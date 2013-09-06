Trending

Gebhardt solos to stage 4 win in Holland Ladies Tour

Worrack solid in race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:50:00
2Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:03
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:00:21
4Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
7Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
8Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
9Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
10Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
11Jermaine Post (Ned)
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
13Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
14Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
19Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
20Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
21Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
22Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
23Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
25Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
26Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
27Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
28Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
29Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
30Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
31Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
32Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
33Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
34Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
35Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
37Janneke Ensing (Ned)
38Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
39Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
40Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
41Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
42Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
43Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
44Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
45Rozanne Slik (Ned)
46Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
47Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
48Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
49Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
50Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
51Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
52Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
53Winanda Spoor (Ned)
54Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
55Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
56Corrinne Smith (NZl)
57Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
58Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
59Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
60Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
61Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
62Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
63Marissa Otten (Ned)
64Margriet De Beus (Ned)
65Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
66Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
67Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
68Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
69Judith Bloem (Ned)
70Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
71Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
72Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
73Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
74Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
75Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
76Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
77Silke Kogelman (Ned)
78Judith Jelsma (Ned)
79Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
80Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
81Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
82Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:00:40
83Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
84Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
85Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy0:00:47
86Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:01:21
87Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)0:09:27
88Kirsten Niessen (Ned)0:10:03
89Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:11:08
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
DNFArianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned)
DNFLauren Arnouts (Ned)
DNSAnnette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNSLeonie Lubbinge (Ned)

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon9:13:39
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon0:00:04
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon0:00:10
4Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:18
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon0:00:50
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:19
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:01:22
8Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:33
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
10Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
11Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:38
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:44
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:47
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:53
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:55
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:01
18Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:05
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:07
20Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:09
22Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:10
23Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:15
24Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:16
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:25
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:02:28
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:32
29Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
31Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:36
32Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
33Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:39
34Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
36Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:02:40
37Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:12
38Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
39Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:03:16
40Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:03:24
41Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:38
42Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)0:03:59
43Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
44Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris0:04:06
45Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
46Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)0:04:07
47Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
48Winanda Spoor (Ned)
49Silke Kogelman (Ned)
50Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:04:08
51Jermaine Post (Ned)0:04:10
52Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
53Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
54Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris0:04:14
55Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium0:04:15
56Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
57Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
58Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
59Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
60Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris0:04:16
61Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
62Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:04:18
63Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:04:30
64Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
65Marissa Otten (Ned)0:04:38
66Janneke Ensing (Ned)0:04:41
67Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:05:06
68Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy0:05:38
69Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:44
70Mariël Borgerink (Ned)0:06:29
71Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:33
72Nathalie Jolink (Ned)0:06:37
73Judith Bloem (Ned)0:06:38
74Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
75Judith Jelsma (Ned)0:06:42
76Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:07:38
77Corrinne Smith (NZl)0:08:23
78Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
79Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)0:09:57
80Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris0:13:36
81Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris0:13:41
82Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium0:14:04
83Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)0:15:43
84Margriet De Beus (Ned)0:16:00
85Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy0:16:53
86Ashleigh Neave (NZl)0:21:39
87Kirsten Niessen (Ned)0:25:47
88Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:28:04
89Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:43:50

