Beus (Ned)
60Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
61Judith Bloem (Ned)
62Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
63Rozanne Slik (Ned)
64Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
65Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
66Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
67Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
68Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
69Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
70Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
71Veerle Goossens (Ned)
72Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
73Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
74Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
75Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
76Silke Kogelman (Ned)
77Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
78Winanda Spoor (Ned)
79Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
80Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
81Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
82Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
83Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
84Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
85Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
86Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
87Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
88Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
89Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:48
90Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
91Lauren Arnouts (Ned)0:05:57
92Simone De Vries (Ned)0:07:35
93Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:15:13
94Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
95Ashleigh Neave (NZl)0:16:59
96Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFSimone Van Der Star (Ned)
DNSEvelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
DNSSofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon6:23:18
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:04
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:10
4Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:18
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:00:31
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:19
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:01:22
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:33
10Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:40
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:44
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:47
15Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
16Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:53
17Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:55
18Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:05
19Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:07
20Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:10
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:15
23Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:16
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:25
25Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:28
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:32
28Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
30Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:36
31Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
32Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
33Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:39
34Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
36Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
37Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:40
38Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:03:12
39Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:16
40Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
41Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:03:24
42Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:38
43Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)0:03:59
44Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
45Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris0:04:06
46Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
47Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)0:04:07
48Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
49Winanda Spoor (Ned)
50Silke Kogelman (Ned)
51Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:04:08
52Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
53Jermaine Post (Ned)0:04:10
54Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
55Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
56Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris0:04:14
57Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium0:04:15
58Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
59Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
60Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
61Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
62Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris0:04:16
63Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
64Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:04:18
65Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:04:30
66Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
67Marissa Otten (Ned)0:04:38
68Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
69Janneke Ensing (Ned)0:04:41
70Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:05:06
71Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy0:05:12
72Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:05:20
73Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:44
74Mariël Borgerink (Ned)0:06:29
75Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:33
76Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)0:06:37
77Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
78Judith Bloem (Ned)0:06:38
79Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
80Veerle Goossens (Ned)
81Judith Jelsma (Ned)0:06:42
82Corrinne Smith (NZl)0:08:23
83Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
84Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)0:09:57
85Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris0:13:36
86Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy0:13:38
87Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris0:13:41
88Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium0:13:45
89Margriet De Beus (Ned)0:16:00
90Kirsten Niessen (Ned)0:16:05
91Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy0:16:53
92Ashleigh Neave (NZl)0:21:20
93Simone De Vries (Ned)0:21:38
94Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:28:04
95Lauren Arnouts (Ned)0:28:19
96Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:33:03

Latest on Cyclingnews