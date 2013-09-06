Gebhardt solos to stage 4 win in Holland Ladies Tour
Worrack solid in race lead
Stage 4: Papendrecht -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:50:00
|2
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:21
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|7
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|9
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|10
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|11
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|13
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|14
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|19
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|21
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|23
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|28
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|29
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|30
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|31
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|32
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|33
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|34
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|35
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|37
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|38
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|39
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|40
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|41
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|42
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|44
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|45
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|46
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|47
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|48
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|49
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|50
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|51
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|52
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|53
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|54
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|55
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|56
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|57
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|58
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|59
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|60
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|61
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|62
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|63
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|64
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|65
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|66
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|67
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|68
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|69
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|70
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|71
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|72
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|73
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|74
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|75
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|76
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|77
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|78
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|79
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|80
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|81
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|82
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:40
|83
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|84
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|85
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:47
|86
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:01:21
|87
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|0:09:27
|88
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|0:10:03
|89
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:11:08
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|DNS
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNS
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|9:13:39
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:04
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:10
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:18
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:50
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:19
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:01:22
|8
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:33
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:44
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:47
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:53
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:55
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:01
|18
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|20
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|22
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:10
|23
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|24
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:16
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:25
|26
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:02:28
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:32
|29
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|31
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:36
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|33
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|34
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|36
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:40
|37
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:12
|38
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|39
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:16
|40
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:24
|41
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:38
|42
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|0:03:59
|43
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|44
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:04:06
|45
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Polaris
|46
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|0:04:07
|47
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|48
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|49
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|50
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:04:08
|51
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|0:04:10
|52
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|53
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned)
|54
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Polaris
|0:04:14
|55
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:15
|56
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|57
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
|58
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|59
|Els Belmans (Bel) Belgium
|60
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:04:16
|61
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|62
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|0:04:18
|63
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:04:30
|64
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|65
|Marissa Otten (Ned)
|0:04:38
|66
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|0:04:41
|67
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:05:06
|68
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Italy
|0:05:38
|69
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:44
|70
|Mariël Borgerink (Ned)
|0:06:29
|71
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|72
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|0:06:37
|73
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:06:38
|74
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|75
|Judith Jelsma (Ned)
|0:06:42
|76
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:07:38
|77
|Corrinne Smith (NZl)
|0:08:23
|78
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|79
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|0:09:57
|80
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team Polaris
|0:13:36
|81
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Polaris
|0:13:41
|82
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Belgium
|0:14:04
|83
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|0:15:43
|84
|Margriet De Beus (Ned)
|0:16:00
|85
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Italy
|0:16:53
|86
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl)
|0:21:39
|87
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|0:25:47
|88
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:28:04
|89
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:43:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy