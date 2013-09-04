Worrack takes lead in Holland Ladies Tour after TTT
Specialized-lululemon dominate on stage 2
Stage 2: Coevorden (TTT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized - Lululemon
|0:38:53
|Carmen Small (USA)
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
|Evelyn Stevens (USA)
|Katie Colclough (GBr)
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|3
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
|Iris Slappendel (Ned)
|Megan Guarnier (USA)
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr)
|Adrie Visser (Ned)
|Nina Kessler (Ned)
|Jessie Daams (Bel)
|Romy Kasper (Ger)
|5
|Team Tibco - To The Top
|0:02:18
|Shelley Olds (USA)
|Chantal Blaak (Ned)
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|Claudia Häusler (Ger)
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel)
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|Evelyn Arys (Bel)
|7
|Mcipollini Giordana
|0:02:22
|8
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:26
|9
|Hitec Products Uck
|0:03:06
|10
|Rc Jan Van Arckel
|0:03:49
|11
|Team Futurumshop.Nl
|0:03:56
|12
|Belgium
|0:03:57
|13
|Italy
|0:03:58
|14
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:00
|15
|Ronald Mcdonald Huis
|0:04:20
|16
|People's Trust
|0:06:19
|17
|Restore Cycling
|0:06:20
|18
|Water, Land & Dijken
|0:08:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|3:21:40
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:04
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:10
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:18
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:21
|6
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:31
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:19
|8
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:01:22
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:33
|11
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:47
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|15
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|16
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:55
|18
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|20
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|23
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:20
|24
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:22
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:25
|26
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:28
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:32
|29
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|30
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|32
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:36
|33
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|34
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|35
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|36
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|37
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|38
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|39
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:40
|41
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:12
|42
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:16
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|44
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:24
|45
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:38
|46
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|0:03:59
|47
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|48
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:04:06
|49
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|50
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|0:04:07
|51
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|52
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|53
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|54
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:04:08
|55
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|56
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|0:04:10
|57
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|58
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|59
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|0:04:14
|60
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:15
|61
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|62
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|63
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|64
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|65
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:16
|66
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|67
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|0:04:18
|68
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|0:04:21
|69
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:04:30
|70
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|71
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|0:04:38
|72
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|73
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|0:04:41
|74
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:05:06
|75
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|0:05:12
|76
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:44
|77
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|0:06:29
|78
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|79
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|0:06:37
|80
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|81
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:06:38
|82
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|83
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|84
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|0:06:42
|85
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|0:08:23
|86
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|87
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|0:09:57
|88
|Simone Van Der Star (Ned)
|0:11:26
|89
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:12:51
|90
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|0:13:36
|91
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|0:13:38
|92
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:13:41
|93
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|0:13:45
|94
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|0:14:03
|95
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|0:16:00
|96
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|0:16:05
|97
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|0:16:53
|98
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:17:50
|99
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:18:27
|100
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|0:22:22
