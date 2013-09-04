Trending

Worrack takes lead in Holland Ladies Tour after TTT

Specialized-lululemon dominate on stage 2

Image 1 of 16

The Belgium national team

The Belgium national team
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 16

Boels Dolmans

Boels Dolmans
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 16

Hitec Products UCK

Hitec Products UCK
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 16

Italy in the TTT

Italy in the TTT
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 16

Lizzy Armitstead, Trixi Worrack and Annette Edmondson on the podium

Lizzy Armitstead, Trixi Worrack and Annette Edmondson on the podium
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 16

Trixi Worrack in the race lead

Trixi Worrack in the race lead
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 16

Orica-AIS lost 1:15 to the Specialized team

Orica-AIS lost 1:15 to the Specialized team
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 16

Rabo-LivGiant

Rabo-LivGiant
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 16

Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen

Ronald McDonaldhuis Groningen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 16

The Sengers Ladies team were sixth fastest

The Sengers Ladies team were sixth fastest
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 16

Specialized-lululemon in the TTT

Specialized-lululemon in the TTT
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 16

Argos-Shimano women were eighth

Argos-Shimano women were eighth
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 16

Team Futurumshop.nl

Team Futurumshop.nl
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 16

Team Tibco rides in the TTT

Team Tibco rides in the TTT
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 16

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) rode into the race lead

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) rode into the race lead
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 16

Specialized-lululemon dominated the TTT in Holland

Specialized-lululemon dominated the TTT in Holland
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon0:38:53
Carmen Small (USA)
Trixi Worrack (Ger)
Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned)
Evelyn Stevens (USA)
Katie Colclough (GBr)
2Orica - AIS0:01:15
Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
Shara Gillow (Aus)
Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
Gracie Elvin (Aus)
Amanda Spratt (Aus)
Annette Edmondson (Aus)
3Rabo Women Cycling Team0:01:37
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
Iris Slappendel (Ned)
Megan Guarnier (USA)
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:57
Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr)
Adrie Visser (Ned)
Nina Kessler (Ned)
Jessie Daams (Bel)
Romy Kasper (Ger)
5Team Tibco - To The Top0:02:18
Shelley Olds (USA)
Chantal Blaak (Ned)
Amanda Miller (USA)
Claudia Häusler (Ger)
Lauren Stephens (USA)
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:21
Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
Julia Soek (Ned)
Sofie De Vuyst (Bel)
Vera Koedooder (Ned)
Evelyn Arys (Bel)
7Mcipollini Giordana0:02:22
8Team Argos - Shimano0:02:26
9Hitec Products Uck0:03:06
10Rc Jan Van Arckel0:03:49
11Team Futurumshop.Nl0:03:56
12Belgium0:03:57
13Italy0:03:58
14Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:00
15Ronald Mcdonald Huis0:04:20
16People's Trust0:06:19
17Restore Cycling0:06:20
18Water, Land & Dijken0:08:05

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon3:21:40
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:04
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:10
4Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:18
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:21
6Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:00:31
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:19
8Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:01:22
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:33
11Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:47
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
15Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
16Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:49
17Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:55
18Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:07
20Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:15
23Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:20
24Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:22
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:25
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:28
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:32
29Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
30Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
32Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:36
33Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
34Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
35Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:39
36Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
37Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
38Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
39Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
40Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:40
41Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK0:03:12
42Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:16
43Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
44Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:03:24
45Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:38
46Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)0:03:59
47Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
48Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris0:04:06
49Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
50Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)0:04:07
51Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
52Winanda Spoor (Ned)
53Silke Kogelman (Ned)
54Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:04:08
55Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
56Jermaine Post (Ned)0:04:10
57Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
58Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
59Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris0:04:14
60Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium0:04:15
61Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
62Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
63Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
64Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
65Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:04:16
66Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
67Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:04:18
68Ashleigh Neave (NZl)0:04:21
69Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:04:30
70Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
71Marissa Otten (Ned)0:04:38
72Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
73Janneke Ensing (Ned)0:04:41
74Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:05:06
75Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy0:05:12
76Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:44
77Mariël Borgerink (Ned)0:06:29
78Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:33
79Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)0:06:37
80Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
81Judith Bloem (Ned)0:06:38
82Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
83Veerle Goossens (Ned)
84Judith Jelsma (Ned)0:06:42
85Corrinne Smith (NZl)0:08:23
86Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
87Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)0:09:57
88Simone Van Der Star (Ned)0:11:26
89Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:12:51
90Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris0:13:36
91Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy0:13:38
92Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris0:13:41
93Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium0:13:45
94Simone De Vries (Ned)0:14:03
95Margriet De Beus (Ned)0:16:00
96Kirsten Niessen (Ned)0:16:05
97Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy0:16:53
98Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:17:50
99Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:18:27
100Lauren Arnouts (Ned)0:22:22

